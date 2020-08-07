Nets 119, Kings 106: Brooklyn Clinches Playoff Berth

The Nets went deep for scoring in bounceback win
Posted: Aug 07, 2020

One more time, the Brooklyn Nets left a bad performance behind, this time bouncing back for a 119-106 win over the Sacramento Kings on the NBA Campus in Orlando on Friday night.

“We’ve got good veteran leadership,” said Tyler Johnson. “We’ve got guys who don’t allow you to stay down on yourself. And we’ve actually got a group of people who really like each other, so we come back in, we regroup, come in the next day and get ready to work. We don’t sit around and feel bad for ourselves. It’s actually a telltale sign of a maturing team because when everything goes well it’s easy for everybody to be up. But we have a couple rocky games and then to turn around and play as well as we did tonight, that feels good.”

The win clinched a second consecutive playoff berth for the Nets, who are now assured of finishing at least five games ahead of ninth-place Washington with three games left to play. The Wizards need to be within four games or less of the eighth-place team to force a play-in. The Nets (33-36) are in seventh place and have a 1½ game lead on the Orlando Magic (32-38), who lost to Philadelphia on Friday.

The Nets have now won three of their last four games, but this may have been the most complete performance of their first week in Orlando. Against Washington, they relied heavily on Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Jarrett Allen to provide scoring. Against Milwaukee, with those three not playing, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot had 26 to lead the Nets over the Bucks.

This time, Brooklyn put seven players in double figures while shooting 48.8 percent overall and 42.5 percent from 3-point range.

“I think that’s when this team can be at its best, is when you get a couple guys in double figures and the ball is just moving and popping,” said Johnson. “(Chris Chiozza) has done a great job moving the rock around, Caris drawing so much attention, Joe drawing so much attention. I think the big fella (Jarrett Allen) had eight (assists) tonight. When everybody gets involved, everybody feels good. Moving forward, I believe that’s gonna be the key to success: everybody feeling like they’re involved and everybody making plays for each other.”

LeVert led the Nets with 22 points plus seven assists, while Harris had 21 points while shooting 5-of-7 from 3-point range and 8-for-11 overall with four rebounds and four assists.

Johnson and Chiozza came off the bench for 14 points each — Chiozza also had six rebounds and four assists — while Garrett Temple had 12 points and Luwawu-Cabarrot had 10 plus six rebounds.

But there was a remarkable all-around performance from Allen, who dished out a career-high eight assists. That left him just two assists short of his first career triple-double, as he had 17 points on 5-of-8 shooting and 11 rebounds in 36 minutes for his 28th double-double of the season.

“He was great,” said head coach Jacque Vaughn. “He was a force for us inside, defensively first of all, patrolling the rim. They were struggling to get to the rim early in the game, and that was really because of JA, and then his ability to compromise their defense on offensive rebounding. He was a force tonight, and extremely unselfish. He’s learning how to continue to play with his teammates, what’s available, and just the instincts are sinking in and it’s good to see.”
Allen said he wouldn’t have minded pushing for those final two assists, but his night came to an end with the Nets up 23 and three minutes to go.

“I was trying to get JV to call a play where I handle the ball at the top and try to hit somebody backdoor,” said Allen. “So it was just working. Everybody was hitting shots. I was seeing the backdoor man. I think I hit Caris a couple times. Me and Joe had a good connection. Really everything was just falling in my place.”

The Nets were up 63-53 at halftime after taking control of the second quarter.

Trailing 27-24 after the first quarter, they broke into the lead with an 11- run early in the quarter. Johnson’s 3-pointer was followed by Harris curling into the lane to finish a drive, and after a Sacramento free throw, the Nets got six straight, with a Johnson jumper, Allen’s finish in a crowd, and a Chiozza bucket.

Leading 55-49, the Nets pushed their lead to 14 points with an 8-0 run. Allen made 3-of-4 from the line, LeVert knocked down a 3-pointer and then added a jumper in the lane to go up 63-49 before holding on to a 10-point lead at the break.

The Nets were up 78-62 in the third quarter before Sacramento’s 12-0 run cut the lead to four points. But Temple broke that run with a drive, then followed with a 3-pointer. Two more threes from Luwawu-Cabarrot and LeVert in the final minute of the quarter put Brooklyn up 93-82 going into the fourth.

When Luwawu-Cabarrot and Johnson opened up the fourth quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers, the Nets were up by 17 and in control the rest of the way.

The Nets also had 30 assists, the third time they’ve done so in five games in Orlando. With a bit of a makeshift roster that added five new players for the NBA restart, the teamwork and unselfishness that Johnson pointed out has been notable, and it’s been a consistent presence throughout.

“It easily could go the other way,” said Vaughn. “This group has not given in to that. It says a lot about the group that they see the challenge ahead of them, know that they can meet the challenge by doing it together. That’s how we left the locker room together, saying that’s the difference. We want to stay healthy and whole, and we’ll need everybody, so it’s been great to see these guys trust each other in the limited amount of time we’ve been together and embrace playing together.”

