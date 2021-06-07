Nets 125, Bucks 86: Brooklyn Routs Milwaukee for 2-0 Series Lead

An offensive clinic. A defensive shutdown. As fine a game as the Brooklyn Nets have played this season.

The Nets are up 2-0 on the Milwaukee Bucks in their Eastern Conference semifinal after an absolute wipeout at Barclays Center on Monday night, a wire-to-wire 125-86 win.

Brooklyn was up by 17 at the end of the first quarter, by 27 before halftime, and eventually by as many as 49 points. The final margin was the largest margin of victory in franchise playoff history as well as the biggest in any game this season for Brooklyn.

Kevin Durant led the Nets with 32 points on 12-of-18 shooting, including 4-of-6 3-pointers, plus six assists and four rebounds. Kyrie Irving had 22 points on 9-of-17 shooting, including 4-of-8 from 3-point range, with six assists and five rebounds.

Bruce Brown and Joe Harris scored 13 points each, with Brown adding six rebounds and four assists. Mike James had 10 points and four assists.

Brooklyn shot 52.1 percent overall and 50.0 percent from 3-point range. The Nets' 21 3-pointers on 42 attempts set a franchise playoff record. They held the Bucks to 29.6 percent 3-point shooting and 44.0 percent overall.

The Nets led 65-41 at halftime after shooting 57.8 percent overall and 52.9 percent from 3-point range. Durant had 21 at the break on 7-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

Brooklyn was up 17-13 midway through the first quarter, then outscored Milwaukee 19-6 through the rest of the quarter to build a 17-point lead. Irving’s jumper was followed by 3-pointers from Harris and Landry Shamet, then Irving stopped on a dime in transition for a long two and a 12-point lead. Durant closed the quarter ducking in for a short jumper followed by a top-of-the-key 3-pointer to put the Nets up 36-19.

A Harris drive and Brown floater to open the second quarter pushed the Brooklyn lead beyond 20 points. With a 52-33 lead in hand, the Nets got a drive from James, a Durant 3-pointer and then a James 3-pointer for a 60-33 lead — the 27-point margin was their largest of the half — and went into halftime up by 24.

By the end of the third quarter, the lead was 30.

Early threes in the second half — two by Harris, one by Irving — extended the Brooklyn lead to 74-46. The Nets were up 85-64 when Durant’s score was followed by back-to-back 3-pointers from Shamet. Durant closed the quarter with a drive down the lane, flipping the ball in over his shoulder for a 95-65 lead.