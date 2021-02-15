Nets 136, Kings 125: Kyrie Irving Scores 40 Points, James Harden Posts Triple-Double

The Brooklyn Nets broke open a shootout in Sacramento with a 20-0 run in the third quarter on the way to a 136-125 win over the Kings.

An electric offensive outing featured a franchise-record 27 3-pointers from the Nets, who eclipsed their previous season high of 19 before the end of the third quarter. They finished up shooting 57.4 percent from 3-point range, and 57.3 percent overall. The previous franchise record had been 24 from the 2017-18 season.

Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with a season-high 40 points while shooting 15-for-22 overall and 9-for-11 from 3-point range, a season-high for 3-pointers made from Irving as well.

James Harden posted a triple-double with 29 points, 14 assists, and 13 rebounds, shooting 10-of-18 overall and 6-of-10 on 3-pointers.

Landry Shamet and Jeff Green had 13 points each and Joe Harris, DeAndre Jordan, and tyler Johnson had 10 each.

The Nets took a 74-68 lead into halftime.

Irving got off to a quick start with back-to-back 3-pointers to open the game, and went on to score 16 of Brooklyn’s first 28 points before the Kings took a 37-36 lead after the first quarter.

Tied at 46 midway through the second quarter, the Nets made 7-of-8 shots in an 18-6 run, with Shamet knocking down two 3-pointers and scoring eight points in the burst that put Brooklyn up 64-52. Sacramento returned the favor with a 14-4 run to get within two points before late threes from Irving and Harris put the Nets up six at the break.

Brooklyn tied a franchise record for 3-pointers made in a half with 14, shooting 66.7 percent on 21 attempts, and shooting 60.9 percent overall in the first half with Irving putting up 23 points and Harden 18. In the second quarter alone, the Nets shot 68.2 percent (15-of-22) and 77.8 percent on 3-pointers (7-of-9).

Leading 82-80, Brooklyn’s 20-0 run over a five-minute span put the Nets in control. Green started it all with an emphatic dunk, Jordan finished a lob from Harden, and Harris and Irving drained back-to-back threes for a 92-80 lead. Irving and Harden combined for the next 10, with Harden’s 3-pointer making it a 102-80 game with 2:50 to go in the quarter. The Nets took a 107-88 lead into the fourth quarter.