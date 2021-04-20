Nets 134, Pelicans 129: Kyrie Irving Scores 32 to Lead Brooklyn's Balanced Attack

Seven players score in double figures for Nets in win
Posted: Apr 20, 2021

Undermanned in New Orleans, the Brooklyn Nets got the full range of contributions from all that they did have available in a 134-129 win over the Pelicans on Tuesday night.

Seven Nets scored in double figures, four had at least six rebounds, and three had at least six assists as all nine players available to play did so.

“When (Kyrie Irving) was out of the game I thought we played very well and it’s so important,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “When you’re going into a game with nine men, you’re down a couple superstars, you definitely have guys that are playing with more responsibility and more minutes and if they don’t play well you can find yourself in a big hole, but tonight they played really well. Like I’ve said all year, really proud of the way the guys have responded to adversity this year. Fought and had that connectivity to win games that maybe people didn’t think you could win. Really proud of the way the guys played from start to finish.

Irving scored 12 of Brooklyn’s final 16 points over the last three minutes while finishing with 32 points on 12-of-19 shooting with eight assists. He got into the lane for multiple finishes, then closed the game out with four free throws in the final 11 seconds.

“They were very difficult shots Ky made down the stretch tonight as well,” said Nash. “So, we talked it over and sometimes that's just what you ask of your superstar players. We debate about it all the time: should we get him into some things, should we try to help him? But the reality is there's times when you can overthink it, when a guy like that can just go and get a bucket. So making the defense guard him, making them space knowing that you have other shooters on the floor sometimes is all you need. But we still want to think it over, learn, grow. But I thought tonight they executed, made shots; but also at the end of the game with the fouling and making free throws we did a nice job. So it was another good experience for the guys.”

Joe Harris had 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting and Landry Shamet had 18 points and eight assists.

Blake Griffin had 16 points, eight rebounds, and three assists and Jeff Green had 15 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

Bruce Brown had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds — plus four steals — and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot had 10 points. The Nets shot 55.1 percent overall and had 30 assists.

New Orleans jumped out with a 16-0 run in the first quarter to take a 21-8 lead. Brooklyn answered with an 11-2 run capped by Green’s thunderous transition dunk to bring the Nets within 23-19, and Griffin’s 3-pointer cut the New Orleans lead to 29-26 going into the second quarter.

Brooklyn trailed by as many as nine points in the second quarter but came back from 48-39 down to tie the game in the final minute of the half. A Harris 3-pointer launched a 15-6 Brooklyn run. With the Nets within 54-48, Shamet finished a drive and Brown made two free throws and then threw down a transition dunk to even the game at 54. After five straight New Orleans points, Brown’s 3-pointer had the Nets within 59-57 at halftime.

“I think we started slow as much because it was so new — new lineup, new combination — and then found it there after five minutes or so and looked much better,” said Nash.

The Nets broke out into a double-digit lead by making seven of their first nine shots of the second half. Irving’s 3-pointer gave Brooklyn its first lead since the opening minutes at 66-65. Harris followed with a 3 of his own and Shamet turned a transition layup off a Harris steal into a three-point play. Another Harris 3-pointer gave the Nets 12 straight points, a 16-2 run, and a 75-65 lead with 7:30 to go in the third quarter.

Brooklyn was still up by double figures with an 87-76 lead before the Pelicans outscored them 16-6 to close the quarter and cut the Nets’ lead to 93-92 going into the fourth quarter.

After Naji Marshall gave New Orleans a brief lead with a 3-pointer to open the quarter, the Nets answered from deep with two 3-pointers from Luwawu-Cabarrot and one from Shamet, with Luwawu-Cabarrot’s second 3-pointer giving Brooklyn a 104-98 lead.

With New Orleans back within 106-105, Shamet hit a 3-pointer, and after Zion Williamson scored for New Orleans, Irving hit a 3-pointer and Luwawu-Cabarrot made two free throws for a 114-107 lead with 5:42 to play.

Leading 114-113, the Nets reeled off six straight points on two Harris layups and Irving’s pull-up jumper. The Pelicans were back within two points with a minute to go before Irving penetrated and hit a turnaround jumper in the lane for a 126-122 lead. Another Irving excursion to the rim had the Nets up 128-123 with 26.2 seconds remaining.

After Kira Lewis made a 3-pointer for New Orleans, Harris made 1-of-2 free throws for a 129-126 lead with 12.4 seconds to go. Brandon Ingram’s two free throws after the Nets fouled deliberately leading by three cut the lead to one point with 11.4 seconds remaining. Irving’s two free throws put the Nets back up by three with 10.5 seconds left. Again, the Nets sent Ingram to the line, and this time he missed the second to leave the Nets up by two as Brown grabbed the rebound and made 1-of-2 free throws for a three-point lead with 4.8 seconds to go. Two more Irving free throws with 1.9 seconds left sealed the win.

“We needed everything tonight from everyone,” said Irving. “We obviously started off the game, with 7:17 on the clock it was 21-8. We had to battle our way back. But I feel like we found something good in the second half in terms of guarding Zion and also (Brandon Ingram). Obviously, they had some high scoring numbers, but we wanted those other guys to beat us, so I’m glad that it ended in our favor.”

Tags
Brown, Bruce, Green, Jeff, Griffin, Blake, Harris, Joe, Irving, Kyrie

Brooklyn Nets Game Leaders

Upcoming Home Games

2020-21 Season

Preseason

  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 119-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    18PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    7RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 18 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    W 113-89

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    25PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Jordan
    5ASTS
    DeAndre Jordan
    YES Network, ESPN2
    Watch Game

Regular Season

  • home game
    TuesdayTue Dec 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-99

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    26PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    TNT, TNT OTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 25 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    W 123-95

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    37PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    ABCWFAN-FM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Dec 27 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    L 104-106

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    29PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    6ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Dec 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-116OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    28PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    11ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 145-141

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    33PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Durant
    9ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 96-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    28PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Irving
    11RBS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Durant
    4ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jan 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 122-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    30PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Durant
    11RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Irving
    10ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 130-96

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    29PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    18RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    T. Johnson
    7ASTS
    Tyler Johnson
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    28PTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    10ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, TNT, TNT OTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 08 FedExForum, Memphis, TN
    L 110-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    43PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Green
    9RBS
    Jeff Green
    J. Allen
    6ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 116-129

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    36PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    11RBS
    Kevin Durant
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    34PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    9RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    13ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 13 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 116-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    26PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Brown
    14RBS
    Bruce Brown
    C. Chiozza
    7ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    42PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    12RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    34PTS
    James Harden
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 20 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    L 135-147OT2

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    38PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    12RBS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 22 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    L 113-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    38PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harris
    7RBS
    Joe Harris
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 128-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    31PTS
    Kevin Durant
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 98-85

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    20PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    13RBS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    8ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 27 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    W 132-128OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    32PTS
    Kevin Durant
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    15ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Jan 29 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK
    W 147-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    25PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 31 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    L 146-149

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    37PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Brown
    9RBS
    Bruce Brown
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Feb 02 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 124-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    39PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    12RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 117-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    19PTS
    Joe Harris
    J. Harden
    7RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 06 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    L 108-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    26PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Feb 09 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    L 111-122

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    27PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Brown
    9RBS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    12ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 104-94

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    35PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    13RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 13 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
    W 134-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    23PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    16ASTS
    James Harden
    ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Feb 15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA
    W 136-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    40PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    13RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Feb 16 Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    W 128-124

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    38PTS
    James Harden
    J. Green
    8RBS
    Jeff Green
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Feb 18 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA
    W 109-98

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    23PTS
    James Harden
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    11ASTS
    James Harden
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Feb 21 STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, CA
    W 112-108

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    37PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    11RBS
    James Harden
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Feb 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 127-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    B. Brown
    29PTS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    11RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Feb 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 129-92

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    27PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    9ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Feb 27 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 98-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    29PTS
    James Harden
    B. Brown
    9RBS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    6ASTS
    James Harden
    ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Mar 01 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    W 124-113OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    30PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    15ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 03 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    W 132-114

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    29PTS
    James Harden
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    14ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Mar 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 121-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    40PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    10RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    8ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Mar 13 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 100-95

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    24PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 117-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    34PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    14RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    15ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 17 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    W 124-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    40PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    10RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    15ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 19 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    L 113-121

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    43PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Brown
    7RBS
    Bruce Brown
    J. Harden
    9ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Mar 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 113-106

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    28PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Irving
    7RBS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    8ASTS
    James Harden
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 23 Moda Center, Portland, OR
    W 116-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    25PTS
    James Harden
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harden
    17ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Mar 24 Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
    L 88-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    A. Johnson
    23PTS
    Alize Johnson
    A. Johnson
    15RBS
    Alize Johnson
    C. Chiozza
    11ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Mar 26 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    W 113-111

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    44PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    14RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    8ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Mar 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 112-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harden
    38PTS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    11RBS
    James Harden
    J. Harden
    13ASTS
    James Harden
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 120-108

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    31PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harden
    8RBS
    James Harden
    K. Irving
    12ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 111-89

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Green
    21PTS
    Jeff Green
    K. Irving
    11RBS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Irving
    8ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Apr 04 United Center, Chicago, IL
    L 107-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    24PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Griffin
    8RBS
    Blake Griffin
    K. Irving
    15ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Apr 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 114-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    40PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Harris
    8RBS
    Joe Harris
    K. Irving
    7ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES2, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Apr 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 139-111

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    24PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Brown
    8RBS
    Bruce Brown
    C. Chiozza
    8ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES2, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Apr 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 101-126

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    22PTS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    7RBS
    Kevin Durant
    K. Durant
    5ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Apr 13 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
    W 127-97

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Durant
    31PTS
    Kevin Durant
    B. Brown
    12RBS
    Bruce Brown
    C. Chiozza
    5ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Apr 14 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    L 117-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    37PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    14RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    9ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Apr 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 130-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    26PTS
    Joe Harris
    N. Claxton
    9RBS
    Nicolas Claxton
    K. Durant
    11ASTS
    Kevin Durant
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Apr 18 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    L 107-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    L. Shamet
    30PTS
    Landry Shamet
    B. Brown
    11RBS
    Bruce Brown
    K. Irving
    9ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Apr 20 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
    W 134-129

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    32PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    B. Brown
    11RBS
    Bruce Brown
    L. Shamet
    8ASTS
    Landry Shamet
    YES2, TNT, TNT OTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Apr 21 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
    7:00pmET
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Apr 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    7:30pmET
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Apr 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    3:30pmET
    YES2, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Apr 27 Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL
    7:30pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Apr 29 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    7:00pmET
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Apr 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    8:00pmET
    YES2, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun May 02 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    3:30pmET
    YES2, ABCWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue May 04 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI
    7:30pmET
    YES2, TNT, TNT OTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu May 06 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
    7:30pmET
    YES Network, TNT, TNT OTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat May 08 Ball Arena, Denver, CO
    10:00pmET
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue May 11 United Center, Chicago, IL
    8:00pmET
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed May 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    8:00pmET
    YES2WCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat May 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    TBDET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun May 16 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    TBDET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game

No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter

No additional games at this time, hit enter to jump to top of the page or continue tabbing Back to the TOP

Video Highlights

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter