Nets 134, Warriors 117: Kevin Durant Returns to Golden State in a Brooklyn Blitz

Everybody in a Brooklyn uniform enjoyed Kevin Durant’s return to Golden State on Saturday night.

It was also Durant’s return to action after missing three games, and the regrouping of the Nets’ big three with Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving fueled an extraordinary offensive show as the Nets led by as many as 28 points in their 134-117 win over the Warriors.

Brooklyn shot 53.8 percent, including 41.0 percent from 3-point range, and had six players in double-figures, going up by 15 at halftime and then breaking the game wide open in the third quarter, leading 108-82 going into the fourth quarter.

Durant had 20 points, six assists, five rebounds and two blocks in his first game in a week, while Harden posted another double-double with 19 points and 16 assists, plus eight rebounds, while making 5-of-8 3-pointers.

Irving led Brooklyn with 23 points, shooting 10-of-17 with five rebounds and four assists. Bruce Brown had 18 points, Joe Harris had 15, and Jeff Green scored 14.

The Nets lad 66-51 at halftime.

Brooklyn built separation late in the first quarter. Trailing 24-22, the Nets sprinted ahead with a 15-2 run, capped by consecutive threes from Tyler Johnson and Green followed by Durant’s mid-range jumper as they took a 37-28 lead going into the second quarter.

Leading by eight this time, the Nets closed the second quarter with another big burst. A 10-2 run gave Brooklyn its largest lead of the game to that point, with Harden’s 3-pointer putting the Nets up 65-49 before they took a 15-point lead into the break.

After a 42-point third quarter in which they shot 69.2 percent, the Nets took a 108-82 lead into the fourth quarter.

Leading 87-68, Brooklyn ran off a 9-0 run to push their lead to a game-high 28 points after Irving’s finish inside put the Nets up 96-68. Harden’s two threes in the final minute of the quarter had the Nets up by 26 through three quarters.