Nets 125, Nuggets 119: Brooklyn Comes Back For Win In Denver

Trailing by 21, Nets rally behind 33 points from Durant and 31 from Irving
Posted: May 09, 2021

Adversity? Steve Nash says he’s OK with that.

So the Brooklyn Nets did put a stop to their four-game losing streak the hard way, falling behind the Denver Nuggets by 21 points before rebounding with sensational shot-making in the second half and stand-up defense in the fourth quarter for a 125-119 win on Saturday night.

“I’m happy for us to be uncomfortable right now,” said Nash. “I’m happy for us to struggle and suffer. I’m glad we won but suffering and building that resolve and that understanding and that — we don’t have that common experience, so these experiences when we’re on the mat are good for us and I think that our guys responded tonight but I’m also OK with us suffering and being uncomfortable.”

Over the final three quarters, the Nets made 31-of-41 shots — 75.6 percent — including 14-of-23 3-pointers (60.8 percent). They threw up 41 points in the third quarter, and then closed things out by allowing just 15 points in the fourth quarter.

“I thought we were just way more aggressive,” said Blake Griffin. “More aggressive defensively. We got out, got some easy buckets, spaced the floor well. We hit shots. We didn’t hit shots in the first half. We didn’t play well in the first half. I thought one of the best parts about this was how we just stuck together and came out of the locker room at halftime and had a different air about us. That’s what good teams do.”

Still trailing by 12 late in the third quarter, the Nets outscored the Nuggets 21-6 over the next eight minutes to take a 113-110 lead.

With the Nuggets leading 110-108, Joe Harris hit a 3-pointer with 6:12 remaining to give the Nets their first lead since his 3-pointer opened the game. Kevin Durant’s dunk put Brooklyn up by three, and after Nikola Jokic’s rebound basket for Denver, Kyrie Irving dropped in a jumper and followed up with 1-of-2 from the foul line for a 116-112 lead with 3:51 to go.

With Denver within 118-117, Durant made two free throws for a 120-117 lead before Jokic did the same for the Nuggets to again make it a one-point game. Durant made five free throws in the final 21 seconds to seal the win.

“They just played hard as hell,” said Nash. “They fought, scrapped, lot of things have to go right, but when you play that hard you cover up mistakes and you give yourself and opportunity. The tale of the game was those two halves; first half there’s a little bit of paralysis by analysis, there’s a little bit of loss of composure. In the second half, just dug deep and fought. Really proud of the effort they put in and I think they proved something to themselves tonight.”

Durant led Brooklyn with 33 points on 9-of-14 shooting, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range, adding 11 rebounds for a double-double, plus seven assists, two steals, and two blocks. Irving finished with 31 points on 11-of-17 shooting, including 4-of-7 3-pointers.

Griffin had 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting and Jeff Green had 15 points and five rebounds. The Nets finished the game shooting 62.1 percent from the field and 51.6 percent from 3-point range.

With the win, the Nets improved to 44-24 with four games remaining, a half-game ahead of Milwaukee (43-24) for second place in the Eastern Conference.

Denver quickly jumped out to a 13-5 lead with Michael Porter Jr. scoring the Nuggets’ first 11 points and making his first three 3-pointers. Seven minutes into the game, Denver was up 23-13 after making nine of its first 14 shots, including five of its first seven 3-pointers, and the Nuggets took a 37-24 lead into the second quarter.

The Nets trailed 66-45 with three minutes to go in the half and Denver was still up by 21 points before Brooklyn scored the final six points of the half and went into halftime trailing by 15.

Brooklyn jumped back into the game with a 41-point third quarter, shooting 16-for-19 overall (84.2 percent) and 9-for-12 from 3-point range (75.0 percent), with Griffin scoring 16 points in the quarter while making 4-of-5 3-pointers.

With Griffin and Irving scoring the first eight points of the third quarter, the Nets had a 14-0 run going back to the final minutes of the second quarter and were back within seven points. An Irving 3-pointer had Brooklyn within 77-74 four minutes into the half. The Nuggets extended their lead back to 12 points before the Nets closed the quarter with a dunk from Nic Claxton and an Irving 3-pointer to make it a 104-97 game with Denver in the lead going into the fourth quarter.

“Blake’s threes kind of got us back in the game,” said Nash. “But I really thought it was his defense. It's a tough matchup, man; (Jokic) is so good. But he battled, he scrapped, he made him work for it. And as did the other guys. And when we play so hard, we didn't get picked apart in the second half. We were able to scramble and make our recoveries before they were willing to read them or able to read them. So, Blake was fantastic, I thought with the three-balls in the third quarter, but also just because of his willingness to battle, he's over; Jokic is a lot bigger, and he’s the MVP this year, and he was able to battle and make it hard on him.”

The Nets opened up the fourth quarter with an 11-4 run to even the game. Green scored Brooklyn’s first seven, Claxton made 1-of-2 from the foul line, and Durant’s 3-pointer tied the game at 108 with 7:55 remaining.

Brooklyn entered the game with the NBA’s third-best record in clutch games — games within five points with less than five minutes remaining — but they had also let fourth-quarter leads slip away in the last three of their consecutive losses. This time they came from behind and came up with the stops they needed down the stretch.

“You can't win games with one guy doing the job,” said Nash. “Everyone's got to pitch in and make winning plays. We talked about that with our team a lot about winning plays. They're not in the box score, always. But there's a lot of ways that you can affect winning and a lot of ways that you can make a play that changes the game. And it might not change the outcome, but it could change the momentum. It could change the moment. And so a lot of guys stepped up and made winning plays down the stretch throughout the second half really. But to be able to hold them to 15 points in the fourth was an outstanding effort.”

Durant, Kevin, Green, Jeff, Griffin, Blake, Irving, Kyrie, Nash, Steve

