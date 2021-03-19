Magic 121, Nets 113: Kyrie Irving Scores 43 Points for Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets cut a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit to four points but couldn’t close that gap all the way in a 121-113 loss to the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Friday night.

It was just the second loss since Feb. 10 for the Nets, who dropped to 28-14 after winning 14 of their previous 15 games.

“I think first of all, maybe we weren’t sharp enough to start the game,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “Attention to detail wasn’t quite there. We got behind and we really played hard, fought our way back in the game. The other end, they made a lot of shots. We weathered it, we gave ourselves a chance when we cut it back down to six or less late we had a lot of good opportunities, lot of wide-open shots that just didn’t fall. If I’m being super critical, I think we could have started better and been a little sharper there, but having said that, I was proud of the way they fought back, weathered an incredible shooting night by the Magic and I think it’s our shots just didn’t fall when they counted.”

For about 40 out of 48 minutes, the Magic made everything on the way to shooting 52.5 percent from 3-point range for the game, and 51.2 percent overall. When Orlando cooled off to start the fourth quarter, the Nets pounced, opening up the quarter with a 16-1 run to cut a 103-84 Orlando lead to 104-100.

It started with a Landry Shamet 3-pointer, followed by James Harden making two free throws and setting Nic Claxton up with a lob. Bruce Brown scored twice at the rim to bring the Nets within 103-95 just over two minutes into the quarter.

After Evan Fournier made 1-of-2 from the line for Orlando, Joe Harris finished a drive, Harden made 1-of-2 free throws, and Irving popped in a baseline jumper to get the Nets within four points with 7:30 to play. But the Magic finally connected from the field after a five-minute drought, and the Nets got no closer.

Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 43 points, shooting 19-for-31 with six rebounds. James Harden had 19 points and nine assists, and Joe Harris scored 16 points.

Irving’s 24 first-half points kept the Nets within two points at the break after a first half in which Orlando shot 59.1 percent from 3-point range (13-for-22). The Nets countered with 56.1 percent shooting overall, fueled by Irving’s 11-for-16 start.

With the Magic up by seven late in the first quarter, the Nets got a lane finish from Irving, a dunk from DeAndre Jordan, and a Shamet 3-pointer to even the game at 25 before Orlando closed the quarter with a 7-2 burst to take a 35-29 lead.

Brooklyn trailed by as many as 12 points in the second quarter but bounced back from that 48-36 deficit with a 13-4 run. Harris cut baseline to score off an Irving feed, then gave it up to Claxton cutting down the lane for a transition dunk. Another Irving dish had Harris stepping into a transition 3-pointer, and after being fouled on his next 3-point attempt, Harris made all three free throws to bring Brooklyn within 52-49.

Irving then scored Brooklyn’s final 13 points of the first half to bring the Nets within 64-62 at halftime.

When Irving opened the second half with a 3-pointer, the Nets were back on top, but the lead didn’t last. The Magic outscored them 29-11 over the next eight minutes and took a 103-84 lead into the fourth quarter.

Brooklyn’s 16-1 run to open the fourth quarter had the Nets back in the game, but the Magic, after missing their first eight shots of the quarter, rediscovered the rim and held off the Nets down the stretch.

“Great activity. Defended,” said Nash of Brooklyn’s run early in the final quarter. “They didn’t score much for a long stretch in the fourth. We had a lot of energy and fight and fire. Gave ourselves a chance, like I said. Cut it from I think it was 18 or 20 down to six or so. I think, I don’t know, three, four, five really good open threes that we just didn’t knock down. But they fought. They fought and got ourselves back into it and gave ourselves a chance, but we let it get out of hand a little bit and perhaps it was too much.”