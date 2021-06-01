Nets 123, Celtics 109: Brooklyn Closes Out Boston in Game 5

Nets win series 4-1, advance to face Milwaukee
Posted: Jun 01, 2021

With one more burst from their big three, the Brooklyn Nets closed out the Boston Celtics and set course for an Eastern Conference semifinals matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics were still within eight points with under eight minutes to go when Kevin Durant, then Kyrie Irving, then James Harden each knocked down a 3-pointer within a one-minute span. Bruce Brown followed with a rebound basket and the Nets were up 17 and locked in on their 123-109 win in Game 5 at Barclays Center on Tuesday night.

“It was nice to get that final bit of separation and effectively end the series,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “Proud of all the guys that put the effort in and made this go. Obviously the big three were sensational but it really takes a team effort, whether the guys are in the rotation and playing their role or they're not and they're on the bench and they're just trying to know the game plan and support their teammate it all really is a team effort and I thought our complementary players did a great job."

With the win, the second-seeded Nets clinched their first playoff series since the 2014 season and locked in a matchup with the third-seeded Bucks, coming off a first-round sweep of the Miami Heat.

Harden led Brooklyn with 34 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds for the first 30-point triple-double in the franchise’s playoff history. Harden shot 10-for-17 overall, 4-for-7 from 3-point range, and 10-for-11 on free throws.

Irving had 25 points on 9-for-14 shooting and Durant had 24 points while making 4-of-6 3-pointers. According to Elias Sports Bureau, the three became only the second trio of teammates to all average at least 24 points in a playoff series after the 1984 Denver Nuggets. In their first extended action together since mid-February, they took complete control of their first playoff series together.

“I think it’s not even about the playoff run; I think just us, and when I first got traded here, the excitement in the vision of us playing together,” said Harden. “I think that's what we were missing the whole season. So I think that's what was more exciting. We weren't even worried about the playoff run. We were just happy to be on the court together. So it's great to get one series out the way, and like I said we'll take tomorrow off and recoup and get ready for Milwaukee.”

Bruce Brown had 10 points and five rebounds and Joe Harris finished with 10 points as the Nets shot 51.2 percent overall and 46.9 percent from 3-point range.

Harden scored nine of Brooklyn’s first 15 points and then the Nets closed the first quarter with a 12-3 run. It started with a Tyler Johnson 3-pointer followed by drives by Durant and Irving, then Harden’s two free throws. An Irving 3-pointer put the Nets up 31-24 going into the second quarter.

After missing their first five 3-pointers of the game, the Nets made seven of their next 10 through halftime, while limiting Boston to 23.1 percent 3-point shooting in the first half, going into halftime up 59-51.

Brooklyn pushed its lead as high as 14 points in the third quarter. First, an early 7-0 run — two Durant free throws, a Harden three-point play and a Blake Griffin dunk — made it 66-54. Another pair of Durant free throws had the Nets up 75-61 with 7:21 to go in the quarter. But the Celtics eventually closed within 86-79 on Jayson Tatum’s jumper to beat the third-quarter buzzer.

The Nets again extended the lead in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, this time with an 8-2 run to start the period. Harden made 1-of-2 from the line, then hit a 3-pointer. After Evan Fournier scored for Boston, Nic Claxton threw down consecutive dunks for a 94-81 lead.

Then came that final run to put the Celtics away and move on to face Milwaukee.

“We do understand that it’s a long journey so we want to celebrate our small wins,” said Irving. “It’s easy to consider the Bucks — obviously they’re right in front of us in a few days. So I agree. I’m right in the same boat as him, excited to think about the task at hand, how great that team is and what it’s gonna take to be successful against them on both ends of the floor. So we’ll deal with that when that time comes, but as of right now, we’ll celebrate the small wins, thankful we got out of here healthy.

“We played against kind of a lesser Celtics team than what it’s been in the regular season. So we wanted to give all the respect to those guys and all of the work that they put in as well. We don’t want to disrespect them or anything they put forth in terms of their hard work. That boy Jayson Tatum as I’ve said over the time that I’ve played with him has grown tremendously. Nothing short of proud of him. Nothing short of proud of (Marcus) Smart and all the guys that gave us their competitive spirit. So now we move on and we take what we learned from this series and move forward.”

