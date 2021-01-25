Nets 98, Heat 85: James Harden Carries Brooklyn to the Finish Over Miami

Harden scores 10 points in decisive 15-0 Nets run in fourth quarter
Posted: Jan 25, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets spent the night searching for offense, and James Harden delivered in bunches down the stretch with a fourth-quarter burst that turned a back-and-forth game into a Brooklyn runaway at the end, and a 98-85 Nets win.

Harden scored 10 points in the 15-0 run that turned a one-point game into a 96-80 lead, shooting 4-of-5 in the quarter, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range.

The three-time NBA scoring champion had taken just five shots through the first three quarters, but with the Nets hanging on to an 81-80 lead with five minutes to go, he knocked down a familiar step-back 3-pointer, then went to the rim for a basket.

After a Kyrie Irving score, Harden beat the shot clock with another 3-pointer, Joe Harris connected for a triple, and Harden scored his 10th point in 3:30 to put the Nets up 16 with 1:28 to go.

“I give James his space offensively, I mean, he’s one of the greatest offensive players to ever play the game,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “So I trust in him figuring out where he’s at with his game and how he can affect the game. He has so many things manipulating the defense and he is such a positive for us even if he’s not scoring. But we know how capable a scorer he is. He got a little aggressive, got on a little roll and made some plays and showed what a tough cover he is. That’s obviously the plays we want him to get where he’s confident and has freedom to create and balance his scoring and playmaking.”

While Harden and the Nets broke out of what had been a rough shooting night, they kept the clamps on the Heat to lock down the game. Miami missed eight consecutive shots during Brooklyn’s decisive run, and for the entire fourth quarter the Heat managed just 14 points on 4-of-21 shooting, including 1-of-9 from 3-point range.

“I think you had two tired teams out there and our guys stepped up to the challenge when they were tired,” said Nash. “Bam (Adebayo) got going a little bit for a minute, and then Jeff (Green) stepped up and really did a great job making it difficult for him. But the rest of the guys off the ball were diligent. It’s difficult with Duncan Robinson flying around out there. We’re having to be really crisp on our switches, really crisp on our reads, backcuts. They do a good job off the ball. All the credit goes to the guys, the players, they had to step up. We kept it really simple defensively and they did a good job down the stretch.”

Harden finished with 20 points and eight assists, and Kevin Durant matched that team-high scoring while adding 13 rebounds for a double-double.

Irving scored 16 points with eight rebounds. Joe Harris had 12 points, DeAndre Jordan 11, and Green scored 10.

“Our focus was good on (the defensive) end late in the fourth quarter, second half,” said Green. “We got stops when we needed it, and that allowed us to get in transition, get easy looks, and that’s how we got the lead. So it was good. We’ve got to continue to focus on that end, continue to build on that momentum that we had in that fourth quarter and transfer it on to the next game.”

The Nets managed to stay within four points at halftime despite a rough shooting performance in the first half, particularly the 2-for-17 showing from 3-point range after they missed their first 12.

Miami jumped out to a 13-5 lead, and was up 21-15 after the first quarter. But the Nets began to find the basket late in the second quarter, making 6-of-8 shots to turn a five-point deficit into a 38-37 lead after Green scored off a backdoor cut on a Durant dish. But the Heat reeled off the next seven points before Harden’s 3-pointer made it a 45-41 game at halftime.

The Nets and Heat swung between nine lead changes in the third quarter. Midway through, the Nets knocked down two of the four 3-pointers they had made at that point, with Harris and Durant connecting and part of an 8-0 run that put Brooklyn up 64-61. With the Heat back up, 68-64, the Nets got six straight on a Green jumper, two Green free throws, and a Harden steal for a dunk and a 70-68 lead. But Adebayo drained a turnaround 3-pointer at the buzzer to put Miami up 71-70 going into the fourth.

The Nets began to find the range in the fourth quarter, making 4-of-8 3-pointers over the first seven minutes, with Harden’s step-back putting Brooklyn up 84-80 with five minutes to go. They rolled from there, with Harden in rhythm.

“I told the guys after the game we’re a game past the quarter mark,” said Nash. “We’ve played an incredibly dense schedule. I think we’ve played more games than anyone in the league. Guys were tired tonight. We couldn’t buy a basket. We had a lot of good looks. Tired shooting the ball but also tired in that we were a little stagnant against the zone after a really good performance against it the other night. Overall, it was just the fact they hung in there, and James stepped up and made some big shots down the stretch.”

Durant, Kevin, Green, Jeff, Harden, James, Harris, Joe, Irving, Kyrie

