Nets 110, Bulls 107: Brooklyn Has Three Score 20-Plus in Win

Led by three 20-point scorers, the Brooklyn Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 110-107 Sunday at Barclays Center in Jacque Vaughn’s first game as the team’s head coach.

A 16-8 burst in the fourth quarter put Brooklyn up 97-84 with 3:21 remaining in the game, and they held off a late push from Chicago, a 12-5 run that brought the Bulls within 105-102. A Taurean Prince layup with 16.7 seconds remaining put the Nets up 107-102, but Lauri Markkanen scored for Chicago to make it a three-point game with 15.3 seconds left.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 24 points and six assists, and his free throw with 3.6 seconds left made it a two-possession game for the Bulls. Joe Harris and Caris LeVert each scored 23 points. Harris shot 8-of-12 overall, and LeVert had six rebounds and five assists, shooting 7-of-14 overall and 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

DeAndre Jordan had a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds and Jarrett Allen had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Nets outrebounded Chicago, 50-31.

The Nets were up 58-50 at halftime with LeVert, Harris and Dinwiddie combining for 42 points and 61.9 percent shooting (13-of-21).

They were sharp from deep early on with threes from LeVert, Harris and Dinwiddie, but the Bulls closed the first quarter on a 7-2 run for a 23-22 lead going into the second quarter.

Trailing 41-36, the nets scored eight straight points to surge into the lead, starting with a Dinwiddie 3-pointer and capped by two Dinwiddie free throws. That grew into a 17-4 run with nine points from Dinwiddie. Two LeVert free throws put Brooklyn up 53-45, and the Nets kept that eight-point lead at halftime.

Chicago scored the first five points of the second half to close within 58-55. But Brooklyn responded with a 10-2 run capped by back-to-back Wilson Chandler 3-pointers for a 68-56 lead. A Harris drive gave the Nets their biggest lead of the game, 70-57. The Nets were up 75-54 before Chicago scored six of the final eight points of the third quarter to cut the Brooklyn lead to 77-70 going into the fourth quarter.

The Bulls were within 81-76 early in the fourth quarter before the Nets outscored them 8-2 — all the points but LeVert’s paint jumper coming from the free throw line — to take a 90-78 lead with 5:54 remaining.