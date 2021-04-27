Nets 116, Raptors 103: Brooklyn Clinches Playoff Berth

The Brooklyn Nets are officially playoff bound.

Brooklyn’s playoff berth was locked up before the final buzzer in Tampa on Tuesday night thanks to losses by Boston and Charlotte that finished up before the Nets closed out their 116-103 win over the Raptors. This will make three straight playoff trips for the Nets — and six in their nine seasons in Brooklyn.

With 10 games remaining in the regular season, the Nets are 42-20, a winning percentage of .677 that is on pace to be the highest in team history. They are 1½ games ahead of Philadelphia (40-21) in the race for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

After Toronto wiped out Brooklyn’s 10-point third-quarter lead with a 17-2 run, the Nets regained control with a 16-2 run, making eight of their first 11 shots in the fourth quarter to take an eight-point lead with six minutes left to play.

Seven of the eight Nets who played scored in double figures, led by Jeff Green with 22 points. Kevin Durant and Blake Griffin had 17 points each, with Durant 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Griffin had six rebounds.

Joe Harris had 16 points and six assists. Landry Shamet scored 14, Mike James had 11 points and eight assists and Tyler Johnson scored 10 points.

The Nets took a 56-52 lead into halftime.

After Toronto jumped out to a 14-7 lead to start the game, the Nets scored 10 of the final 14 points of the first quarter to close within 28-26 going into the second quarter.

The Raptors quickly pushed that lead back to seven points, but the Nets followed with a 17-5 run that began with consecutive 3-pointers from Shamet and Harris. Another Harris 3-pointer evened the game at 35. After Malachi Flynn’s three-point play for Toronto, the Nets scored eight straight — the middle four coming from Irving — on the way to a 43-38 lead. Johnson’s 3-pointer gave Brooklyn its biggest lead of the first half at 54-46 before the Raptors cut that lead in half at the break.

An 8-0 run midway through the third quarter extended the Brooklyn lead to 10 points, with Shamet finishing a drive and Green and Johnson knocking down 3-pointers that put the Nets up 73-63. But with the Nets leading 76-66, the Raptors put together a 17-2 run to take the lead before Griffin’s rebound basket in the final seconds of the quarter brought the Nets within 83-80 going into the fourth quarter.

Trailing 90-84 early in the fourth quarter, the Nets jumped back into the lead with a 16-2 run. Harris made a pair of 3-pointers with one from Griffin in between. James dropped in a high-arcing jumper, Shamet followed with a drive and finish, and James’ 3-pointer put the Nets up 100-92 with 6:01 remaining. After Green thew down a dunk and then made a pair of free throws, the Nets were up 106-96 with three minutes to go.