Nets 129, Clippers 120: Brooklyn Clicking in Clinching Seventh Seed

Nets win fourth in five games with lights-out offensive performance against West's No. 2 team
Posted: Aug 10, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets are looking more dangerous with every game, and another crisp offensive show lifted them to a 129-120 win over the LA Clippers that locked up the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and a playoff matchup with the defending champion Toronto Raptors.

The win was the fourth in five games over the last eight days for the Nets, who knocked off the team with the NBA’s best record, the Milwaukee Bucks, on Tuesday, while the Clippers are second in the Western Conference.

“To clinch seventh was big for us, obviously,” said Garrett Temple. “We wanted to play whoever was going to be in that second spot, obviously it’s Toronto. We feel confident. We’re honestly a different team player-wise and the way we’re playing right now. It’s totally different from what we had during the regular season, so it’s going to be an interesting series.

“We’re confident. If we play the right way, if we play like we’ve been playing the last two or three games, share the ball get stops, even though they turn people over, if we’re able to take care of it and do what we’ve been doing, we have a chance to win some games. We’re not overlooking the next couple games, but we know who we’re going to play and we have a lot of time to actually get ready, and I think (head coach Jacque Vaughn) and his crew are going to do what they do to get us ready for that series.”

After leading by as many as 21 points in the first half before Kawhi Leonard carried the Clippers into a tie game a few minutes into the third quarter, the Nets were up 120-110 with two minutes to go before the Clippers closed within 122-116. Tyler Johnson drew a foul on a drive into the lane with just under a minute to go and made both free throws, then knocked down a deep 3-pointer for a 127-116 lead with 25.3 seconds remaining.

“They were showing a lot of attention to Caris (LeVert) down the stretch and rightfully so,” said Johnson. “I knew if the ball swung my way, I would just try to be locked and loaded. Time was running out, so there wasn’t a whole lot of room to think on what to do. I did what I felt like was right in that moment, and that was just to shoot it.

LeVert led Brooklyn with 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting, plus a career-high 13 assists. Joe Harris scored 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting, including 5-of-8 3-pointers, and Johnson had 21 points off the bench, making 6-of-11 shots and 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

Temple had 19 points and six rebounds, and Jarrett Allen posted another double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds, shooting 7-of-9.

The Nets finished up shooting 55.3 percent overall and 46.5 percent from 3-point range.

“I’m going to continue to give the guys credit; 32 assists tonight, sharing the basketball, the ball was moving against a very athletic and long team,” said Vaughn. “And then we had the mix of Caris being able to use his one-on-one game to set up some options for us. Joe Harris’ ability to make shots and create movement and the guys to come off the bench and feed off of that. So I think guys are starting to feel where they can get their shots from, how they can help each other and the best part of it is they’re doing it together.”

It was all fueled by an extraordinary first quarter that powered the Nets to a 74-63 lead at halftime.

They scored 10 of the game’s first 12 points and jumped out to a 26-10 lead midway through the first quarter, making 10 of their first 11 shots, including 5-of-6 3-pointers. Harris at that point had 13 points after making all five of his shots, including three 3-pointers.

“Obviously saw the first few shots go down, but we were just moving the ball so well,” said Harris. “Guys were getting into the paint, making the extra pass. It seemed like all the looks we got in that first quarter were room and rhythm, good to great type shots.”

LeVert played the entire first quarter and took over from there, banking in a drive and coming up with a steal and a layup for a 32-19 lead. Threes from LeVert and Johnson had Brooklyn up 40-23, and finally Harris came back to knock down another three with 33.5 seconds to go, and LeVert’s twisting drive beat the buzzer for a 45-24 lead.

It was the second-highest scoring first quarter in franchise history, with the mark of 46 set 20 years ago against the Celtics. The Nets finished the quarter shooting 85.7 percent overall (18-of-21), the highest first-quarter field goal since they posted the same numbers against the Wizards in 2002. LeVert at the point had 17 points and seven assists, while Harris had 16 points and was still perfect from the field.

“We had a good pace about us at the beginning of the game,” said Vaughn. “Overall we were really trying to be the aggressors and dictate the action. Caris really put his foot down on the pedal early gave us some confidence and then overall we just continued to execute. It’s great to see this team weather storms and be able to answer a lot of questions.”

The Nets were still up 20 two minutes into the second quarter after back-to-back threes from Chris Chiozza and Harris, and at that point they had made 11 of their first 14 3-pointers.

The Clippers cut into the lead with a 13-2 run that made it a 10-point game before LeVert responded with a jumper and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot hit for a 3-pointer and a 74-59 lead. Leonard’s four-point play had LA within 11 at the break.

Harris had 23 points in the first half and LeVert had 21, with both players shooting 9-for-11. Harris made 5-of-7 3-pointers, and LeVert had nine assists.

Leonard wiped out the rest of the Brooklyn lead in the opening minutes of the third quarter, scoring 11 straight points — the last nine on three consecutive 3-pointers — to tie the game at 74.

Two Temple 3-pointers were bookends on the 10-2 run that put the Nets back up 84-77, and the pushed the lead back to nine points on an Allen inside finish, two LeVert free throws, and Rodions Kurucs’ rebound dunk. The Clippers were back within a point before Temple connected on a technical foul free throw and Johnson made two from the line to give Brooklyn a 98-94 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Brooklyn opened the fourth quarter with a pair of threes from Johnson, and extended that into a 10-2 run with a Johnson and Harris finishing drives for a 108-96 lead.

Tags
Allen, Jarrett, Chiozza, Chris, Harris, Joe, Johnson, Tyler, Kurucs, Rodions

Brooklyn Nets Game Leaders

Upcoming Home Games

2019-20 Season

Scrimmage

  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jul 22 The Arena (WWOS), Orlando, FL
    L 68-99

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    D. Musa
    11PTS
    Dzanan Musa
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. Chiozza
    4ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network, NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Jul 25 The Arena (WWOS), Orlando, FL
    W 124-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    27PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. Chiozza
    7ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jul 27 HP Field House, Orlando, FL
    L 107-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    23PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. Chiozza
    7ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network (Tape Delay), NBA TV
    Watch Game

Seeding Games

  • home game
    FridayFri Jul 31 HP Field House, Orlando, FL
    L 118-128

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
    24PTS
    Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
    R. Kurucs
    6RBS
    Rodions Kurucs
    C. LeVert
    7ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Aug 02 HP Field House, Orlando, FL
    W 118-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    34PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. Chiozza
    6ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Aug 04 VISA Athletic Center, Orlando, FL
    W 119-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
    26PTS
    Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
    D. Hall
    9RBS
    Donta Hall
    C. Chiozza
    10ASTS
    Chris Chiozza
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Aug 05 The Arena (WWOS), Orlando, FL
    L 115-149

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Martin
    20PTS
    Jeremiah Martin
    J. Allen
    8RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Allen
    4ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    YES2, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Aug 07 AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
    W 119-106

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    22PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Allen
    8ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    YES2WFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Aug 09 AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
    W 129-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    27PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    16RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    13ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Aug 11 AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
    1:00pmET
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Aug 13 AdventHealth Arena, Orlando, FL
    9:00pmET
    YES Network, TNTWFAN
    Watch Game

Preseason

  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 137-89

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    22PTS
    Taurean Prince
    S. Dinwiddie
    12RBS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    C. LeVert
    9ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Oct 10 Mercedes-Benz Arena
    W 114-111

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    20PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    R. Kurucs
    8RBS
    Rodions Kurucs
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Oct 12 Shenzhen Universiade Center
    W 91-77

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    22PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    NBA TV
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 107-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    19PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    9RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    4ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game

Regular Season

  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 126-127OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    50PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    T. Prince
    11RBS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    7ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Oct 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 113-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    26PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    5ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Oct 27 FedExForum, Memphis, TN
    L 133-134OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    37PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Oct 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 108-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    28PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    17RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 123-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    27PTS
    Taurean Prince
    T. Prince
    12RBS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    10ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Nov 02 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    L 109-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    20PTS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    11RBS
    Kyrie Irving
    K. Irving
    10ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Nov 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 135-125

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    39PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    T. Prince
    11RBS
    Taurean Prince
    K. Irving
    9ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Nov 08 Moda Center, Portland, OR
    W 119-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    34PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    9RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    6ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Nov 10 Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZ
    L 112-138

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    18PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Nov 12 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UT
    L 114-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    27PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    17RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    5ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Nov 14 Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
    L 93-101

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Allen
    17PTS
    Jarrett Allen
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    9ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    TNTWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Nov 16 United Center, Chicago, IL
    W 117-111

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    7RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Harris
    8ASTS
    Joe Harris
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Nov 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 86-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    28PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Nov 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 101-91

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Allen
    22PTS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Allen
    17RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 116-97

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Nov 24 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    W 103-101

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    30PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Prince
    11RBS
    Taurean Prince
    T. Prince
    5ASTS
    Taurean Prince
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Nov 25 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH
    W 108-106

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    21RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    9ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Nov 27 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    L 110-121

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    G. Temple
    22PTS
    Garrett Temple
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Nov 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 112-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    32PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 106-109

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    29PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    T. Prince
    5ASTS
    Taurean Prince
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Dec 04 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    W 130-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    G. Temple
    27PTS
    Garrett Temple
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Dec 06 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    W 111-104

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    22PTS
    Joe Harris
    D. Jordan
    13RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    12ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 105-102

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Prince
    11RBS
    Taurean Prince
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Dec 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 108-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    14RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 14 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    L 102-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    13RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Dec 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 109-89

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    11RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Dec 17 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
    W 108-101OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    31PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    14RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Dec 19 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TX
    L 105-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    41PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    J. Allen
    6ASTS
    Jarrett Allen
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Dec 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 122-112

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    39PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    20RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Dec 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 82-94

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    G. Temple
    9RBS
    Garrett Temple
    S. Dinwiddie
    3ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Dec 28 Toyota Center, Houston, TX
    L 98-108

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    17PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Dec 30 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN
    L 115-122OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    36PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    T. Prince
    14RBS
    Taurean Prince
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Jan 02 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX
    L 111-123

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    19PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    J. Harris
    5ASTS
    Joe Harris
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 102-121

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Jan 06 Amway Center, Orlando, FL
    L 89-101

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    J. Harris
    16PTS
    Joe Harris
    W. Chandler
    9RBS
    Wilson Chandler
    G. Temple
    4ASTS
    Garrett Temple
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 103-111OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    21PTS
    Taurean Prince
    D. Jordan
    10RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 117-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    26PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    14ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 108-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    21PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    12RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWCBS 880 AM
    Watch Game
  • home game
    TuesdayTue Jan 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 107-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    32PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    D. Jordan
    14RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    K. Irving
    11ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Jan 15 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    L 106-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    26PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SaturdaySat Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 97-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    17PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    10RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    6ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES Network, NBA TVWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Jan 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 111-117

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    22PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    ThursdayThu Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 113-128

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    20PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    8RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    13ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Jan 25 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI
    W 121-111OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    45PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    K. Irving
    7ASTS
    Kyrie Irving
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SundaySun Jan 26 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
    L 97-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    5RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    5ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Jan 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 125-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    28PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    8RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES Network, ESPNWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Jan 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 133-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    K. Irving
    54PTS
    Kyrie Irving
    T. Prince
    8RBS
    Taurean Prince
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 01 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    L 107-113

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    26PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    15RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 119-97

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    29PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    9RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    7ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 129-88

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    23PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    8ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 08 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON
    L 118-119

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    37PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    14RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    MondayMon Feb 10 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN
    W 106-105

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    21PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    19RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    11ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Feb 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 101-91

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    20PTS
    Caris LeVert
    J. Allen
    13RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    9ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    ThursdayThu Feb 20 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA
    L 104-112OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    25PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    15RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    8ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 22 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
    W 115-86

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
    21PTS
    Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    9ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    MondayMon Feb 24 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 113-115

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    8ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    WednesdayWed Feb 26 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC
    L 106-110

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    34PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    16RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    7ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    FridayFri Feb 28 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA
    L 118-141

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    9RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    13ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    SaturdaySat Feb 29 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
    L 113-116

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    25PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    J. Allen
    11RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    S. Dinwiddie
    12ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 03 TD Garden, Boston, MA
    W 129-120OT1

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    51PTS
    Caris LeVert
    D. Jordan
    15RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    C. LeVert
    5ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    TNTWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    WednesdayWed Mar 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    L 79-118

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    T. Prince
    15PTS
    Taurean Prince
    J. Allen
    9RBS
    Jarrett Allen
    C. LeVert
    6ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    FridayFri Mar 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 139-120

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    C. LeVert
    27PTS
    Caris LeVert
    C. LeVert
    11RBS
    Caris LeVert
    C. LeVert
    10ASTS
    Caris LeVert
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • home game
    SundaySun Mar 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY
    W 110-107

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    24PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    15RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    6ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game
  • away game
    TuesdayTue Mar 10 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA
    W 104-102

    TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAME

    S. Dinwiddie
    23PTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    D. Jordan
    12RBS
    DeAndre Jordan
    S. Dinwiddie
    7ASTS
    Spencer Dinwiddie
    YES NetworkWFAN
    Watch Game

No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter

No additional games at this time, hit enter to jump to top of the page or continue tabbing Back to the TOP

Video Highlights

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter