Nets 123, Celtics 95: Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant Combine for 66 Points in Brooklyn Win

The Brooklyn Nets rode the lift of Kevin Durant’s third-quarter breakout to a 123-95 win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Christmas Day.

Durant scored 16 in the quarter to shoot the Nets into the lead on the way to finishing with 29. The Nets, after shooting 42.1 percent in the first half, including 35.3 percent from 3-point range, shot 65.7 percent and 69.2 from 3-point range after the break.

Durant shot 9-of-16 overall and 3-of-4 from 3-point range, plus 8-of-9 from the line, and added four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 37 points, shooting 13-of-21 and 7-of-10 from 3-point range with eight assists and six rebounds. Irving broke Micheal Ray Richardson’s Christmas Day franchise scoring record of 36 from 1984.

Caris LeVert had 10 points and Jarrett Allen had nine points and 11 rebounds

The Nets were down 54-51 at halftime after a first half with five lead changes.

Brooklyn jumped out to a 10-4 start after Irving banked in a long 3-pointer, and lead throughout the quarter to take a 26-22 lead into the second after Jeff Green closed the quarter with a follow dunk.

In the second quarter, Irving got rolling after the Celtics went up 37-32 behind a 9-2 run.

Irving pulled up in the lane for a bucket, then fed a rolling DeAndre Jordan for a lob dunk. He swiped away an offensive rebound and turned it into a quick scoring drive. Durant knocked down a technical free throw, and then consecutive Irving 3-pointers made it a 9-2 Brooklyn run and put the Nets back in the lead at 45-43.

After the Celtics went up 47-45, Irving’s two free throws knotted the game and gave him 12 of Brooklyn’s last 14 points, over a 4:30 span. Irving’s two free throws tied the game again at 51 and gave him 14 for the quarter and 17 for the half before Jayson Tatum’s 3-pointer put the Celtics up by three at the break.

The third quarter was a Durant takeover that pushed Brooklyn to a double-digit lead.

After a Joe Harris 3-pointer opened the second half, Durant scored nine straight Brooklyn points, set up Jordan with a lob, then after an Irving finish, knocked down a 3-pointer for a 71-63 Nets lead. The Celtics closed within 73-70, but Durant made two free throws, Irving drilled a 3-pointer, and a Durant dunk and Irving transition finish had the Nets up 82-70.

Durant scored 16 in the third quarter and had 25 for the game at that point, as the Nets shot 13-of-18 overall and 4-of-5 from 3-point range in the quarter, and took an 86-77 lead into the fourth.

LeVert kept things rolling to start the fourth. After a Tristan Thompson bucket for Boston, LeVert knocked down a jumper, fed Allen for a dunk, popped in a step-back jumper, then kicked out to Landy Shamet for a 3-pointer and a 95-79 lead 2:15 into the quarter.

With the Nets up 99-88, Irving and Durant teamed for a 9-0 run that stretched the lead to 20 points, with Durant’s two free throws making it a 108-88 game with just over four minutes to go.