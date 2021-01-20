Cavaliers 147, Nets 135: Brooklyn Comes Back, Comes Up Short in Cleveland

The first look at Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving on the court together for the Brooklyn Nets was a long glance indeed. All three ended up playing at least 48 minutes as the Nets wiped out a 13-point, fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime, gave up a late lead to go to a second overtime, and ran out of steam after that in a 147-135 loss in Cleveland to the Cavaliers.

The trio combined for 96 points, and with the benefit of the extra minutes, Harden put up a triple-double — his second in three games as a Net — and Durant went for a double-double while each played 50 of the 58 minutes.

But the Nets also allowed the Cavaliers to shoot 51.4 percent overall and 50 percent from 3-point range.

“This was the first night that we’ve had everyone on the floor together,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “We seemed a little lost at times, which is natural because we haven’t played together, so there’s a little indecision. We started the game turning the ball over, I think we had seven or eight in the first quarter. We cleaned it up, got ourselves back in the game, but obviously we have to defend better. But I stay positive. These guys, first night out together, just getting a feel for each other, and this is gonna be a process. It’s gonna take the entire year. While we’re all disappointed, we’ve got lots to build on, lots to grow, and lots more opportunities.”

The Nets were down 13 points with 8:30 to go before Durant’s four-point play gave them some life, and they scored 28 points over the next 7:30, with Irving’s rebound basket tying the game at 113 with just over a minute to go. The Nets led nearly throughout the first overtime, only for Cleveland’s Collin Sexton to extend the game with a game-tying 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left. Sexton then went on to put the Cavs up for good with the first seven points of the second overtime, and 15 overall in the period to lock down the game for Cleveland, finishing with 42 points.

“They had a guy get hot at the right time,” said Nash. “He sent them to the second overtime and he was hot in that overtime. We were a little flat, a little disjointed to start the game. Got down, found our way back in it, pushed it to overtime. Up three at the end of the first overtime and gave up a three. Looks like the legs fell all off a little bit, but also he got hot at the right time, so hats off to him.”

Durant shot 12-for-25 while leading the Nets with a 38-point, 12-rebound double-double, plus eight assists and four blocks. Irving was 15-for-28 while finishing with 37 points.

Harden’s triple-double included 21 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds, while Jeff Green finished with 16 points — making 4-of-7 3-pointers — plus seven rebounds, and DeAndre Jordan had 13 points, shooting 6-for-7.

Brooklyn made its first 10 shots of the game while going up 23-15, but followed up by missing 11 straight shots as Cleveland carried a 17-0 run into the second quarter, eventually leading 51-49 at halftime.

A Harden 3-pointer briefly put the Nets back in the lead at the start of the second half, but the Cavaliers shot 59.1 percent in the third quarter, making 3-of-4 3-pointers, and led by as many as 14 points before taking an 87-78 lead into the fourth quarter.

The fourth-quarter comeback featured Durant, Irving, and Harden combining for 21 of Brooklyn’s final 28 points of regulation. With the Nets still down 112-107, Durant hit a jumper, Harden made two free throws, and after Larry Nance Jr. split a pair at the line, Irving tied the game at 113 with his putback.

“We spread the floor out more,” said Durant. “They guarded up a bit more, guarded one on one, we was able to get what we want on the offensive side and we got stops. We switched and got stops. and rebounded and ran. Fourth quarter was more like how we want to play.”

Irving opened the overtime session with a 3-pointer and Durant followed with a drive to put Brooklyn up 118-113, but the Cavs answered with a 7-2 burst, tying the game on a 3-pointer from Nance. Green put Brooklyn ahead 123-120 on a 3-pointer with 28.2 seconds to go, and the Nets led 127-124 after Durant’s two free throws with 8.9 seconds to go. But Sexton’s 3-pointer forced them all to keep going, and the second overtime belonged to Cleveland as Brooklyn’s four-game win streak came to an end.

“Every night has to be a part of the process for us because we just are such a new group that we’ve got to take advantage every time we take the floor, whether it's practice or games to get ahead and to learn and to grow together,” said Nash. “But to play in close games, to play in overtime games, you know, win or lose, we won one the other night in a close game. We lose one tonight. They're important win or lose right now for us to get that experience that collective experience.”