Hornets 106, Nets 104: Brooklyn Suffers First Loss in Charlotte

Nets cut 16-point fourth-quarter deficit to two before coming up short
Posted: Dec 27, 2020

As the Brooklyn Nets breezed through a pair of preseason games and two more to open the 2020-21 NBA season, head coach Steve Nash has said that part of the process for a new group to come together — under a first-year head coach new on the scene as well — was eventually learning to deal with a shot of adversity.

They got a little bit of that on Sunday night in Charlotte, with Nash pointing out a lack of urgency in a 106-104 loss to the Hornets at Spectrum Center, Brooklyn’s first loss of the season. With the Nets due back in Brooklyn for the second half of a back-to-back on Monday night, was this a decent time for a little testing?

“As good as any, as long as we bounce back and have a great mentality,” said Nash. “It’s a long season and a long process. Less than 30 days in here, we’re still trying to find ourselves and figure out who we are. They’ve been exceptional thus far with their effort and engagement. Tonight was a little bit of a letdown, but that’s going to happen. When you’re playing basketball almost every day, it can’t be perfect all the time. Slight letdown, but we’ve asked them to bring it every day and they have until tonight. Maybe it was a step below their usual effort, usual tentativeness and engagement, but lot of good things too. And these lessons, you’re right, if you approach them with the right attitude and bounce back and you learn your lessons, that’s the resolve and the growth we’re looking for through this process.”

Down by 16 early in the fourth quarter, the Nets jumped back into the game with a Kevin Durant-led 12-0 run that cut the Charlotte lead to 97-93 with 4:45 to go, and they were within 104-102 with the ball after the Hornets’ P.J. Washington missed two free throws with 22.7 seconds to go.

Durant eschewed a 3-point look to attack the rim, pulling up for a short jumper that was off the mark. Charlotte’s Terry Rozier grabbed the rebound and made two free throws to make it a four-point game with 5.3 seconds remaining.

“I thought it was going in,” said Durant. “It looked good when it left my hands. It was a little right, so maybe I had to touch it up a little bit more. But I liked the shot. Maybe I could've shot the three. You know, after the screen. I've got to watch film. I'm sure we'll get that situation back again throughout the season and I can capitalize on it again. It was good to play in a fourth quarter game again. Play a game that we had to, you know, fight uphill and claw back to get back into the game and was able to make it a late game. They made more plays than us. But it was fun playing in that environment again.”

Durant led Brooklyn with 29 points, shooting 9-of-15 overall and 5-of-7 from 3-point range, and Kyrie Irving had 25 points on 10-of-17 shooting with six assists.

Joe Harris scored 13 points and Caris LeVert added 10 with five rebounds and four assists, while Jarrett Allen had eight points and 14 rebounds, and DeAndre Jordan had 12 rebounds. After injuries that took Spencer Dinwiddie and Jeff Green out of the game, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot came off the bench to start the fourth quarter and played the final 12 minutes, making 3-of-3 3-pointers, shooting 4-of-4 overall and finishing with 11 points.

A 13-0 run had put Charlotte up 97-81 four minutes into the fourth quarter. Durant’s 3-pointer broke the Charlotte run, and he followed up by drawing a foul on a 3-point attempt and making 2-of-3, with an Allen rebound dunk cutting the deficit to 97-88 with 6:00 to go. Durant then found Luwawu-Cabarrot with a skip pass for a corner three, then a cutting Harris down the lane for a layup and a 12-0 run that made it a 97-93 game.

With Charlotte up 99-93, Irving wrapped two scores around a Charlotte score, with his 3-pointer making it a one-possession game at 101-98. Allen made 1-of-2 free throws to make it 101-99 with 2:13 to go.

After a Devonte Graham 3-pointer for the Hornets, another Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-pointer made it 104-102 with 40.4 seconds remaining.

“We got some stops,” said Nash. “We put together a run of stops, which obviously was important, because in the third quarter we gave up so many points, that we had to improve our defense, put together some stops, and then we made some shots, made some threes. TLC made threes, Ky made a couple, Kevin made a bucket or two. We had a good run, but it was too little, too late. I think we have to take a look at ourselves and say we left it a little too late tonight with our intensity. Our guys are winners. They fight, and this is the first day where there’s been any sort of little letdown, whether it’s practice, preseason games, or regular season. So, we’ll learn from it and we’ll get better.”

Durant and Irving combined for 17 of Brooklyn’s final 18 points in the first half, putting the Nets up 50-48 at the break after 13 lead changes and eight ties in the first half. The back-and-forth slowed, but not Charlotte’s early penchant for creating interior looks off drives. While the Nets limited the Hornets to 29.4 percent shooting from 3-point range, they scored 64 points in the paint,

“I think a lot of it was penetration you know? We didn't do a great job of staying down,” said Nash. “I thought that was uncharacteristic. But we let them get in the cracks too much. They got rim attempts which gave them offensive glass opportunities. But you can also say we turned it over 19 times for 23 points; that kills your defense. So they're getting out in transition and getting layups; that's a lot of pain points, that breaks down our defensive principles and everything we try to bring every night. So turning the ball over definitely killed us as well.”

Tags
Allen, Jarrett, Durant, Kevin, Harris, Joe, Irving, Kyrie, Jordan, DeAndre

Brooklyn Nets Game Leaders

Upcoming Home Games

2019-20 Season

Scrimmage

  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jul 22 The Arena (WWOS), Orlando, FL
    L 68-99

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Musa
    11PTS
    Dzanan Musa
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. Chiozza
    4ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Jul 25 The Arena (WWOS), Orlando, FL
    W 124-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    27PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. Chiozza
    7ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jul 27 HP Field House, Orlando, FL
    L 107-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    23PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. Chiozza
    7ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network (Tape Delay), NBA TV
    Watch Game

Seeding Games

  • home game
    FridayFri Jul 31 HP Field House, Orlando, FL
    L 118-128

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
    24PTS
    Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
    R. Kurucs
    6RBS
    Rodions Kurucs
    C. LeVert
    7ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Aug 02 HP Field House, Orlando, FL
    W 118-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    34PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. Chiozza
    6ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Aug 04 VISA Athletic Center, Orlando, FL
    W 119-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
    26PTS
    Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
    D. Hall
    9RBS
    Donta Hall
    C. Chiozza
    10ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Aug 05 The Arena (WWOS), Orlando, FL
    L 115-149

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Martin
    20PTS
    Jeremiah Martin
    J. Allen
    8RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Allen
    4ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    YES2, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Aug 07 AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
    W 119-106

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    22PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Allen
    8ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Aug 09 AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
    W 129-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    27PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    16RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    13ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Aug 11 AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
    W 108-96

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
    24PTS
    Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
    R. Kurucs
    9RBS
    Rodions Kurucs
    D. Musa
    6ASTS
    Dzanan Musa
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Aug 13 AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
    L 133-134

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    37PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    9ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game

Preseason

  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    22PTS
    Taurean Prince
    S. Dinwiddie
    12RBS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    C. LeVert
    9ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Oct 10 Mercedes-Benz Arena
    W 114-111

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    20PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Kurucs
    8RBS
    Rodions Kurucs
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Oct 12 Shenzhen Universiade Center
    W 91-77

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    22PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 107-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    19PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    9RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    4ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game

Regular Season

  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 126-127OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    50PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    T. Prince
    11RBS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    7ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 113-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    26PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    5ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Oct 27 FedExForum, Memphis, TN
    L 133-134OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    37PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 108-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    28PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    17RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 123-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    27PTS
    Taurean Prince
    T. Prince
    12RBS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    10ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Nov 02 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    L 109-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    20PTS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    11RBS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Irving
    10ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Nov 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 135-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    39PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    T. Prince
    11RBS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    9ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 08 Moda Center, Portland, OR
    W 119-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    34PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    9RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    6ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Nov 10 Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    L 112-138

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    18PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Nov 12 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
    L 114-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    27PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    17RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    5ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Nov 14 Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
    L 93-101

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Allen
    17PTS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    9ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    TNTWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Nov 16 United Center, Chicago, IL
    W 117-111

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    7RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Harris
    8ASTS
    Joe Harris
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Nov 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 86-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    28PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Nov 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 101-91

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Allen
    22PTS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Allen
    17RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 116-97

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Nov 24 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 103-101

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    30PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Prince
    11RBS
    Taurean Prince
    T. Prince
    5ASTS
    Taurean Prince
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Nov 25 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    W 108-106

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    21RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    9ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Nov 27 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    L 110-121

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    G. Temple
    22PTS
    Garrett Temple
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 112-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    32PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 106-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    29PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    T. Prince
    5ASTS
    Taurean Prince
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Dec 04 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    W 130-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    G. Temple
    27PTS
    Garrett Temple
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 06 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    W 111-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    22PTS
    Joe Harris
    D. Jordan
    13RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    12ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 105-102

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Prince
    11RBS
    Taurean Prince
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 108-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    14RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 14 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    L 102-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    13RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 109-89

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Dec 17 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
    W 108-101OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    31PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Dec 19 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    L 105-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    41PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Allen
    6ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Dec 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    39PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    20RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Dec 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 82-94

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    G. Temple
    9RBS
    Garrett Temple
    S. Dinwiddie
    3ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 28 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    L 98-108

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    17PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Dec 30 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
    L 115-122OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    36PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Prince
    14RBS
    Taurean Prince
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Jan 02 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
    L 111-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    19PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harris
    5ASTS
    Joe Harris
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 102-121

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jan 06 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    L 89-101

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    16PTS
    Joe Harris
    W. Chandler
    9RBS
    Wilson Chandler
    G. Temple
    4ASTS
    Garrett Temple
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 103-111OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    21PTS
    Taurean Prince
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 117-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    26PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    14ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 108-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    21PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 107-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    32PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    14RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    11ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 15 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    L 106-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    26PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 97-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    17PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    6ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    22PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 113-128

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    20PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    8RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    13ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Jan 25 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    W 121-111OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    45PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    7ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 26 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    L 97-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    5RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    28PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 133-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    54PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    T. Prince
    8RBS
    Taurean Prince
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 01 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    L 107-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    26PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 119-97

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    29PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    9RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    7ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 129-88

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    23PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    8ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 08 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    L 118-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    37PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    14RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Feb 10 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    W 106-105

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    21PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    19RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 101-91

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    20PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    9ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Feb 20 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    L 104-112OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    25PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    15RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 22 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    W 115-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
    21PTS
    Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    9ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 24 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 113-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    8ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Feb 26 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    L 106-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    34PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    16RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    7ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Feb 28 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    L 118-141

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    9RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    13ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 29 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    L 113-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    12ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 03 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    W 129-120OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    51PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    15RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 79-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    15PTS
    Taurean Prince
    J. Allen
    9RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Mar 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 139-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    27PTS
    Caris LeVert
    C. LeVert
    11RBS
    Caris LeVert
    C. LeVert
    10ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Mar 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 110-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    15RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 10 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    W 104-102

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game

Post Season

  • away game
    MondayMon Aug 17 AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
    L 110-134

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
    26PTS
    Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    15ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Aug 19 The Field House, Orlando, FL
    L 99-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    G. Temple
    21PTS
    Garrett Temple
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    11ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Aug 21 The Field House, Orlando, FL
    L 92-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Johnson
    23PTS
    Tyler Johnson
    J. Allen
    17RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Aug 23 The Field House, Orlando, FL
    L 122-150

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    35PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game

No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter

No additional games at this time, hit enter to jump to top of the page or continue tabbing Back to the TOP

Video Highlights

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter