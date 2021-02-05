Raptors 123, Nets 117: Brooklyn Falls Short Against Toronto

On a night in which a steady rhythm was out of reach, the Brooklyn Nets faded down the stretch in a 123-117 loss to the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center.

It all started before the game, when Kevin Durant was held out of the start due to health and safety protocols, something Nets coach Steve Nash said he learned just minutes before tip-off. Durant was eventually cleared to play and entered the game with 4:09 to go in the first quarter, making it the first time he has come off the bench in 867 career games. It’s the fourth-longest streak to start a career since starts became in official statistic in 1970-71. But three minutes into the second half, with the Nets leading 70-69 after having trailed by 17 points in the first half, Durant was removed from the game due to health and safety protocols, leaving with eight points, six rebounds, and five assists in 19 minutes.

“We definitely have a game to play but we're in huddle, coaches drawing up the first play of the game, you know we're like, where's Kevin? Kevin can’t play. Cool, whatever,” said James Harden. “So then we're starting the game up and then Kevin was able to play, so it’s like, alright, let’s go. Then Kevin can’t play again and it’s like, OK, what are we doing? We try to focus on the game, try to focus on possession by possession, and try to get a rhythm because we started off slow. We're not gonna make excuses, but it was just a lot, you know, it's a lot.”

Having dug out of that early hole, the Nets led by as many as six points midway through the third quarter, and were up 100-95 four minutes into the fourth after a Jeff Green 3-pointer capped an 8-0 run. But with a 110-108 lead and just under four minutes to go, Brooklyn was outscored 13-3 over the next three minutes.

Harden posted a double-double — his ninth in 10 games as a Net — with 17 points and 12 assists, and Joe Harris led the Nets with 19 points. Kyrie Irving and Jeff Green each scored 15 for Brooklyn. Landry Shamet had 12 points and DeAndre Jordan scored 10.

After trailing by as many as 17 points in the first half, the Nets cut that deficit to a point before going into halftime down 67-63.

The Raptors led 34-23 after the first quarter and pushed that lead to 44-27, leading to a Brooklyn timeout less than two minutes into the quarter. At that point, the Nets were 1-of-8 from 3-point range.

That all changed coming out of that timeout, starting with three 3-pointers from Shamet, followed by Green and Harden connecting from deep. Brooklyn went on to make 7-of-9 3-pointers over the next six minutes, and Jordan followed by finishing a pair of lobs to make it a 58-56 game.

The Nets extended that into a 32-16 run that brought them within 60-59. Brooklyn shot 12-of-16 over the final 10 minutes of the half, and went into the break shooting 57.9 percent overall and 47.1 percent from 3-point range, trailing by four.

Brooklyn took its first lead of the game on a Harris 3-pointer while opening the second half with an 11-2 run for a 74-69 lead. The Raptors evened things up at 79 and took a 92-90 lead into the fourth quarter.

Trailing 95-92, the Nets scored eight straight points, with threes from Harris and Green around a pair of free throws from Brown. With the Nets leading 110-108, Kyle Lowry hit consecutive 3-pointers for a 114-110 Raptors lead with three minutes to go. Chris Boucher’s inside finish made it 116-110 Toronto. After a Harris 3-pointer for Brooklyn, Fred VanVleet hit a three for the Raptors and Siakam scored for a 121-113 Toronto lead with 35.8 seconds remaining.

“We missed some open looks and Lowry made some big shots and we gave up offensive rebounds and turned the ball over, and you add it all up and they found separation the last couple minutes,” said Nash. “Disappointing close to the game, but we’ll learn from it and we’ll get better.”