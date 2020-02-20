Sixers 112, Nets 104: Brooklyn Falls in OT in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — The momentum swings down in Philly on Thursday night were not subtle. The Brooklyn Nets flipped a 16-point deficit into a 20-point lead, only the have the Philadelphia 76ers stage their own comeback and hand the Nets a 112-104 loss in overtime at Wells Fargo Center.

Down by five early in the fourth quarter, the Nets evened the game at 89 and traded baskets with the Sixers until Spencer Dinwiddie’s three free throws put them up 96-95 with 4:14 to go. His lob into a DeAndre Jordan dunk had Brooklyn up 98-95, and Wilson Chandler made 1-of-2 from the line for a 99-95 lead with 2:48 remaining. Jordan followed with two free throws 30 seconds later to make it an 8-0 Nets run. But the Sixers scored six straight to tie the game at 101 with 35.9 seconds remaining.

Dinwiddie spun into the lane for a floater that put the Nets up 103-101 with 30 seconds left, but Joel Embiid again tied the game with a pair of free throws with 16.2 to go, sending it to overtime.

Dinwiddie made 1-of-2 from the free throw line to open the overtime, but the Sixers scored the next seven for a 110-104 lead with 1:32 remaining.

Caris LeVert led Brooklyn with 25 points, plus five assists and five rebounds. Dinwiddie had 22 points and eight assists.

Jordan had a double-double with 14 points and 15 rebounds, and Chandler had 12 points and eight rebounds. Joe Harris scored 12 points.

The Nets were up by 10 at halftime, powered by a 40-8 run that wiped out Philadelphia’s early 16-point lead.

Down 20-4 six minutes into the game, Brooklyn’s bench entered and made an impact. The Nets closed the first quarter on a 16-6 run to close within 26-20 going into the second quarter. With Garrett Temple and Chandler connecting from 3-point range and Jordan muscling Embiid, the Nets scored the first 16 points of the second quarter. A Temple 3-pointer put them up 36-26.

The Nets extended that run to 26-2, with a Chandler 3-pointer putting Brooklyn up 44-28 with six minutes to go in the half. At that point, the Nets had held the Sixers to eight points over the last 13 minutes.

Brooklyn extended its lead to 20 points, going up 50-30 on a Harris drive, and took a 52-42 lead into halftime. The Nets bench outscored Philadelphia 23-5 in the first half, with all four Brooklyn reserves — Jordan, Temple, Chandler and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot — plus-25 or better in their time on the court.

Philadelphia caught up with just over a minute to go in the third quarter, tying the game at 73. LeVert put the Nets back up with a foul line jumper, and after Shake Milton’s 3-point play for Philadelphia, LeVert’s 3-pointer made it 78-76, Brooklyn, and the Nets took a 78-77 lead into the fourth quarter.

But the Sixers opened the fourth quarter with six straight points, extending their run to 17-5 and an 83-78 lead just over three minutes into the quarter. LeVert kept the Nets in it, scoring 10 of 14 Brooklyn points, with his 3-pointer bringing the Nets within 89-87 with 7:15 remaining. A Dinwiddie lob to Jordan for a dunk tied it, and the game was even with 6:15 to go.