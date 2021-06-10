Bucks 86, Nets 83: Brooklyn Comes Up Short in Game 3

Durant and Brown post double-doubles for Nets
Posted: Jun 10, 2021

Steve Nash described the Brooklyn Nets’ performance on the offensive end in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals as “uncharacteristic” and that might have applied to the entire affair.

The Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks were the NBA’s two highest scoring teams this season — both surpassed the league’s previous record for offensive efficiency — but both got stuck at that end before the Bucks pulled out an 86-83 win that cut Brooklyn’s lead in the series to two games to one with Game 4 due on Sunday.

“These are two elite offensive teams that played in the 80s,” said Nash. “They had a better start than us. I felt like they got a better quality of shots at times than we did. But it could have gone either way. We went really cold at the end of the game. We'll pick it apart. We'll look at it. We'll try to execute better, look at ways that we can learn from this game and move forward. It was a tough, tough playoff game where neither team was really shooting the ball well, creating good opportunities. Someone was gonna win ugly and it was them tonight."

The Nets fell behind by 21 points in the first quarter before getting back within three at halftime, setting up a second half that was a one-possession game for the final 22 minutes. Brooklyn went up 83-80 on Kevin Durant’s 3-pointer with 1:23 remaining before the Bucks scored the game’s final six points, coming up empty on two possessions in the final 10 seconds after Milwaukee took the lead.

“I just think we didn’t make shots down the stretch,” said Durant. “We made a couple but I think we got some good looks. I think we rushed a couple opportunities there. I like how we clawed back into the game but I hate how we even started off that way. I wish we’d have made a couple more plays down the stretch, but that was a tough one.”

The Nets have held the league’s highest scoring team to 86 points in consecutive games and an average of 93.0 points for the series as Milwaukee has shot 42.2 percent overall and 22.7 percent from 3-point range. That includes Thursday night’s 37.8/19.4 shooting split.

"We were pretty solid again,” said Nash. “That's three games now where I thought our defensive effort was good. It's interesting that we lose a game because of our offense but it was just a tough game. We just couldn't find a rhythm. A great opportunity for us to learn and grow from this. The defense was solid though, but we've gotta clean it up both ends of the floor but particularly offensively."

That was the surprising part, with the Nets having surpassed even their offensive numbers from the regular season through their first seven playoff games. But they struggled at the start in scoring just 11 first-quarter points and shot just 36.2 percent and 25.0 percent from 3-point range for the game.

Durant led Brooklyn with 30 points plus 11 rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Kyrie Irving scored 22 points with five assists and three steals. Bruce Brown had 16 points and 11 rebounds, career playoff highs in both categories for his first career playoff double-double.

“We’ve just got to look at the way we executed,” said Nash. “I thought we didn't make shots. We had some looks that we just didn't make that we normally make, but I thought our execution could have been better throughout. Great experience for our guys, like we said a new group, they're still learning, they're still figuring things out together and so it's a great experience for us even if it was a painful one.”

Milwaukee scored the game’s first nine points and led 30-9 in the final minute of the first quarter. After Durant scored the final basket of the first quarter, the Nets scored the first seven of the second quarter on consecutive Irving jumpers and a Landry Shamet 3-pointer to quickly bring the Nets within 12 points.

After Jrue Holiday’s jumper for the Bucks, Brown scored eight straight points in the paint for the Nets. Giannis Antetokounmpo made 1-of-2 from the line for Milwaukee and then Mike James finished a drive and Brown again scored off the roll. Durant made 1-of-2 from the line and the Nets were within 33-31 with 4:25 to go in the half. The Nets made nine of their first 11 shots in the second quarter and outscored the Bucks 20-3 over the first 7:35.

With Milwaukee back up 44-37, Durant made two free throws and Joe Harris hit a 3-pointer to make it 44-42 before the Bucks went into the break leading 45-42. Taking advantage of Brown finding space in the paint, Brooklyn shot 61.9 percent in the second quarter (13-for-21) to bounce back from its shooting struggles at the start but couldn’t get back to that rhythm after halftime.

“I think we missed good looks,” said Durant. “We got some early on. I guess we were just hoping the next shot went in and then they got up 15 and then we'll come down and get a good look and then they miss and now they out on a long rebound so it just didn't work out for us to start the game. I like how we stayed with it. That's just probably the name of the game for us in the playoffs is continue to keep pushing, keep fighting, each and every possession and it will turn for us. So tonight it turned for us a little bit but we definitely didn't get over the hump the way we wanted to.”

Brooklyn finally got even with a Durant 3-pointer tying the game at 57 with five minutes to go in the third quarter. Another Brown floater had the Nets in the lead for the first time at 65-64 with a minute to go in the quarter before Khris Middleton made three free throws to give the Bucks a 67-65 lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Nets went up 70-69 early in the fourth quarter after Irving connected for a 3-pointer and a baseline jumper, and with the Bucks back up 74-70, Durant posted up for a turnaround jumper and Brown dunked off a breakout from a turnover to tie the game at 74 with 7:21 to go.

With the game tied at 76 with under three minutes to go, Durant and Middleton traded baskets to bring the game to another tie at 80 apiece with just under two minutes to go before Durant’s 3-pointer put the Nets in the lead. But then Middleton drew a goaltending call on a drive and Holiday scored in transition to put the Bucks up 84-83 with 11.4 seconds left. Middleton then made two free throws with 2.1 seconds remaining.

“We had ample opportunities,” said Nash. “We were back in the game the whole second half. We had a ton of good looks at the end of the game. Probably didn't execute as well as we'd like. We still got good looks. We didn't make any of them, it felt like. Just one of those nights where maybe we didn't execute well enough, didn't have enough poise, but plenty of stuff we can work on and get better at."

Tags
Brown, Bruce, Durant, Kevin, Irving, Kyrie, Nash, Steve, Nets

Brooklyn Nets Game Leaders

Upcoming Home Games

2020-21 Season

Preseason

  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 119-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    18PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    7RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 18 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    W 113-89

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    25PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Jordan
    5ASTS
    DeAndre Jordan
    YES Network, ESPN2
    Watch Game

Regular Season

  • home game
    TuesdayTue Dec 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-99

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    26PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    TNT, TNT OTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 25 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    W 123-95

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    37PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    ABCWFAN-FM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Dec 27 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    L 104-106

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    29PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    6ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Dec 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-116OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    28PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    11ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 145-141

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    33PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Durant
    9ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 96-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    28PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Irving
    11RBS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Durant
    4ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jan 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 122-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    30PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Durant
    11RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Irving
    10ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 130-96

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    29PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    18RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    T. Johnson
    7ASTS
    Tyler Johnson
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    28PTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    10ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, TNT, TNT OTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 08 FedExForum, Memphis, TN
    L 110-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    43PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Green
    9RBS
    Jeff Green
    J. Allen
    6ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 116-129

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    36PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    11RBS
    Kevin Durant
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    34PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    9RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    13ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 13 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 116-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    26PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Brown
    14RBS
    Bruce Brown
    C. Chiozza
    7ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    42PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    12RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    34PTS
    James Harden
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 20 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    L 135-147OT2

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    38PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    12RBS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 22 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    L 113-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    38PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harris
    7RBS
    Joe Harris
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 128-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    31PTS
    Kevin Durant
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 98-85

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    20PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    13RBS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    8ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 27 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    W 132-128OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    32PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    15ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 29 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
    W 147-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    25PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 31 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    L 146-149

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    37PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Brown
    9RBS
    Bruce Brown
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Feb 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 124-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    39PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    12RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 117-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    19PTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Harden
    7RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 06 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    L 108-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    26PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Feb 09 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    L 111-122

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    27PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Brown
    9RBS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 104-94

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    35PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    13RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 13 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
    W 134-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    23PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    16ASTS
    James Harden
    ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Feb 15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
    W 136-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    40PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    13RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Feb 16 Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    W 128-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    38PTS
    James Harden
    J. Green
    8RBS
    Jeff Green
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Feb 18 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA
    W 109-98

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    23PTS
    James Harden
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Feb 21 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA
    W 112-108

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    37PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    11RBS
    James Harden
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Feb 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 127-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    B. Brown
    29PTS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    11RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 129-92

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    27PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    9ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 98-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    29PTS
    James Harden
    B. Brown
    9RBS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    6ASTS
    James Harden
    ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Mar 01 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    W 124-113OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    30PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    15ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 03 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    W 132-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    29PTS
    James Harden
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Mar 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 121-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    40PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    10RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    8ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Mar 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 100-95

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    24PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 117-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    34PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    14RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    15ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 17 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    W 124-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    40PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    15ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 19 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    L 113-121

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    43PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Brown
    7RBS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    9ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Mar 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 113-106

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    28PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Irving
    7RBS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    8ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 23 Moda Center, Portland, OR
    W 116-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    25PTS
    James Harden
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    17ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 24 Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
    L 88-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Johnson
    23PTS
    Alize Johnson
    A. Johnson
    15RBS
    Alize Johnson
    C. Chiozza
    11ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 26 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    W 113-111

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    44PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    8ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 112-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    38PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    11RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    13ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 120-108

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    31PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    K. Irving
    12ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 111-89

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Green
    21PTS
    Jeff Green
    K. Irving
    11RBS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Apr 04 United Center, Chicago, IL
    L 107-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    24PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Griffin
    8RBS
    Blake Griffin
    K. Irving
    15ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Apr 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 114-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    40PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harris
    8RBS
    Joe Harris
    K. Irving
    7ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES2, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Apr 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 139-111

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    24PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Brown
    8RBS
    Bruce Brown
    C. Chiozza
    8ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES2, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Apr 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 101-126

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    22PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    7RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    5ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Apr 13 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
    W 127-97

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    31PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Brown
    12RBS
    Bruce Brown
    C. Chiozza
    5ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Apr 14 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    L 117-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    37PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    14RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    9ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Apr 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 130-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    26PTS
    Joe Harris
    N. Claxton
    9RBS
    Nicolas Claxton
    K. Durant
    11ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Apr 18 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    L 107-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    L. Shamet
    30PTS
    Landry Shamet
    B. Brown
    11RBS
    Bruce Brown
    K. Irving
    9ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Apr 20 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
    W 134-129

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    32PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Brown
    11RBS
    Bruce Brown
    L. Shamet
    8ASTS
    Landry Shamet
    YES2, TNT, TNT OTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Apr 21 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
    L 103-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    28PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Brown
    14RBS
    Bruce Brown
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Apr 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 109-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    20PTS
    Joe Harris
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    11ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Apr 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 128-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    34PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    12ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES2, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Apr 27 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
    W 116-103

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Green
    22PTS
    Jeff Green
    K. Durant
    10RBS
    Kevin Durant
    M. James
    8ASTS
    Mike James
    YES NetworkNew York's Country 94.7
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Apr 29 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    W 130-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    42PTS
    Kevin Durant
    A. Johnson
    21RBS
    Alize Johnson
    K. Durant
    10ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Apr 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 109-128

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    28PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    A. Johnson
    12RBS
    Alize Johnson
    B. Griffin
    4ASTS
    Blake Griffin
    YES2, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun May 02 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    L 114-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    42PTS
    Kevin Durant
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    6ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES2, ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue May 04 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    L 118-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    38PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Durant
    9RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    6ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES2, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu May 06 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
    L 109-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    45PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Griffin
    10RBS
    Blake Griffin
    K. Irving
    4ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat May 08 Ball Arena, Denver, CO
    W 125-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    33PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    11RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    7ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue May 11 United Center, Chicago, IL
    W 115-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    21PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Brown
    10RBS
    Bruce Brown
    K. Durant
    8ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed May 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 128-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    L. Shamet
    21PTS
    Landry Shamet
    B. Brown
    11RBS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES2WCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat May 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 105-91

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    22PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Brown
    12RBS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    7ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun May 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 123-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    23PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    8RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    13ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game

Post Season

  • home game
    SaturdaySat May 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 104-93

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    32PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    12RBS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    8ASTS
    James Harden
    ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue May 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 130-108

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    26PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    8RBS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    7ASTS
    James Harden
    WPIX-TV, TNT, TNT OTWFAN-FM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri May 28 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    L 119-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    41PTS
    James Harden
    K. Durant
    9RBS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    10ASTS
    James Harden
    YES2, ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun May 30 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    W 141-126

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    42PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Irving
    11RBS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    18ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, TNT, TNT OTWFAN-FM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jun 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 123-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    34PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10ASTS
    James Harden
    WPIX-TV, TNT, TNT OTWFAN-FM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jun 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 115-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    29PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Griffin
    14RBS
    Blake Griffin
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    TNT, TNT OTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jun 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    32PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Griffin
    8RBS
    Blake Griffin
    K. Durant
    6ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    TNT, TNT OTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Jun 10 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    L 83-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    30PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Brown
    11RBS
    Bruce Brown
    K. Durant
    5ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    ESPNWFAN-FM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jun 13 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    3:00pmET
    ABCWFAN-FM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jun 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    TBDET
    TNT, TNT OTWFAN-FM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Jun 17 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    TBDET
    ESPN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jun 19 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    TBDET
    TNT, TNT OT
    Watch Game

No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter

No additional games at this time, hit enter to jump to top of the page or continue tabbing Back to the TOP

Video Highlights

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter