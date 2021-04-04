Bulls 115, Nets 107: Kyrie Irving Posts Double-Double vs. Chicago

The Brooklyn Nets dropped a 115-107 final to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday afternoon at the United Center.

The loss clipped a four-game win streak for Brooklyn, which has now won 10 of 13 games since the All-Star break and 20 of 24 games since Feb. 10. The Nets are 34-16 for the season.

After being down by 18 points in the third quarter, Brooklyn chipped away but couldn’t close the distance. A seven-point deficit with two minutes remaining was as close as the Nets got.

“We just weren’t real sharp tonight,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “Didn’t shoot the ball particularly well. Didn’t have the requisite pace for our team to be as dynamic as we are offensively but more importantly i thought defensively we need to be more active. Scramble more, be more decisive. Kind of played at their pace tonight. Not a great performance by us, but we’ll learn from it and keep going.”

Kyrie Irving posted his third straight double-double with 24 points and 15 assists — the second-highest assist total of his career — and seven Nets scored in double figures.

Jeff Green had 21 points, making 7-of-11 shots, and Landry Shamet scored 13. Joe Harris and LaMarcus Aldridge each scored 11 and Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown both had 10.

The hot-shooting stretch in the first quarter in which Brooklyn made 10-of-13 shots fueled a 24-15 lead with 3:10 to go in the first quarter. Aldridge, Harris, and Irving combined for all 18 Nets points as they outscored Chicago 18-9 during that stretch, and Brooklyn took a 28-15 lead into the second quarter.

But the Bulls evened the game at 31, and with the game tied at 41, Chicago outscored Brooklyn 16-5 going into halftime to leave the Nets down 57-46 at the break.

Chicago stretched that lead to 18 points midway through the third quarter. The Nets cut into the deficit witn an 8-0 run, opeened and closed by Irving baskets with Aldridge and Brown scoring in between. That brought Brooklyn within 76-67. From there, though, Chicago closed the quarter with a 13-5 run to take an 89-72 lead into the fourth quarter.

“We just couldn't make shots,” said Irving. “Just indecisive I feel like attempts that occurred in that second quarter when we just should just drive it or make an extra play or create an opportunity for a teammate and they created separation. So like I said you just got to give credit when credit is due. They made shots this early afternoon game and now we learn from what we can and move forward.

Brooklyn opened up the fourth quarter with eight straight points as consecutive threes from Shamet and Green made it an 89-80 game. Chicago extended the lead back to 100-86, but Brown scored twice for Brooklyn with a Green 3-pointer in between to again make it a nine-point game, 100-91, midway through the quarter.

The Nets cut it to 102-95 with five minutes to go and 109-102 with two minutes to go, both on Irving baskets, but again the Bulls answered, this time with a Zach LaVine 3-pointer for a 10-point lead with 1:22 to go.

“We didn’t play with enough pace,” said Nash. “Not enough movement and activity. We had a hard time spacing them out because we were a little bogged down. We were playing in tight spaces instead of making them guard in big spaces. Just wasn’t a great offensive performance from us tonight obviously. Some of it’s shot-making, but I think more of it was just playing at that relentless pace. And I don’t mean up and down, I mean just when we get in the halfcourt making quick decisions, having that little burst of interaction and then continuing to play if the first action doesn’t create anything for us.”