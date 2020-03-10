Nets 104, Lakers 102: Brooklyn Holds Off Los Angeles for Road Win

Spencer Dinwiddie’s elbow jumper with 28.8 seconds remaining lifted the Brooklyn Nets to a 104-102 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on Tuesday night.

The Western Conference leaders were coming in off big wins against the Bucks and Clippers, looking like the hottest team in the league. But the Nets surged within two points at halftime after a slow start shooting the ball, then really flipped the game in the second half, limiting the Lakers to 44 points in the second half.

After making just five of their first 22 3-pointers, the Nets shot 44.4 percent from 3-point range in the second half. They outscored the Lakers 31-22 in the third quarter to take a lead into the fourth quarter, pushed their lead to nine points, then held off Los Angeles down the stretch.

The Nets were up by 97-88 midway through the fourth before an 11-3 Lakers run that brought Los Angeles within 100-99 with 1:47 to go.

LeVert made two free throws for a three-point lead, but Anthony Davis hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie the game at 102 with 42.6 seconds remaining. After Dinwiddie’s go-ahead basket, LeBron James had a layup roll off the rim for the Lakers, and after a wild scramble for the rebound, the ball went out of bounds off Brooklyn. The Lakers inbounded with 5.1 seconds to go, but a 3-pointer for the win by Anthony Davis was off the mark and the Nets had their second win in as many games under new coach Jacque Vaughn.

Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 23 points and seven assists, and Caris LeVert had 22 points and seven rebounds.

Joe Harris had 12 points, and DeAndre Jordan grabbed 12 rebounds. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Chris Chiozza had big games off the bench, with Luwawu-Cabarrot scoring 13 points and Chiozza scoring 11 with five assists and zero turnovers. The Nets turned it over just 11 times as a team against 24 assists.

Down by 11 points in the first half, the Nets battled back to trail by two at halftime.

Leading 22-18, the Lakers put together a little 9-2 stretch to push their lead to 31-20 as the Nets struggled with their shooting in the first quarter. Los Angeles led 33-27 going into the second.

The Lakers were still up by double figures with a 42-40 lead when the Nets began to click. Chiozza got things rolling with a 3-pointer to start a 14-2 run that put Brooklyn in the lead. Dinwiddie’s three-point play was followed by a Harris 3-pointer to tie the game at 44, and Dinwiddie’s drive put the Nets up 46-44.

Dinwiddie scored 16 points in the first half, twice scoring to game in the final minutes of the half as part of an 8-2 Brooklyn run. After Dinwiddie got the Nets even at 54, a Harris jumper put Brooklyn up 56-54 before the Lakers scored the final four points of the half for a 58-56 lead at the break.

Brooklyn jumped back into the lead with a Harris 3-pointer to open the third quarter. A spree of 3-pointers had the Nets and the Lakers trading baskets and leads before Los Angeles went up 73-69. But the Nets scored the next seven, with Luwawu-Cabarrot hitting a jumper, Dinwiddie dropping in a floater off a drive to tie the game at 73 and Luwawu-Cabarrot connecting for a 3-pointer and the lead.

That was the start of an 18-7 closing run to the quarter for Brooklyn, with Luwawu-Cabarrot owning 11 of those points as the Nets took an 87-80 lead into the fourth quarter.

Brooklyn limited Los Angeles to eight points over the first six minutes of the fourth quarter, and after a LeVert rebound basket and Prince 3-pointer, the Nets had a 97-88 lead midway through the fourth.