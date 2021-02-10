Nets Notes: DeAndre Jordan Delivers in Brooklyn's Defensive Lockdown

The Brooklyn Nets needed to stand up defensively, and central to the scheme in Wednesday’s 104-94 win over the Indiana Pacers was asking for a major workload from center DeAndre Jordan.

Jordan played 36:38 against the Pacers, just a minute shy of the season-high 37:38 he played in a win over Milwaukee on Jan. 18. On that night, Nets head coach Steve Nash specifically wanted to match Jordan’s minutes with the Bucks’ two-time MVP Giannis Antetekounmpo. Against the Pacers, he took the same approach with having Jordan mirror the minutes of 6-foot-11, 240-pound Domantas Sabonis, Indiana’s leading scorer and rebounder.

Sabonis, shooting 52.8 percent on the season while averaging 20.9 points and 11.6 rebounds, finished up with 18 points and nine rebounds on 35-percent shooting (7-for-20).

“I thought DJ was fantastic tonight,” said Nash. “Played a lot of minutes. Did a great job on an All-Star center, and that type of effort and performance was pivotal for the win.”

“He definitely is the anchor of the defense and when he plays like that, protects the rim, gets every rebound, it makes life so much easier for everybody,” said Joe Harris. “But I think it was a collective effort. It’s a lot easier to play that way when guys are flying around, the communication is there and you know people have your back.”

In matching up with Sabonis, Jordan played nearly all of the first quarter, outside of Brooklyn’s typical rotation patterns. But over that stretch, Jordan and the Nets set the game on its course. They opened up a quick 10-point lead as Indiana missed 10 of its first 12 shots. Jordan reentered the game in the second quarter with the Nets up 36-25, and they outscored the Pacers 26-5 from there into halftime. The Pacers had just 30 points at the break, the second-fewest the Nets have allowed in first half in the nine seasons they’ve played in Brooklyn.

Indiana’s 94 points were the second-fewest the Nets have given up this season, and their defensive rating of 98.9 for the game was their fifth-lowest of the season in a game that had an unusually slow pace — possessions per 48 minutes — for a Nets game (94.5). The Pacers came in shooting 47.3 percent with an offensive efficiency of 111.7, and finished with 39.1 percent shooting and a 102.4 offensive efficiency.

“It wasn’t just me, it was all of us,” said Jordan, “We all knew that we had to come out and play great defense against these guys. Bruce (Brown) did a great job on Malcolm Brogdon, so did TJ (Tyler Johnson). Ky (Irving) did a great job, and we just wanted to be physical and just come out and show our presence defensively first, and our offense will take care of itself.”

“Our team is great when he is talking, he's communicating to us — defends like he did tonight, rebounding, blocking shots and just doing all the intangible things that we need him to do every single night,” said James Harden. “So, tonight he was DeAndre Jordan. He was great. But we just need to continue to talk amongst each other on what we need defensively, positioning, who we are guarding. That takes effort. That takes, you know, sometimes it gets uncomfortable. Sometimes you have to go through tough times like this where it’s difficult — where maybe its a little bit frustrating, you know, because the end result, it makes it that much greats. But like we talked about, DeAndre was great tonight and now for our team we have to be that same way every single night.”