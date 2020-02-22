Nets 115, Hornets 86: Brooklyn Cruises in Charlotte

With eight players scoring in double figures, the Brooklyn Nets rolled to one of their biggest road wins of the last decade, with a 29-point margin in their 115-86 win in Charlotte against the Hornets.

Leading by 10 at halftime, the Nets blew the game open in outscoring Charlotte 33-18 in the third quarter to take a 25-point lead. They cruised home from there.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot was Brooklyn’s top scorer with a season-high 21 points and Caris LeVert had 17 points and a career-high six steals.

Garrett Temple posted his first career double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, making 3-of-6 3-pointers. Jarrett Allen had a double-double as well, his 24th of the season, with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Taurean Prince scored 14 points, making 4-of-8 3-pointers. Joe Harris and DeAndre Jordan each scored 12 points and Spencer Dinwiddie had 10 points and nine assists.

"You're just calling out random Judds!"



Don't you forget about the moment Bird and @sarahkustok are having tonight pic.twitter.com/iJXGn0Mx7q — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 23, 2020

The Nets were up 55-45 at halftime. After jumping to a 14-8 lead in the opening minutes — their first four field goals came from 3-point range — the Nets gave up a 9-0 run and trailed 17-14. More threes — this time from Luwawu-Cabarrot and Temple — got Brooklyn going on the way to a 30-25 lead after the first quarter.

A six-point surge of big finishes by Jordan propelled the Nets to a 36-26 lead early in the second quarter. A late 8-2 run propelled Brooklyn to a 10-point lead at the break.

Another Temple 3-pointer midway through the third quarter had the Nets up by 15, but it was in the final minutes of the quarter that they pulled away from the Hornets. Leading 69-57, Brooklyn closed the quarter on a 19-6 run, with two late 3-pointers from LeVert helping lift the Nets to an 88-63 lead going into the fourth quarter.