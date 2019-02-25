Caris LeVert Gives Brooklyn Nets a Charge

Last week, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said one of the steps for Caris LeVert as he worked his way back to peak form was having "one of those authentic Caris LeVert games."

That may not be what LeVert delivered Monday night, at least not in its entirety, but there was an authentic, electrifying Caris LeVert stretch that was key to Brooklyn's 101-85 win against the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center.

"Very encouraging," said Atkinson. "I thought his drive game was good. He hit a big three I thought in the fourth quarter when we were struggling to get a bucket. D'Angelo (Russell) found him off a drive. Those two, I think they're getting their chemistry back a little. D'Lo had most of the load before Caris came back, but I can see them starting to come together a little bit, but having them both have good games that's key for us going forward."

The 3-pointer came with under four minutes to go after the Spurs had shaved 10 points off a 22-point Brooklyn lead and effectively finished the Spurs as the Nets carried a 15-point lead under the three-minute mark.

But the big stretch came over the final three minutes of the first half. LeVert was scoreless to that point, but scored Brooklyn's final 12 points to turn a four-point game into a 52-38 halftime lead.

A 3-pointer came first, followed by two drives, and LeVert turned the second into a three-point play. Two free throws and a drive finished off the burst.

During those three minutes, LeVert moved into a lead ball-handling role and took advantage of the opportunity.

"We did it at Charlotte, experimented with it at the end and it didn't go so well, but I said we've got to do it again, because we've got to hark back to when he was our backup point guard when we had a bunch of injuries last year and did a fantastic job and I was thinking in my mind, I said, 'This guy can be a point guard in this league.' He took the reins at the end of the second quarter," said Atkinson. "At the end of the day, that's where he really thrives. He thrives with the ball in his hands, he thrives in pick and roll. He can obviously play off the ball too, but I think that's his real comfort level, playing with the ball in his hands."

LeVert finished with 15 points, seven assists and five rebounds in 27 minutes.

"I just keep staying on him about being positive," said D'Angelo Russell."I remember coming back from injury last year and I was on myself and frustrated a little bit. We all know what he's capable of doing, so just trying to keep pushing that positive advice."

This was LeVert's sixth game back and his fourth scoring in double figures. He's averaging 10.3 points since his Feb. 8 return, and this was his highest-scoring game of the six. He was averaging 18.4 points through the first 14 games of the season at the time of his injury.

"Just a little bit of time for him to find his rhythm and you're starting to see it," said Joe Harris. "We've been telling him just to keep being aggressive. For him, it's a rhythm thing. He's kind of coming back into it and I think he's getting more comfortable and you saw today he got it going a little bit."