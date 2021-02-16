Nets 128, Suns 124: James Harden Scores 38 to Lead Brooklyn's Comeback Win

Nets rally from 24 down and Harden hits go-ahead 3-pointer
Posted: Feb 17, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets had every reason to lose on Tuesday night in Phoenix, and they wouldn’t let it happen.

Playing without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving; playing on the second night of a back-to-back; trailing by 24 points in the first half. It’s a bit of a list.

“On many nights in this scenario,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash, “teams in the NBA fade away and it’s over.”

The Nets shook it all off, closing the game on a 12-0 run to sprint past the Suns for their fourth straight win, 128-124.

“It's the true definition of a team,” said James Harden. “Coming in two men down, it's next man up. Tonight was the perfect example of that. We got down 20-something at halftime and we didn't give up, we didn't quit. We kept fighting and cut the deficit down and kept fighting and gave ourselves a chance to win at the end of the game and things went our way.”

Brooklyn trailed by 21 at halftime, making it the largest halftime deficit overcome in the franchise’s NBA history, dating back to the 1976-77 season. They were down 12 going into the fourth quarter, and still trailed by eight with under three minutes to go.

“I thought our energy, our toughness, not allowing the game to get away was really important and it gave us a chance to take the momentum so to speak where now they're trying to hang on and we're trying to —we have nothing to lose, but to fight back,” said Nash. “Sometimes that's such a typical position to play in front when you're just trying to protect a lead, so we took advantage, we made some shots, we made it difficult on them. I thought everyone contributed, outstanding individual defense at the end, and also, James made some big shots.”

They had cut the deficit to two with 6:30 to play, outscoring the Suns 18-6 to start the fourth quarter. But after Chris Paul scored 11 straight Phoenix points, the Nets were back down 124-116.

The Suns never scored again.

Jeff Green hit a 3-pointer, and Harden’s drive made it a one-possession game again. Whistled for a foul on the defensive end, the Nets won the challenge, won the jump ball, and Green’s drive made it a one-point game.

Finally, Harden pulled up for a deep, straight-on 3-pointer that put the Nets in the lead for the first time all night, 126-124 with 29.8 seconds to play.

When he tacked on two free throws with 11.3 seconds left, Harden finished with 38 points and 11 assists in another double-double performance, shooting 14-for-22 overall and grabbing six rebounds.

Joe Harris had 22 points on 8-of-13 shooting, hitting 4-of-9 3-pointers. Green had 18 points and eight rebounds and Tyler Johnson had 17 points, making 5-of-8 3-pointers. Landry Shamet added 13 points.

Even without Durant and Irving, the Nets shot 57.3 percent overall and 50 percent from 3-point range, with an offensive efficiency of 132.0 for the game, their fourth highest of the season.

Offense was never the problem in this game for Brooklyn. But the Nets gave up 75 first-half points while allowing the Suns to shoot 64.4 percent over those first 24 minutes. They reversed that in a big way after halftime, limiting Phoenix to 44.2-percent shooting in the second half.

After the Suns scored 42 points in the second quarter, they scored just 49 in all of the second half. And they didn’t get anything at all in the final 2:48.

“We were cleaner on all of our principles, we also made some shots,” said Nash. “We did tweak a couple things. We gave (DeAndre Jordan) a look at switching, you know, and the guys just fixed our switches in a much more elite way. In the first half, we were a step slow, a step late, we weren't quite as connected. Third quarter, we saw I thought a big change in that, and I think that was just making the game nothing easy. We took away all the sloppy stuff and made them earn it, and I think that was really the difference in the story of the game.”

Brooklyn was down 11 after the first quarter, but got rolling in the second quarter in shooting 61.9 percent for the period. But trading baskets for a stretch was the best they could do, and even that didn’t hold up as Phoenix stretched its lead to 24 points before taking a 75-54 lead at halftime.

The Nets started to find their footing defensively in the third quarter. Trailing 87-67, they scored seven straight to cut the Suns’ lead to 13. That was the start of a 19-7 run — the last eight points coming from Harden — that brought Brooklyn within 94-86 with two minutes to go in the quarter before Phoenix took a 100-88 lead into the fourth quarter.

“That's what happened in the third quarter,” said Harden. “We made shots, but we guarded. We understood what they were doing in that first half. We were much better. First quarter they had 33. Second quarter they had 42, you know. So, we couldn't get a stop. It felt like every shot that they shot was going in. So, we made some adjustments at halftime: being more physical, switching, running zone, do a little bit of everything. So, we found something that worked and we stuck with it and that's when our confidence got involved.”

An 8-0 run in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter cut the Phoenix lead in half as Harris nailed a 3-pointer, then came up with a steal that led to two free throws. A Shamet 3-pointer made it a 106-101 game, and with the Suns up 108-101, Shamet drove to the rim for a finish and Johnson hit a 3-pointer to make it 108-106 with 6:38 to play.

“That one was fun,” said Johnson. “Everybody came in, was geeked up, because we know how hard it was to put aside what happened in that first half and just to have the mental fortitude to bounce back. Coming off a back-to-back, sometimes you go down early and it’s easy just to be like, well we’ll just throw this one away, we’ll get right back for the Lakers. But we came out firing in that third quarter, and when you put that much passion into the game, it feels so much more rewarding when you’re done.”

Tags
Green, Jeff, Harden, James, Harris, Joe, Johnson, Tyler, Shamet, Landry

Brooklyn Nets Game Leaders

Upcoming Home Games

2019-20 Season

Scrimmage

  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jul 22 The Arena (WWOS), Orlando, FL
    L 68-99

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Musa
    11PTS
    Dzanan Musa
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. Chiozza
    4ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Jul 25 The Arena (WWOS), Orlando, FL
    W 124-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    27PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. Chiozza
    7ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jul 27 HP Field House, Orlando, FL
    L 107-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    23PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. Chiozza
    7ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network (Tape Delay), NBA TV
    Watch Game

Seeding Games

  • home game
    FridayFri Jul 31 HP Field House, Orlando, FL
    L 118-128

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
    24PTS
    Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
    R. Kurucs
    6RBS
    Rodions Kurucs
    C. LeVert
    7ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Aug 02 HP Field House, Orlando, FL
    W 118-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    34PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. Chiozza
    6ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Aug 04 VISA Athletic Center, Orlando, FL
    W 119-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
    26PTS
    Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
    D. Hall
    9RBS
    Donta Hall
    C. Chiozza
    10ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Aug 05 The Arena (WWOS), Orlando, FL
    L 115-149

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Martin
    20PTS
    Jeremiah Martin
    J. Allen
    8RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Allen
    4ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    YES2, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Aug 07 AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
    W 119-106

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    22PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Allen
    8ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Aug 09 AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
    W 129-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    27PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    16RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    13ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Aug 11 AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
    W 108-96

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
    24PTS
    Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
    R. Kurucs
    9RBS
    Rodions Kurucs
    D. Musa
    6ASTS
    Dzanan Musa
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Aug 13 AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
    L 133-134

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    37PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    9ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game

Preseason

  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    22PTS
    Taurean Prince
    S. Dinwiddie
    12RBS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    C. LeVert
    9ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Oct 10 Mercedes-Benz Arena
    W 114-111

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    20PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Kurucs
    8RBS
    Rodions Kurucs
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Oct 12 Shenzhen Universiade Center
    W 91-77

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    22PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 107-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    19PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    9RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    4ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game

Regular Season

  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 126-127OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    50PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    T. Prince
    11RBS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    7ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 113-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    26PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    5ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Oct 27 FedExForum, Memphis, TN
    L 133-134OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    37PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 108-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    28PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    17RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 123-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    27PTS
    Taurean Prince
    T. Prince
    12RBS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    10ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Nov 02 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    L 109-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    20PTS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    11RBS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Irving
    10ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Nov 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 135-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    39PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    T. Prince
    11RBS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    9ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 08 Moda Center, Portland, OR
    W 119-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    34PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    9RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    6ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Nov 10 Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    L 112-138

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    18PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Nov 12 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
    L 114-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    27PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    17RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    5ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Nov 14 Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
    L 93-101

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Allen
    17PTS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    9ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    TNTWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Nov 16 United Center, Chicago, IL
    W 117-111

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    7RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Harris
    8ASTS
    Joe Harris
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Nov 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 86-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    28PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Nov 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 101-91

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Allen
    22PTS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Allen
    17RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 116-97

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Nov 24 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 103-101

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    30PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Prince
    11RBS
    Taurean Prince
    T. Prince
    5ASTS
    Taurean Prince
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Nov 25 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    W 108-106

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    21RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    9ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Nov 27 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    L 110-121

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    G. Temple
    22PTS
    Garrett Temple
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 112-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    32PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 106-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    29PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    T. Prince
    5ASTS
    Taurean Prince
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Dec 04 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    W 130-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    G. Temple
    27PTS
    Garrett Temple
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 06 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    W 111-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    22PTS
    Joe Harris
    D. Jordan
    13RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    12ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 105-102

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Prince
    11RBS
    Taurean Prince
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 108-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    14RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 14 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    L 102-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    13RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 109-89

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Dec 17 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
    W 108-101OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    31PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Dec 19 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    L 105-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    41PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Allen
    6ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Dec 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    39PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    20RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Dec 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 82-94

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    G. Temple
    9RBS
    Garrett Temple
    S. Dinwiddie
    3ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 28 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    L 98-108

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    17PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Dec 30 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
    L 115-122OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    36PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Prince
    14RBS
    Taurean Prince
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Jan 02 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
    L 111-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    19PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harris
    5ASTS
    Joe Harris
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 102-121

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jan 06 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    L 89-101

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    16PTS
    Joe Harris
    W. Chandler
    9RBS
    Wilson Chandler
    G. Temple
    4ASTS
    Garrett Temple
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 103-111OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    21PTS
    Taurean Prince
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 117-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    26PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    14ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 108-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    21PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 107-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    32PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    14RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    11ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 15 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    L 106-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    26PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 97-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    17PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    6ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    22PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 113-128

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    20PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    8RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    13ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Jan 25 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    W 121-111OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    45PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    7ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 26 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    L 97-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    5RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    28PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 133-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    54PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    T. Prince
    8RBS
    Taurean Prince
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 01 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    L 107-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    26PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 119-97

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    29PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    9RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    7ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 129-88

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    23PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    8ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 08 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    L 118-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    37PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    14RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Feb 10 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    W 106-105

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    21PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    19RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 101-91

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    20PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    9ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Feb 20 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    L 104-112OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    25PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    15RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 22 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    W 115-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
    21PTS
    Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    9ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 24 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 113-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    8ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Feb 26 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    L 106-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    34PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    16RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    7ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Feb 28 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    L 118-141

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    9RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    13ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 29 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    L 113-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    12ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 03 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    W 129-120OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    51PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    15RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 79-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    15PTS
    Taurean Prince
    J. Allen
    9RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Mar 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 139-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    27PTS
    Caris LeVert
    C. LeVert
    11RBS
    Caris LeVert
    C. LeVert
    10ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Mar 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 110-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    15RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 10 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    W 104-102

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game

Post Season

  • away game
    MondayMon Aug 17 AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
    L 110-134

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
    26PTS
    Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    15ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Aug 19 The Field House, Orlando, FL
    L 99-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    G. Temple
    21PTS
    Garrett Temple
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    11ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Aug 21 The Field House, Orlando, FL
    L 92-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Johnson
    23PTS
    Tyler Johnson
    J. Allen
    17RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Aug 23 The Field House, Orlando, FL
    L 122-150

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    35PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game

No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter

No additional games at this time, hit enter to jump to top of the page or continue tabbing Back to the TOP

Video Highlights

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter