Bucks 115, Nets 111: Brooklyn's Season Ends in Game 7 Overtime Thriller

Durant sets NBA playoff Game 7 record with 48 points
Posted: Jun 19, 2021

The championship chase came to a close for the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night in a 115-111 Game 7 overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center.

Kevin Durant’s stunning game-tying shot at the end of regulation gave Brooklyn one more chance in a series in which the Nets had battled through to a seventh game despite losing Kyrie Irving to an ankle sprain in Game 4 and missing James Harden for all but a minute of the first four games before returning to battle through the final three on a strained hamstring.

Both Harden and Durant played all 53 minutes and Bruce Brown played 52 as the Nets pushed their season to the limit, but after Brown’s rebound basket to start the overtime, they went scoreless the rest of the way as the Bucks held them off to bring an end to a season in which Brooklyn navigated one test after another in the winningest regular season in franchise history.

“I just told them how proud I am of them,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “Just an unbelievable effort. Gave us everything they had. So much adversity this year. First year together. So many changes to the roster and so many injuries, COVID protocols. They couldn't have given us anything more. They couldn't have given us...to take that team without Ky and James on one leg out there doing anything he can to help his teammates it's just...you go down the line what (Blake Griffin) gave us, Kevin's just, I don't know what more Kevin could do it's just out of this world. And you can say this for all our guys at a different part of the season gave us something. Just really, really proud of the group and I hurt for them more than anything.”

The final game of the year was an epic, highlighted by another historic performance from Durant, whose 48 points were the most ever in an NBA playoff Game 7. They went shot-for-shot with Milwaukee through the second half in a game with 20 lead changes and 10 ties.

Up by five with four minutes to go in regulation, the Nets found themselves trailing 109-107 in the final minute. Inbounding with six seconds to go, Jeff Green got the ball to Durant, who found the room to launch a game-tying 23-foot 2-pointer right at the 3-point arc with a second remaining. They couldn’t find the same magic in overtime.

“We had some fatigue for sure, but we also missed a couple looks,” said Nash. “We missed a couple open looks and didn’t make some really difficult ones. They made theirs. There’s nothing in it. It’s a two-point game and you miss one or two shots and obviously it hurts. But it was really well-contested by both sides. It was a war down the stretch and in overtime, very difficult to find baskets. We just couldn’t get it done. At that point in the game, guys were fatigued. Seven games plus an overtime. It’s a flip of the coin.”

Two games after a historic 49-point triple-double in Game 5, Durant again delivered a performance to remember. He shot 17-for-36 with nine rebounds and six assists, setting a franchise record for points in a postseason with 411 in 12 games. In the franchise’s history, three Nets had put up a 40-point playoff game. Durant did it three times in this season’s playoffs. He also became the first player in Nets NBA history with three consecutive 30-point games and set a franchise record with eight 30-point games in this year’s postseason.

“Simply amazing,” said Jeff Green. “He put us on his back for multiple games now, led us. Led us. Gave us great hope. Gave us all he had. He did everything possible to keep us right there. Couldn’t ask for more. That’s about it man. That guy’s special. On and off the court. That’s my brother for life. I’m glad I had a chance to go out there and fight with him on that court and battle with him. I hate the way it ended. I loved watching him again go to work.”

Harden, who played at least 40 minutes all three games after his return, scored 22 points with nine assists and nine rebounds. Blake Griffin had his second double-double of the series with 17 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 7-for-12 overall and 3-for-6 from 3-point range. Brown scored 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Joe Harris had 10.

Brooklyn jumped into an early lead with an 11-0 run capped by a Harris 3-pointer. After the Bucks jumped back on top with a 23-20 lead, the Nets closed the quarter on an 8-2 run split between Brown and Durant, with Durant’s jumper giving the Nets a 28-25 lead going into the second quarter.

Durant and Griffin opened the second quarter with 3-pointers to push the Brooklyn lead to nine points. With the Bucks back within 40-38, the Nets scored six straight capped by a Durant 3-pointer. That was the start of an 11-3 run, with Harden’s three-point play putting the Nets up by 10 on the way to leading by 53-47 at halftime.

The Bucks scored the first seven points of the third quarter to go up 54-53, the first of 11 lead changes in the quarter. Trailing 72-68, the Nets launched an 11-2 run with a Harden 3-pointer followed by two Durant free throws. Giannis Antetokounmpo put Milwaukee back up 74-73 and the Nets answered with six straight — Griffin scoring off the roll with Harden, then two free throws each from Harden and Durant for a 79-74 lead. Milwaukee answered with eight straight before Durant’s drive closed the quarter with the Bucks leading 82-81.

Tied at 86 early in the fourth quarter, the Nets broke out to a 96-91 lead after Durant’s three-point play with 5:39 remaining. They were still up five with four minutes to go after Harden banked in a shot-clock beating 3-pointer to make it 101-96.

After Milwaukee’s 13-4 run gave the Bucks a 109-105 lead with a minute to go, Durant’s baseline pull-up got the Nets back within two with 42.4 remaining. Brooklyn forced a shot clock violation to get the ball back with six seconds left, and Durant sent it to overtime with a shot that was just inches from being a game-winning 3-pointer.

“They know they could have won the series,” said Nash. “They also do realize deep down that they gave it everything they had. It’s not total…It hurts. It hurts bad. It hurts all of us. I hurt so much for these guys. But they also realize they gave it everything they had.”

Tags
Brown, Bruce, Durant, Kevin, Griffin, Blake, Harden, James, Harris, Joe

Brooklyn Nets Game Leaders

Upcoming Home Games

2020-21 Season

Preseason

  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 119-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    18PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    7RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 18 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    W 113-89

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    25PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Jordan
    5ASTS
    DeAndre Jordan
    YES Network, ESPN2
    Watch Game

Regular Season

  • home game
    TuesdayTue Dec 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-99

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    26PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    TNT, TNT OTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 25 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    W 123-95

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    37PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    ABCWFAN-FM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Dec 27 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    L 104-106

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    29PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    6ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Dec 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-116OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    28PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    11ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 145-141

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    33PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Durant
    9ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 96-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    28PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Irving
    11RBS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Durant
    4ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jan 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 122-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    30PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Durant
    11RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Irving
    10ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 130-96

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    29PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    18RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    T. Johnson
    7ASTS
    Tyler Johnson
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    28PTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    10ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, TNT, TNT OTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 08 FedExForum, Memphis, TN
    L 110-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    43PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Green
    9RBS
    Jeff Green
    J. Allen
    6ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 116-129

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    36PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    11RBS
    Kevin Durant
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    34PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    9RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    13ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 13 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 116-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    26PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Brown
    14RBS
    Bruce Brown
    C. Chiozza
    7ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    42PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    12RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    34PTS
    James Harden
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 20 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    L 135-147OT2

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    38PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    12RBS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 22 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    L 113-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    38PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harris
    7RBS
    Joe Harris
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 128-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    31PTS
    Kevin Durant
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 98-85

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    20PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    13RBS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    8ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 27 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    W 132-128OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    32PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    15ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 29 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
    W 147-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    25PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 31 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    L 146-149

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    37PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Brown
    9RBS
    Bruce Brown
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Feb 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 124-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    39PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    12RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 117-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    19PTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Harden
    7RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 06 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    L 108-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    26PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Feb 09 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    L 111-122

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    27PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Brown
    9RBS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 104-94

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    35PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    13RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 13 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
    W 134-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    23PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    16ASTS
    James Harden
    ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Feb 15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
    W 136-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    40PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    13RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Feb 16 Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    W 128-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    38PTS
    James Harden
    J. Green
    8RBS
    Jeff Green
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Feb 18 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA
    W 109-98

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    23PTS
    James Harden
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Feb 21 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA
    W 112-108

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    37PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    11RBS
    James Harden
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Feb 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 127-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    B. Brown
    29PTS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    11RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 129-92

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    27PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    9ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 98-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    29PTS
    James Harden
    B. Brown
    9RBS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    6ASTS
    James Harden
    ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Mar 01 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    W 124-113OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    30PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    15ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 03 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    W 132-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    29PTS
    James Harden
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Mar 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 121-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    40PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    10RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    8ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Mar 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 100-95

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    24PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 117-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    34PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    14RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    15ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 17 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    W 124-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    40PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    15ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 19 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    L 113-121

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    43PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Brown
    7RBS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    9ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Mar 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 113-106

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    28PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Irving
    7RBS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    8ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 23 Moda Center, Portland, OR
    W 116-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    25PTS
    James Harden
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    17ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 24 Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
    L 88-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Johnson
    23PTS
    Alize Johnson
    A. Johnson
    15RBS
    Alize Johnson
    C. Chiozza
    11ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 26 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    W 113-111

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    44PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    8ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 112-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    38PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    11RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    13ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 120-108

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    31PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    K. Irving
    12ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 111-89

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Green
    21PTS
    Jeff Green
    K. Irving
    11RBS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Apr 04 United Center, Chicago, IL
    L 107-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    24PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Griffin
    8RBS
    Blake Griffin
    K. Irving
    15ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Apr 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 114-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    40PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harris
    8RBS
    Joe Harris
    K. Irving
    7ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES2, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Apr 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 139-111

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    24PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Brown
    8RBS
    Bruce Brown
    C. Chiozza
    8ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES2, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Apr 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 101-126

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    22PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    7RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    5ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Apr 13 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
    W 127-97

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    31PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Brown
    12RBS
    Bruce Brown
    C. Chiozza
    5ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Apr 14 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    L 117-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    37PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    14RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    9ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Apr 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 130-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    26PTS
    Joe Harris
    N. Claxton
    9RBS
    Nicolas Claxton
    K. Durant
    11ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Apr 18 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    L 107-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    L. Shamet
    30PTS
    Landry Shamet
    B. Brown
    11RBS
    Bruce Brown
    K. Irving
    9ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Apr 20 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
    W 134-129

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    32PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Brown
    11RBS
    Bruce Brown
    L. Shamet
    8ASTS
    Landry Shamet
    YES2, TNT, TNT OTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Apr 21 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
    L 103-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    28PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Brown
    14RBS
    Bruce Brown
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Apr 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 109-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    20PTS
    Joe Harris
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    11ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Apr 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 128-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    34PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    12ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES2, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Apr 27 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
    W 116-103

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Green
    22PTS
    Jeff Green
    K. Durant
    10RBS
    Kevin Durant
    M. James
    8ASTS
    Mike James
    YES NetworkNew York's Country 94.7
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Apr 29 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    W 130-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    42PTS
    Kevin Durant
    A. Johnson
    21RBS
    Alize Johnson
    K. Durant
    10ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Apr 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 109-128

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    28PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    A. Johnson
    12RBS
    Alize Johnson
    B. Griffin
    4ASTS
    Blake Griffin
    YES2, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun May 02 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    L 114-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    42PTS
    Kevin Durant
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    6ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES2, ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue May 04 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    L 118-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    38PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Durant
    9RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    6ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES2, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu May 06 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
    L 109-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    45PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Griffin
    10RBS
    Blake Griffin
    K. Irving
    4ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat May 08 Ball Arena, Denver, CO
    W 125-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    33PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    11RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    7ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue May 11 United Center, Chicago, IL
    W 115-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    21PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Brown
    10RBS
    Bruce Brown
    K. Durant
    8ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed May 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 128-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    L. Shamet
    21PTS
    Landry Shamet
    B. Brown
    11RBS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES2WCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat May 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 105-91

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    22PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Brown
    12RBS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    7ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun May 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 123-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    23PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    8RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    13ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game

Post Season

  • home game
    SaturdaySat May 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 104-93

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    32PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    12RBS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    8ASTS
    James Harden
    ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue May 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 130-108

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    26PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    8RBS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    7ASTS
    James Harden
    WPIX-TV, TNT, TNT OTWFAN-FM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri May 28 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    L 119-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    41PTS
    James Harden
    K. Durant
    9RBS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    10ASTS
    James Harden
    YES2, ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun May 30 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    W 141-126

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    42PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Irving
    11RBS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    18ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, TNT, TNT OTWFAN-FM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jun 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 123-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    34PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10ASTS
    James Harden
    WPIX-TV, TNT, TNT OTWFAN-FM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jun 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 115-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    29PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Griffin
    14RBS
    Blake Griffin
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    TNT, TNT OTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jun 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    32PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Griffin
    8RBS
    Blake Griffin
    K. Durant
    6ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    TNT OT, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Jun 10 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    L 83-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    30PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Brown
    11RBS
    Bruce Brown
    K. Durant
    5ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    ESPNWFAN-FM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jun 13 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    L 96-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    28PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    13RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    5ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    ABCWFAN-FM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jun 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 114-108

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    49PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    17RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    10ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    TNT, TNT OTWFAN-FM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Jun 17 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    L 89-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    32PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    11RBS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    7ASTS
    James Harden
    ESPNWFAN-FM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jun 19 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-115OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    48PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Griffin
    11RBS
    Blake Griffin
    J. Harden
    9ASTS
    James Harden
    TNT, TNT OTWFAN
    Watch Game

No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter

No additional games at this time, hit enter to jump to top of the page or continue tabbing Back to the TOP

Video Highlights

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter