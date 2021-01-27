Nets 132, Hawks 128: Brooklyn Holds Off Atlanta in Overtime

The Brooklyn Nets got the blueprint from their big three on Wednesday night — a combined 89 points from Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving that included yet another Harden double-double. But in going to overtime in Atlanta, it took clutch performances off the bench as well to get the Nets over the top in a 132-128 win.

Bruce Brown and Jeff Green combined for 19 points through the fourth quarter and overtime, and were part of the group with Harden on the floor that swung Brooklyn back into the lead early in the fourth quarter — a stretch that Harden called "the turning point" — and set the stage for a high-wire finish that couldn’t be resolved in regulation.

“It’s a total team effort out there,” said Irving. “We're only as great as we all come out and execute. So to see a lot of our guys come off the bench and give us a lot of much-needed energy, sustained the lead and even took the lead at a certain point throughout the game. So just give them credit and I'm grateful to have teammates like that come in and just leave it all on the line. Because there's a good Hawks team. We could have folded at any point throughout this game and our bench definitely in the fourth quarter had that that mindset to be aggressive and stay in the fight.”

The Nets were down 90-83 in the first minute of the fourth quarter when Green, Brown, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot — playing with starters Harden and Joe Harris — put together a 9-0 run, and then went on to outscore the Hawks 16-5 over a four-minute span to go up 99-95 with just under eight minutes remaining.

“It started with defense I believe,” said Green. “I think when we got that rhythm and we got things going for us it started with defense. Bruce being on the ball, the way Joe was picking up Trae (Young) full court that allowed us to put pressure on the ball be aggressive and we got stops. We got stops, we got out in transition with Bruce getting offensive boards, the putbacks he had him rolling down the lane, it made a huge impact, Bruce did, in this game. He turned the tables for us and he allowed us to get in a good rhythm. It got our juices flowing so big ups to Bruce tonight and the way Joe played fullcourt.”

Green had his share still to come; a cut down the lane to score off a Harden feed for a go-ahead basket with 56.3 seconds left in regulation, only to have Atlanta tie it and force overtime. His transition dunk — the third of three emphatic slams on the night — put the Nets up 120-116 early in overtime, and his 3-pointer made it a 125-121 game before he followed up with a deflection on the other end that turned into a Durant transition flush and a six-point Brooklyn lead.

The win was the third straight for the Nets, and the seventh in their last nine. It was also their first road win outside of the five boroughs since their first road game of the year in Boston on Christmas, as they start a more travel-heavy stretch of the schedule after playing 13 of their first 19 at home.

“It's huge,” said Green. “Especially when we handle business today, the transfer from last game like I talked about was there. We showed resilience and fight in the whole game when things weren't going our way but we showed character tonight and that's what it's going to take for us on the road.”

Harden put up his sixth double-double in seven games as a Net with 31 points and 15 assists, plus eight rebounds. Durant led Brooklyn with 32 points on 50-percent shooting (13-of-26), while Irving shot 64.7 percent (11-of-17) on the way to 26 points, plus seven assists. Brown finished with 12 points and Green had 11.

Brooklyn shot 53.1 percent overall, taking advantage of Atlanta in transition for 23 fast-break points, and scoring 74 points in the paint. There were 21 lead changes and 15 ties in a game that saw little separation — Atlanta’s seven-point lead in the opening minute of the fourth quarter was the largest for either team — including the 55-all deadlock at halftime.

Brooklyn got its final seven points of the first quarter from Irving, who had 14 by halftime, and trailed 27-26 going into the second quarter. Then it was Harden with 11 of Brooklyn’s first 13 points of the second quarter, pushing the Nets to a 39-34 lead as they made their first five shots of the quarter.

A 10-0 run elevated Atlanta back into a 49-43 lead, Brooklyn’s biggest deficit of the first half, before Harden broke the slide with another 3-pointer. He had 18 by halftime as Brooklyn shot 47.8 percent overall and 46.2 percent from 3-point range in the first half.

While the Nets went on to make 12-of-22 shots in the third quarter, they made just 1-of-6 from the 3-point line. Atlanta pushed its lead to six again, before taking an 87-83 lead into the fourth quarter.

With the Hawks up 90-83 in the opening minute of the fourth quarter, Brooklyn’s 9-0 run started with a Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-pointer and was capped by Green’s dunk in traffic for a 92-90 lead.

Atlanta slipped back in front 104-101, but Durant’s 3-pointer tied the game at 106 with 4:30 to go before Kevin Huerter’s 3-pointer put the Hawks back on top. Harden’s two free throws put the Nets up 112-111, John Collins converted a three-point play for Atlanta, and Irving drove the lane and stopped-and-popped to beat the shot clock and tie the game at 114 with two minutes to go.

With just under a minute to go, Green cut down the lane to finish a Harden feed and put Brooklyn up by two, but Cam Reddish tied it for Atlanta with 29.3 seconds left to force overtime tied at 116. The Nets never trailed in overtime, going up by six and holding off the Hawks in the final minute.

“We just gutted it out,” said head coach Steve Nash. “It was just fine margins, made enough baskets, made enough hustle plays, enough rebounds, just to get us over the line. It wasn’t pretty, but we found a way and we’ll take it.”