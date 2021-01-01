Hawks 114, Nets 96: Brooklyn Drops Second Half of Atlanta Home Set

After wild, high-scoring win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets tipped off against the Hawks again on Friday with an eye on cleaning up some things on the defensive side of the ball. But the offensive explosiveness of the other night went missing in a 114-96 loss at Barclays Center.

“Certainly, we looked at a lot of things from the first game,” said Nets head coach Steve Nash. “We didn’t improve on a lot of it. I thought we gave up less offensive rebounds. But you know, we hurt our defense with turnovers, and they stretched us. We didn’t do a good job, or we didn’t improve enough in the areas we were weak. It just seems like it’s a little thing here and a little thing there. It wasn’t necessarily one situation more than others. You make a mistake in communication, a mistake in transition, a mistake on the pick and roll, a mistake on a pindown. So, we’ve just got to stick with it. It’s early. We’re frustrated with it. But it is so early that we need to give ourselves some time to continue to work and improve and communication and get better.”

While the Hawks kept some of that offensive vibe from Wednesday night going by shooting 41.0 percent from 3-point range, the Nets missed their first 11 from beyond the arc and finished the night shooting 18.9 percent on 3-pointers. Eventually, it was a flurry of 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter that pushed the Hawks’ lead to 20 points with just under eight minutes to go.

“We just got away from our principles,” said Jeff Green. “We allowed them to space us out a little bit more, which allowed them to get in the lane a lot. We got away from helping each other from being in the paint and being aware of the personnel. It got away from us tonight. It's one out of many. We just got to find a way to get better from this.”

Kevin Durant led Brooklyn with 28 points and had eight rebounds and four assists.

Kyrie Irving had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the eighth points/rebounds double-double of his career. Joe Harris added 12 points and had seven rebounds.

While Durant got Brooklyn’s first 3-pointer early in the second quarter, that was the only one of the first half as the Nets shot 1-of-16 from deep while falling behind by nine points going into halftime.

Durant’s 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting at the break kept the Nets close after the Hawks led by as many as 16 points. Atlanta ran out to that 48-32 lead after an 11-1 run midway through the second quarter.

The Nets followed with an 11-2 burst to cut the deficit to seven as Durant followed a 3-pointer with a pull-up on the left wing, and DeAndre Jordan’s dunk and two free throws made it a 50-43 game. Brooklyn was back down by 13 before Durant made two free throws, followed with a dunk, and Irving’s pull-up jumper sent the Nets into halftime down 61-52.

After Irving opened up the second half with a 3-pointer, a 9-2 burst pushed Atlanta’s lead back into double digits. A Harris 3-pointer had Brooklyn back within six at 74-68, but a 15-2 Atlanta run followed, putting the Hawks up by 19 before a Prince 3-pointer made it an 89-73 game going into the fourth quarter.

“There's going to be nights like this where we struggle to shoot the ball,” said Green. “We went 7-for-40 tonight in 3s. But besides the last couple minutes of the game we were only down 10 points. It's weird to say this, but look on the bright side, where we were from how we played and we played offensively not great but we were still in the game and that's where I get back to the defensive principles. If we allow our defense to start to dictate the game then we can get easy baskets on the other end and then we're down two possessions then we're down a possession. And regardless of how we're shooting, we're still in the game because we relied on our defense. And that was just my message. It wasn't anything special. It was just that we need to stick together and on nights like this we have to come together and focus on our defense.”