Brooklyn Nets' D'Angelo Russell Buries Spurs from Deep

The smile came and went in an instant as he retreated back to the defensive end, the kind that seems to come with a little bit of a sheepish, "Wow, I can't believe I did that," sort of feeling.

"I surprised myself to be honest with that shot," admitted D'Angelo Russell. "But it went in."

This was the audacious, beyond-the-hashmark 3-pointer that Russell launched midway through the third quarter, a dagger 18 minutes before the final horn of Brooklyn's 101-85 win against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

They were all feeling it at that point. Russell's triple was Brooklyn's sixth in seven tries to open the second half. Two from Joe Harris. Two from Treveon Graham. Then Russell connected from the right side, a few feet behind the line.

The shot on the next possession was even deeper, off another little backwards pass from Caris LeVert after a starting a drive that drew the defense in. Russell's high-arcing 3-pointer splashed through cleanly, putting the Nets up 72-51.

If Russell got a little carried away in the moment letting fly from 30 feet out, his coach didn't mind.

"He earned it," said Kenny Atkinson. "Some of my assistant coaches were going crazy, 'what the heck is he doing?' I do think with D'Lo you've got to give him some freedom. I think that's part of the reason he's flourished. He needs a certain amount of freedom. I think I know the tipping point where we've got to bring him back, but he's a creative player, plays well with freedom and a green light and that's kind of the thinking behind a shot like that."

There's no doubt that Russell has thrived with that freedom, ascending steadily throughout the season. Part of it was necessity after the early-season injury to Caris LeVert. The Nets needed a dose of creative, dynamic offense. They needed a leader on offense. Russell has risen to the opportunity.

After averaging 17.9 points and shooting 41.9 percent and 35.5 percent from 3-point range through Dec. 31, he's averaging 24.5 points on 45.4 percent and 39.3 percent shooting since. That includes 25.8 points per game in nine February games. With his five 3-pointers against the Spurs, he moved into second place on the Nets' all-time single-season list with 172.

"When he's got it rolling like that you want him to continue to just be aggressive, continue to play with that confidence," said Joe Harris. "That's what Kenny instills in all of us. The face that he feels confident enough to just play that way, you want that when you're a coach. Kenny instills that in all of us, just to play with freedom offensively, and when D'Lo gets it rolling it's one of those situations where you just try not to get in his way."

Along the way, Russell's playmaking has continued to make a bigger impact. His assists per game risen in each month, from 5.5 in October to 8.1 in February.

Russell has played 109 games for Atkinson and the Nets now, and the 23-year-old and his former point guard coach have reached this point together.

"He challenges me," said Russell. "He doesn't let off. I think some coaches kind of give you a leash, you don't really earn it, you don't really work for it, you don't go through the storm to develop that. Since day one, I think we've had so many guys that have tried to earn that with Kenny and I feel like we've all risen to the crop and I think the sky's the limit with that. He gives me that freedom, but I've worked for it. We've grown over the time that we've been together. It wasn't something that came easy."