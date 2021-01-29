Nets Notes: Brooklyn's Historic Scoring Night Against Oklahoma City

Brooklyn’s 147-125 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night was filled with historic benchmarks for the Nets’ offensive performance.

Start with the final score, as the Nets matched a franchise record for points scored in a regulation game with 147. That mark was originally set on April 17, 1982, in a 147-132 win over the Detroit Pistons that marked the Nets’ ninth win in 11 games to close out the regular season with a 44-38 record, the first winning record in the franchise’s six NBA seasons to that point.

Ray Williams scored 52 points on 21-of-34 shooting in that win, matching Mike Newlin’s franchise NBA single-game scoring record, and it wouldn’t be topped until Deron Williams scored 57 points 30 years later. Buck Williams had 22 points while shooting 10-of-12, and the Nets shot 65.2 percent (58-of-89) in the win. Ray Williams made the only 3-pointer the Nets took in that game. For comparison, the Nets made 19 3-pointers against Oklahoma City on 45 attempts.

Nine players in double figures as the Nets tie a franchise-record 147 points in a regulation game pic.twitter.com/L5Gj2AgOGN — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 30, 2021

The Nets had nine players score in double figures on Friday night; starters Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Bruce Brown, Joe Harris, and DeAndre Jordan, plus Jeff Green, Landry Shamet, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Reggie Perry off the bench. The last Nets team to do so also came from the 80s, in a 124-97 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on April 8, 1984, led by Darryl Dawkins with 17 points. Eight Nets scored between 10 and 14 points in that win.

As far as comparing superlatives to this season’s performance, Brooklyn’s 138.7 offensive rating for the game was its highest of the season, and the 57.0 percent field goal percentage made it the Nets’ second-best shooting performance this year. The Nets had 33 assists, also their second-best mark of the season, and their 76 first-half points were a season-high.

“The ball was moving,” said Harden. “We were active on both ends of the floor. Coaches drew up a beautiful game plan, and we executed on both ends of the ball. We like to see carryover, and these last few games we’ve been carrying over, we’ve been playing well, especially on the defensive end, and it’s showing, so we’ve just got to keep it up.”

MOST POINTS IN A (regulation) GAME IN NETS HISTORY@JHarden13 25p 11a 10r@KyrieIrving 25p 7a 5r

Joe Harris 20p@BruceBrown11 19p 5a@timcabs 13p 5r@landryshamet 11p@unclejeffgreen 11p 5r@_R1bang_ 10p 11r@DeAndre 10p 8r pic.twitter.com/72OLrh1ab5 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 30, 2021

The Nets continued to rise in the league’s rankings for the 2020-21 season, moving up to lead the league with 121.0 points per game. They’re also first in effective field goal percentage (57.7) and field goal percentage (49.5), third in 3-point percentage (39.5), and fourth in assists (26.8). Brooklyn is second in offensive rating (116.2).

“Offensively, I think guys are starting to get a feel and rhythm for one another, how each other likes to play, where they like the ball, how they like to move, cut and play off each other,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “James is a master at leading that and manipulating the floor, and obviously with Ky and Kevin’s scoring ability it’s very potent at that end of the floor, so we’ve got to continue to refine offensively to find that connectivity.”

Against Oklahoma City, the Nets shot 42.2 percent while making a season-high 19 3-pointers. Joe Harris, James Harden, Landry Shamet, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot each made at least three 3-pointers.

“You go down the line, everyone had contributions tonight,” said Nash. “But when those guys make threes it opens up for James and Ky and Kevin, they make you pay and collapse so I think it makes us very deadly team offensively when guys are making threes.”