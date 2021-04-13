Nets 127, Timberwolves 97: Kevin Durant Scores 31 in Brooklyn Rout

Nets lead by as many as 45, roll past Wolves and into first-place tie
Posted: Apr 13, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets rolled out their 28th starting lineup of the season and once again looked at ease with another new look in cruising to a 127-97 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday afternoon.

Navigating change has been a constant for this Nets season, from a major trade to injuries, COVID protocols, and the impact of the outside world on the games they play. In this case, it was the postponement and rescheduling of Monday night’s game against the Wolves for the following afternoon following the death of Daunte Wright in nearby Brooklyn Center, Minn. in a police shooting.

As they would have been on Monday night, the Nets were without Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge, in addition to James Harden and Tyler Johnson. That prompted the first starts of the season for Nic Claxton and Chris Chiozza — who it turned out did not play in the second half due to a hand injury — but it showed little downside on the court.

The Nets led by as many as 45 points, their largest lead in a game this season, in elevating their record to 37-17 and moving back into a first place tie with the 76ers in advance of their meeting on Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

“We're well-coached, we got a coaching staff that keeps everybody locked in now matter who's out there on the floor,” said Kevin Durant. “You get hungry guys on our team that want minutes, that want opportunities and you know you add that combination together, some of these games that people might have thought we'd lose we end up coming out on top. That's a credit to the coaching staff and the players for staying ready.”

One obstacle the Nets managed well this season was the absence of Durant for nearly two months, but in his third game back, he offered another reminder of the obvious, that life is much better with him on the court.

Durant poured in 31 points on 11-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-6 3-pointers, with four rebounds and four assists.

Joe Harris had 23 points, shooting 8-of-12 overall and 5-of-8 from 3-point range, and Landry Shamet had 19 points, shooting 7-of-12 overall and 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

DeAndre Jordan had 13 points and Bruce Brown had nine points and 12 rebounds.

The Nets shot 50.5 percent overall and 41.7 percent from 3-point range and compiled 31 assists on 46 field goals.

“We’ve got guys in and out of the lineup, so we have to play with pace,” said Shamet. “I think (Chiozza) did a great job of getting that started early in the game, coming in and playing with the right pace and the right tempo. We have unselfish guys. Especially right now, with our lineup the way it is and we’ve got guys out, it’s a unique kind of time with a lot of guys who have not really played together. We just have to play with the right pace and be decisive. That’s what we all tried to do.”

The Nets also outrebounded the Wolves 57-44 and held them to 34.5 percent shooting, including 26.5 percent from 3-point range.

Brooklyn created some early separation with a 12-0 run in taking a 22-8 lead miday through the first quarter. The Nets stretched that lead to 16 points, going up 33-17 as Brown turned a steal into a transition dunk. The Timberwolves scored the final eight points of the quarter to cut the Brooklyn lead to 33-25 going into the second quarter.

The Nets then opened the second quarter with a 16-1 run, staring with Shamet’s 3-pointer and consecutive buckets from Brown, including another transition dunk. After a Minnesota free throw, the Nets reeled off another nine straight, with two dunks from Jordan, plus Harris knocking down a 3-pointer and a pull-up jumper for a 49-26 lead. Brooklyn led by as many as 25 points in the second quarter before gonig into halftime up 73-52. It was their second-biggest halftime lead of the season and their biggest halftime lead on the road since April 2017.

“Number one thing I think was we talked about having a better start so guys came out of the blocks focused and alert and trying to be physical from the start,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “I thought that was it. We just started with the right mentality and we went from there. The ball moved, which was good, but we were better defensively early with just our assignments and our attentiveness.”

The Brooklyn barrage continued into the second half, and after Harris and Shamet knocked down consecutive 3-pointers, the Nets had pushed their lead to 31 points with a 91-60 advantage at the 6:30 mark of the third quarter. They carried a 104-74 lead into the fourth quarter after shooting 58.6 overall and 47.6 from 3-point range over the middle two quarters.

“I’ve been really proud of the guys,” said Nash. “We’ve had a lot thrown at us this year. We’ve had a lot of injuries, constantly changing our lineups and rotations and combinations and guys have stepped up many, many times this year and played the right way, played together, played hard, and gotten a lot of wins when we were undermanned. Proud of the effort tonight. It was another one where we took care of the task and were focused from the start and had a good performance.”

Tags
Brown, Bruce, Durant, Kevin, Harris, Joe, Jordan, DeAndre, Shamet, Landry

