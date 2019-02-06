Brooklyn Nets Run to a Win That Resonates Against Denver Nuggets

For quality of play, for quality of opponent, and for the way it put a halt to a brief slide, it's easy to call Brooklyn's 135-130 win over the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night one of the biggest and best of the season.

"Really happy locker room in there," said Nets coach Kenny Atkinson after the game.

Rightfully so.

Two weeks out from the All-Star break, the Nets had a rugged short-term forecast. Five games to go, three of them against Milwaukee, Denver and Toronto, while the team adjusted to another injury absence, that of Spencer Dinwiddie. With Dinwiddie's absence compounding that of Caris LeVert and Allen Crabbe -- and with Joe Harris sitting out with a sore hip -- the Nets didn't have the firepower to keep up with the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday.

Next came the Nuggets, arriving in Brooklyn a game behind Golden State in the loss column for first place in the Western Conference.

"This was one of those games I looked at the schedule and said this is gonna be a tough one to get," conceded Atkinson afterwards.

In forging a 21-9 record since an eight-game losing streak left them with an 8-18 record, the Nets have consistently avoided letting any slides snowball, often knocking off quality teams to get back on the winning side. After losing a pair on the road to Charlotte and Milwaukee in late December, they came home to beat Anthony Davis and the Pelicans and beat Memphis on the road.

A daunting stretch against Toronto, Boston and Houston in mid-January ended up launching a six-game winning streak after the Nets lost to the Raptors but beat the Celtics and Rockets. This time, they had lost three straight and four out of five since Dinwiddie was shelved, while the Nuggets had won eight of 10 and carried one of the league's top five net ratings.

"We were talking about it coming into it, we wanted to get that monkey off our back," said Joe Harris. "We felt we hadn't played our best basketball."

Some of Wednesday's numbers were eye-popping. D'Angelo Russell had a 27-point, 11-assist double-double, his career-high sixth of the season, while making six of nine 3-point shots. The Nets shot 55.9 percent from 3-point range, had a season-high 36 assists on 46 field goals, scored 42 points in the second quarter and 78 combined over the second and third quarters.

They outscored Denver 91-63 from the middle of the first quarter to the end of the third.

“I think tonight was indicative of how good we can play when the ball is moving like that, especially when guys like Shabazz (Napier) and DeMarre (Carroll), who are our secondary ball handlers, are just making the right play," said Harris. "The game just kind of opens up from there. It makes the game easier individually for yourself to get good shots, and then everybody else because then everyone else is finding a good rhythm, ball’s moving, everyone’s touching it and then you have offensive outings like we did tonight.”

Carroll had a career-high six assists with 18 points and four steals and Napier had a career-high 11 assists. The reserve guard has taken on a bigger role in Dinwiddie's absence, but had a tough night against Milwaukee in shooting 0-for-10 from 3-point range. Against the Nuggets, he took four shots total, but still made a huge impact.

"After the game (Monday) I stayed a little longer and shot after the game," said Napier. "I was frustrated because out of those 10 shots, only one felt bad. The other nine felt so good, so I was very frustrated on that. I always pride myself on, whenever I'm done, I get in the shower and I just forget about the game. And the next game, today, I just felt like it was better for me to get guys involved and be able to knock down a shot once it got to me. I was able to do that today."

"One of his best games," said Atkinson. "He only ended up taking four shots, but 11 assists, just excellent job. They were up in pick and roll, they were sending two to the ball, so those guys had to get rid of it. It helps when those other guys around are making shots for us."

Treveon Graham also had 16 points while shooting 4-for-6 from 3-point range, including two threes in the fourth quarter.

"I thought TG, him stretching (Nikola) Jokic out to the 3-point line, I thought that was monumental," said Atkinson. "Really, you spread them out and then we started getting drives to the rim. But if he can make shots for us at the 4, makes a big difference."

When it comes to spreading the floor, the Nets also had Harris and Crabbe -- returning after a 26-game absence -- back out there as well.

"Just having AC back is helpful for everyone because he creates so much space because he's such a threat to shoot the ball," said Harris. "So when he's moving people have to be cognizant of him. You can't lose him. As good of a shooter as he is, he's going to knock down shots, but he's also going to create so much space on the floor for all the guys to facilitate. I think you saw that especially in that second unit right when he came in, he knocked down a shot and was able to create space for guys in that second unit the whole night."

Harris knocked down three 3-pointers on six tries and shot 7-for-13 overall. Crabbe played 13 minutes in his return, entering the game for the first time to start the second quarter and quickly knocking down his first 3-pointer less than a minute in.

That was part of an 8-0 burst to open the second quarter and a 12-0 run that began in the first quarter. It helped launch the 42-point second quarter in which the Nets made seven of nine 3-pointers and shot 13-for-22.

"Since you want to put it that way, I'll take the credit for that," said Crabbe with a smile and laugh about getting the Brooklyn offense going. "I just think we're moving the ball within the flow of the offense and we're just getting good looks. It was just one of those nights where the ball was going in for us and everybody was shooting at a high clip. I just think we had a good rhythm."