Nets 128, Spurs 116: James Harden Returns in Brooklyn Win

Harden, Brown post double-doubles while Shamet leads Nets with 21 points and Claxton scores career-high 18
Posted: May 12, 2021

It was business as usual for James Harden in his return to the court — another double-double, another Brooklyn win as the Nets were in control from start to finish of their 128-116 win over the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center on Wednesday night.

“While I’m not saying he was firing on all cylinders, I thought he was pretty impressive,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “Pleasantly surprised. You could see where there would be more rust but he was pretty sharp, played well, obviously impacted the game greatly, so really impressed.”

Harden, who had missed the previous 18 games due to a hamstring strain, came off the bench and entered the game with 8:06 to go in the first half. He delivered his 32nd double-double of the year with 18 points on 6-of-8 shooting and 11 assists, plus seven rebounds.

“This is the longest I’ve been without playing basketball,” said Harden. “So I didn’t know how, especially coming off the bench, not playing the first quarter, having to stay warm and do all the things necessary to go out there and be my best. I just have to go out there and play with confidence and do what I do and not think about anything. It took me a little bit, but it’s just basketball at the end of the day and something that I love doing.”

“We just wanted to give him an opportunity to play down the stretch if we were in a tight game,” said Nash. “I thought he was great. It’s not easy to take, I think he’s been out five weeks, and to play in an actual NBA game sometimes can be difficult especially in a year like this. In a regular year you kind of simulate some practices or some stay ready groups that are a little more, I don’t know, robust so to speak. We’ve got so many guys that have been injured so he hasn’t had a lot of opportunities in that respect so I thought he was fantastic, happy to see him back and most importantly no recurrence of the injury.”

While the Nets plugged Harden back in for the first time in a month, Wednesday’s win over the Spurs looked a lot like Tuesday night’s win over the Bulls.

Again the Nets had eight players in double figures, and again they rang up 30-plus assists — extending the franchise record of such games to 26 games while finishing with 33 assists. As a group, the Nets shot 60.8 percent for the night.

Landry Shamet led Brooklyn with 21 points, making 5-of-7 3-pointers and shooting 7-of-9 overall, while Bruce Brown put up his second double-double in as many nights with 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting and 11 rebounds.

Nic Claxton scored a career-high 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting with five rebounds and Jeff Green had 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting.

Kevin Durant had 14 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds. Blake Griffin had 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting with four assists and Mike James finished with 12.

"We're just moving the ball, playing with some pace, trying to get up and down and get easy ones,” said Brown. “And then we're just making the right play every time down. That's what we're trying to do. And they're just doubling Kevin, so we're just getting easy layups at the bucket and when James comes back easy layups at the rim as Nic did today and Jeff did."

Brooklyn jumped out to a double-digit lead while shooting 62.5 percent in the first quarter. Holding an 18-16 lead, the Nets ran off 13 straight points, staring with Durant scoring in the lane and then dishing to Brown for an inside finish. James hit a runner, Brown converted a three-point play, and then James popped in a short jumper and a twisting drive for a 31-16 Brooklyn lead, with the Nets going into the second quarter up 32-20.

With San Antonio back within 46-44, Shamet knocked down a 3-pointer and Green scored twice for a 53-44 lead with two minutes to go in the half, with the Nets carrying a 57-51 lead into the break.

The Nets made 14-of-20 shots in their 39-point third quarter. With Brooklyn up 73-64, Harden knocked down a 3-pointer, Durant made two free throws, and Claxton scored for an 80-64 lead. The Nets led by as many as 17 points in the quarter after another Harden 3-pointer and went into the fourth quarter leading 96-81.

“We've been really unselfish,” said Shamet. “It's two games in a row, 30-plus assists, we've kept the turnovers low for the most part. Had a couple little spurts, but we've been moving the ball playing unselfishly and the ball finds the open man and the right shot every possession. It's a fun way to play and that speaks for itself.”

