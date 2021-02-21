Nets 112, Clippers 108: DeAndre Jordan's Tip-In Lifts Brooklyn

With a tip-in from DeAndre Jordan, the Brooklyn Nets held off the LA Clippers and closed out a perfect West Coast road trip.

The Clippers had erased Brooklyn’s 15-point fourth-quarter lead and tied the game before Jordan pushed the carom from Kyrie Irving’s 3-point attempt back off the glass for the go-ahead basket with 11 seconds remaining, with James Harden’s two free throws then sealing the 112-108 win.

Jordan hasn’t been a regular part of Brooklyn’s closing lineup, but the Nets lost Jeff Green to a right shoulder contusion with just under three minutes to go, and that came after they had lost Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot earlier in a game in which Kevin Durant and Tyler Johnson were both out from the start, leaving the Nets with a seven-man rotation through the second half.

“That's what it takes; you’ve got to win in different ways,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “Some nights you're gonna have to go through adversity. And obviously not having Kevin is a big blow but then TLC when we were already in an 8-man rotation tonight, and then eventually Jeff. So we put ourselves in a position to be able to weather those things, made it interesting at the end, but I thought over the course of the night played well enough to win the game.”

The win closed out the longest single road trip without a loss in franchise history, a 5-0 trek mostly through California with a stop in Phoenix. For good measure, it was Brooklyn’s sixth straight win overall, and they finished up the journey with wins over the No. 4, No. 3, and No. 2 teams in the Western Conference, the Suns, Lakers and Clippers.

The win also gave the Nets a season sweep over the Clippers, having beaten them three weeks ago at Barclays Center. With a win earlier in the season over league-leading Utah, the Nets are 5-0 against the top four teams in the West.

“I think that's it, is the level of competitiveness we showed consistently through the trip,” said Nash. “Going back to the Indiana game we've competed very well, scrapped, but also our concentration levels have been high. And I don't think today was perfect by any stretch; there was lots of breakdowns, but our hustle and overall desire I think carried us for stretches. And that's the way it's got to be at times.”

Harden led the Nets with 37 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists, and Kyrie Irving had 28 points and eight assists.

Jordan had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Bruce Brown and Joe Harris had 13 points each as well.

The Nets won despite shooting just 28.9 percent from 3-point range after coming into the game second in the league behind only the Clippers themselves. Hot shooting from deep had been a key part of Brooklyn’s run over the last 11 days, a stretch in which they’d shot 45.9 percent from deep.

But they outscored the Clippers 60-38 in the paint — 32-14 in the first half — as they shot 33-for-54 (61.1 percent) on 2-point attempts, with Harden and Irving consistently breaking down the defense with penetration for their own shots in the lane, or setting up Jordan and Brown.

“That was huge, in particular in the first half,” said Nash. “We had a big discrepancy in the points in the paint. Held them I think to 14 in the first half, that was part of holding them to 21 points in the second quarter. Whenever you can make people score over the top, especially with a team with potent scorers and shooters that we have, it gives you a chance to win every night. That was a big part of the game for me, was that limiting their points in the paint, protecting the basket for long stretches of the game and getting downhill ourselves, getting on the rim and making them either get the ball out of the basket and take it out of bounds or have to leave shooters for threes, it was a positive paint attack and paint defense on both sides for us.”

Harden and Irving had their way from the start, combining for 25 of Brooklyn’s 28 points in the first quarter.

“Sometimes the game just plays out like that,” said Nash. “It’s not necessarily the way we seek to play, or we want the ball to move and for all five guys to be a threat. If they want to load up on those two, then other guys are more than capable of knocking down shots or making plays, but sometimes when you have two players as potent as those two, it’s just the way it works out. It’s not by design, and I don’t want it to be like that too often, but that just shows the potential those two have.”

Harden had 21 points by halftime, as the Nets held the Clippers to 21 points in the second quarter and took a 58-51 halftime lead. They were up by 11 after Harris knocked down a 3-pointer, then tracked down a long defensive rebound and quickly found Irving up ahead for a breakaway dunk and a 69-58 lead. They took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter, and that quickly went to 15 as Harden finished a drive and Harris hit another 3-pointer for a 94-79 lead 70 seconds into the quarter.

They deflected several Clippers surges throughout the fourth, but finally LA ran off a late 9-1 run, with Kawhi Leonard’s two free throws tying the game at 108 with 28.6 seconds remaining. Jordan’s tip-in gave the Nets the win and kept their streak alive.

"I think we showed toughness, we showed mental toughness and belief and connectivity by continuing on this trip, no matter who was available or what the situation was; down 24 in Phoenix, give him the lead tonight and are tied late," said Nash. "Overall, just like that toughness that is a non-negotiable if you want to be a great team. And some of that toughness and resolve has to be built. It's not just something you turn on. So I think that's what's really positive, is just showing willingness to win in different ways and willingness to lock in and win games that look different on a night-to-night basis, and that's important.”