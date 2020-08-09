Nets 129, Clippers 120: Brooklyn Clicking in Clinching Seventh Seed

The Brooklyn Nets are looking more dangerous with every game, and another crisp offensive show lifted them to a 129-120 win over the LA Clippers that locked up the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference and a playoff matchup with the defending champion Toronto Raptors.

The win was the fourth in five games over the last eight days for the Nets, who knocked off the team with the NBA’s best record, the Milwaukee Bucks, on Tuesday, while the Clippers are second in the Western Conference.

“To clinch seventh was big for us, obviously,” said Garrett Temple. “We wanted to play whoever was going to be in that second spot, obviously it’s Toronto. We feel confident. We’re honestly a different team player-wise and the way we’re playing right now. It’s totally different from what we had during the regular season, so it’s going to be an interesting series.

“We’re confident. If we play the right way, if we play like we’ve been playing the last two or three games, share the ball get stops, even though they turn people over, if we’re able to take care of it and do what we’ve been doing, we have a chance to win some games. We’re not overlooking the next couple games, but we know who we’re going to play and we have a lot of time to actually get ready, and I think (head coach Jacque Vaughn) and his crew are going to do what they do to get us ready for that series.”

After leading by as many as 21 points in the first half before Kawhi Leonard carried the Clippers into a tie game a few minutes into the third quarter, the Nets were up 120-110 with two minutes to go before the Clippers closed within 122-116. Tyler Johnson drew a foul on a drive into the lane with just under a minute to go and made both free throws, then knocked down a deep 3-pointer for a 127-116 lead with 25.3 seconds remaining.

“They were showing a lot of attention to Caris (LeVert) down the stretch and rightfully so,” said Johnson. “I knew if the ball swung my way, I would just try to be locked and loaded. Time was running out, so there wasn’t a whole lot of room to think on what to do. I did what I felt like was right in that moment, and that was just to shoot it.

LeVert led Brooklyn with 27 points on 10-of-17 shooting, plus a career-high 13 assists. Joe Harris scored 25 points on 10-of-16 shooting, including 5-of-8 3-pointers, and Johnson had 21 points off the bench, making 6-of-11 shots and 5-of-9 from 3-point range.

Temple had 19 points and six rebounds, and Jarrett Allen posted another double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds, shooting 7-of-9.

The Nets finished up shooting 55.3 percent overall and 46.5 percent from 3-point range.

“I’m going to continue to give the guys credit; 32 assists tonight, sharing the basketball, the ball was moving against a very athletic and long team,” said Vaughn. “And then we had the mix of Caris being able to use his one-on-one game to set up some options for us. Joe Harris’ ability to make shots and create movement and the guys to come off the bench and feed off of that. So I think guys are starting to feel where they can get their shots from, how they can help each other and the best part of it is they’re doing it together.”

It was all fueled by an extraordinary first quarter that powered the Nets to a 74-63 lead at halftime.

They scored 10 of the game’s first 12 points and jumped out to a 26-10 lead midway through the first quarter, making 10 of their first 11 shots, including 5-of-6 3-pointers. Harris at that point had 13 points after making all five of his shots, including three 3-pointers.

“Obviously saw the first few shots go down, but we were just moving the ball so well,” said Harris. “Guys were getting into the paint, making the extra pass. It seemed like all the looks we got in that first quarter were room and rhythm, good to great type shots.”

LeVert played the entire first quarter and took over from there, banking in a drive and coming up with a steal and a layup for a 32-19 lead. Threes from LeVert and Johnson had Brooklyn up 40-23, and finally Harris came back to knock down another three with 33.5 seconds to go, and LeVert’s twisting drive beat the buzzer for a 45-24 lead.

It was the second-highest scoring first quarter in franchise history, with the mark of 46 set 20 years ago against the Celtics. The Nets finished the quarter shooting 85.7 percent overall (18-of-21), the highest first-quarter field goal since they posted the same numbers against the Wizards in 2002. LeVert at the point had 17 points and seven assists, while Harris had 16 points and was still perfect from the field.

“We had a good pace about us at the beginning of the game,” said Vaughn. “Overall we were really trying to be the aggressors and dictate the action. Caris really put his foot down on the pedal early gave us some confidence and then overall we just continued to execute. It’s great to see this team weather storms and be able to answer a lot of questions.”

The Nets were still up 20 two minutes into the second quarter after back-to-back threes from Chris Chiozza and Harris, and at that point they had made 11 of their first 14 3-pointers.

The Clippers cut into the lead with a 13-2 run that made it a 10-point game before LeVert responded with a jumper and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot hit for a 3-pointer and a 74-59 lead. Leonard’s four-point play had LA within 11 at the break.

Harris had 23 points in the first half and LeVert had 21, with both players shooting 9-for-11. Harris made 5-of-7 3-pointers, and LeVert had nine assists.

Leonard wiped out the rest of the Brooklyn lead in the opening minutes of the third quarter, scoring 11 straight points — the last nine on three consecutive 3-pointers — to tie the game at 74.

Two Temple 3-pointers were bookends on the 10-2 run that put the Nets back up 84-77, and the pushed the lead back to nine points on an Allen inside finish, two LeVert free throws, and Rodions Kurucs’ rebound dunk. The Clippers were back within a point before Temple connected on a technical foul free throw and Johnson made two from the line to give Brooklyn a 98-94 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Brooklyn opened the fourth quarter with a pair of threes from Johnson, and extended that into a 10-2 run with a Johnson and Harris finishing drives for a 108-96 lead.