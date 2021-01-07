Nets 122, Sixers 109: Season-High 28 Points for Joe Harris

LeVert and Allen add double-doubles in win over Philadelphia
Posted: Jan 07, 2021

One lineup shuffle worked out pretty well for the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday, and when they were forced to adjust again against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, they had no problems in knocking off a team that came into Brooklyn with the NBA’s best record and just a single loss over the season’s first two weeks.

Without both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Nets rolled to a 14-point halftime lead and stayed firmly in control throughout the second half of a 122-109 win at Barclays Center.

“Obviously, it’s a totally different team when those guys are out there, but I think we’ve done a great job of having a next-man-up mentality, guys stepping into those roles and fulfilling what we need as a team,” said Caris LeVert of playing without Durant and Irving. “That will be important for us all year with the funky schedule we have, the back-to-backs and every other game, I think we have to be ready. Tonight, we did that.”

While Durant missed his second straight game due to health and safety protocols, Irving was out due to personal reasons, and Tyler Johnson — who moved into a rotation role when coach Steve Nash shuffled rotations before Tuesday’s win over Utah — was also out due to health and safety protocols that Nash said were not related to Durant.

The Nets were opportunistic in turning 20 Philadelphia turnovers into 35 points, effective in transition and in harmony throughout with 30 assists on their 44 field goals against just 13 turnovers. Brooklyn had five players in double-figures and shot 40.5 percent from 3-point range.

“I think it's just a product of the hand that we were dealt,” said Joe Harris of Brooklyn’s ball movement and offensive efficiency. “It's tough playing without such prominent players but then when we have a group that's like this we know we have to play together and we got to move the ball, we got to share the ball and kind of give up those good shots for great shots, make sure other guys are getting touches because that's the best opportunity we have offensively.”

Harris led Brooklyn with a season-high 28 points, making 6-of-9 3-pointers and shooting 11-of-19 overall, adding six rebounds and four assists. After Philadelphia had wiped out an early 12-point Brooklyn lead, Harris was at the heart of a second quarter in which the Nets scored 37 points, outscored the Sixers by 12, and took a double-digit lead into halftime. Harris had 15 in the second quarter alone, and Philadelphia never got closer than eight points the rest of the way.

“Joe’s a stud,” said Nash. “He makes shots, he makes plays. He battles, physically, defensive rebounds, he does a bit of everything. He's not just a shooter; he makes other plays and, and makes his teammates better because of his energy effort and shotmaking.”

LeVert and Jarrett Allen both posted double-doubles, with LeVert scoring 22 points with 10 assists and seven rebounds, and Allen making 5-of-6 shots both from the field and the line on the way to 15 points and 11 rebounds, plus three assists.

Jeff Green had 14 points and Taurean Prince scored 13. DeAndre Jordan grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Nets kept Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid under control and limited Ben Simmons to 4-of-13 shooting and just two assists, pushing shot attempts towards the Sixers’ complementary players. Philadelphia shot 34.6 percent from 3-point range and turned it over 20 times, and for the second game in a row the Nets outrebounded one of the league’s top rebounding teams.

“I think our gameplan early on Joel really worked,” said LeVert. “We were doubling down on him, getting the ball out of his hands. I think we limited him to like seven first-half shots. I think that kind of threw his rhythm off, and we were attacking him when we had the ball offensively. We knew they played last night, so, we tried to get them up and down and it worked for us.”

In another high-energy start, Nets got quick threes from Prince and Green and made seven of their first 13 shots on the way to a 12-point lead, going up 17-5 on an Allen rebound dunk. The Sixers closed within 28-26 at the end of the first quarter and stretched that into an 11-0 run that had them up 32-28 early in the second quarter.

From there though, Harris outscored Philadelphia 10-2 all on his own over a two-minute stretch, starting with a pair of 3-pointers, and the Nets kept rolling from there to a 65-41 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, a 12-2 Nets run fueled by back-to-back Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-pointers and capped by a Prince three-point play gave Brooklyn its biggest lead of the game, 88-70. But with the Nets up 92-74, a 10-0 Sixers run cut the lead to eight before a Harris runner in the lane sent the Nets into the fourth quarter leading 94-84. Brooklyn quickly pushed the lead back to 17 over the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, with Landry Shamet draining a 3-pointer off a Jordan kick-out for a 104-87 lead.

“When we play connected and we have that fighting spirit we give ourselves a great chance every night, no matter who’s available,” said Nash. “Just proud of the guys for continuing to push the envelope there. They played well start to finish, did so many things well, but the most important thing is just the way they approached the game, their spirit and their collectivity. This is a tough league, but if you bring that every night, you’ve got a chance no matter who you play.”

