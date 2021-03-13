Nets 100, Pistons 95: James Harden Posts Triple-Double in Brooklyn Win

James Harden scored Brooklyn’s final 10 points of the game to polish off his ninth triple-double of the season as the Nets held off the Detroit Pistons, 100-95 at Barclays Center on Saturday night.

“James got some key buckets down the stretch,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “I take my hat off to the Pistons. They were physical, played good defense, very well-coached. Made it hard on us. We didn’t make shots, which was uncharacteristic, but in key moments we were able to get baskets and more importantly get stops. James made a couple key plays, but everyone did I think at both ends. Everyone stepped up and made a play here or there. There are winning plays, and sometimes you have to find a way to win even when you don’t have your best stuff.”

The Nets led from the game’s opening minutes and were up 90-81 before Detroit stormed back with a 10-0 run to take the lead. With the game tied at 92, Harden finished off consecutive drives for a 96-92 lead with a minute to go. After Saddiq Bey made 1-of-2 free throws for Detroit, Harden got into the lane for another floater, giving the Nets a 98-93 lead with 19.1 seconds remaining. With the Pistons back within a possession, Harden’s two free throws with 13.4 seconds left iced the game.

“I had to be aggressive,” said Harden. “Things weren’t going great for us offensively. I think defensively we were playing hard and it showed, but it was one of those nights where we’ve just got to find a way to win. I just had to get to the basket and create something for myself and for our team. I just wanted to be a little more aggressive in the last two minutes. I had confidence in my floater, confidence in getting to the rim and DJ did an unbelievable job of screening and I was able to get downhill and finish.”

It was Brooklyn’s 12th win in 13 games since the last time they saw the Pistons back on Feb. 9. They’re now 26-13 after posting a pair of workmanlike wins since returning from the All-Star break.

Harden finished with 24 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds, and Kyrie Irving had 18 points and five assists.

Landry Shamet had 15 points while shooting 5-of-6 overall and 3-of-3 from 3-point range, and DeAndre Jordan had 14 points and nine rebounds. Joe Harris scored 10 points.

The Nets limited Detroit to 40.4 percent shooting, and both teams were off target from beyond the arc all night, shooting 23.7 percent from 3-point range between them.

That icy shooting included 4-of-31 in the first half from the Pistons, but the Nets still managed to shoot 55.3 percent overall over the first 24 minutes in taking a 51-46 lead at halftime.

Brooklyn quickly jumped out to a 12-point lead to start the second half as Harris hit a three and finished a reverse layup, and Irving lobbed to Jordan for a dunk. But the Pistons answered with a 14-3 burst to get within a point.

Shamet, who scored 11 points in the quarter, had the answer for Brooklyn. He followed a jumper with two 3-pointers to push the Brooklyn lead back to 69-60, and his 3-pointer to close the scoring in the quarter had the Nets up 78-66 going into the fourth quarter.

“They made it difficult for us,” said Nash. “We weren’t making any shots. We fumbled a lot of plays that we normally convert. But we hung in there, showed competitiveness defensively, didn’t make a ton of mistakes defensively. Weathered it and found ways to win, but that’s only positive when you win without your typical game. You want to give them a lot of credit for that, but at the same time we found a way to win, so I feel positive about the win, less so about necessarily how we got there.”