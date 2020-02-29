Heat 116, Nets 113: Brooklyn Comes Up Short in Miami

MIAMI — For the third time this season, the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat went down to the wire. After splitting the first two at Barclays Center, they did it again in Miami, with the Heat holding off a late Nets surge for a 116-113 win.

Trailing 112-103 with just over two minutes remaining the Nets scored seven straight points in the next minute to make it a one-possession game. Spencer Dinwiddie made two free throws, Joe Harris hit a 3-pointer, and Dinwiddie drove for the basket that made it a 112-110 game with 1:26 remaining.

But the next score didn’t come for over a minute, and the basket belonged to Miami, a Goran Dragic jumper for a 114-110 lead with 13.7 seconds left in the game. Harris connected again with 11.4 seconds to go, his third three of the quarter bringing Brooklyn within one. With 9.1 seconds left, Miami’s Jimmy Butler made 1-of-2 from the line to put the Heat up two.

Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 25 points and 12 assists, his second straight double-double. Harris had 20 points, making 5-of-9 3-pointers.

Jarrett Allen had a double-double as well, with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Caris LeVert scored 15 points, Wilson Chandler had 11 and Taurean Prince added 10. DeAndre Jordan grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Nets were down by eight at halftime after taking a 27-24 lead after the first quarter. Brooklyn’s ball movement was sharp early, with eight assists on 11 first-quarter field goals, versus zero turnovers.

But an 8-0 run in the opening minutes of the second quarter elevated Miami into the lead, 32-29. Tied at 36 five minutes into the quarter, the Heat outscored the Nets 21-13 over the final seven minutes to take a 57-49 halftime lead after Dragic’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

Miami quickly extended its lead to 12 points with a 65-53 lead in the opening minutes of the third quarter and answered every Brooklyn push that came in the quarter. After the Nets closed within 71-66, the Heat came up with a 9-3 burst to go back up 80-69. Miami took a that same 11-point lead into the fourth quarter, up 91-80.

The Heat were up 96-82 3:30 into the fourth quarter, their biggest lead of the game to that point, when Prince knocked down a pair of threes to bring Brooklyn within 96-88 with 7:41 remaining. Harris followed with a triple of his own for a 9-0 Brooklyn lead that made it a five-point game with seven minutes to go.