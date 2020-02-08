Raptors 119, Nets 118: Caris LeVert Scores Career-High 37 Points

The Brooklyn Nets came all the way back from 18 points down only to drop a 119-118 final to the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night.

Brooklyn was still down by 11 in the fourth quarter before finishing in a rush. Trailing 113-105, the Nets outscored the Raptors 13-5 over the next four minutes to tie the game at 118.

Spencer Dinwiddie made 1-of-2 from the line, DeAndre Jordan tipped in a Dinwiddie lob, and Caris LeVert’s little push shot in the lane made it a 113-110 game.

Toronto’s Fred VanVleet wrapped a pair of baskets around a Joe Harris drive, and the Nets were down 118-112 with 90 seconds to go.

Then LeVert scored six straight with a drive, a transition finish off a long lead pass from Dinwiddie, and then a foul line jumper that knotted the game at 118 with 35.3 seconds remaining.

At the other end, though, Toronto’s Pascal Siakam drew a foul in the lane and made 1-of-2 free throws with 22.9 seconds left for the winning point as the Eastern Conference’s second-place team won its 14th straight game.

LeVert finished with a career-high 37 points, wrapping up a week in which he averaged 29.6 points over three games. He shot 12-for-18, including 6-for-7 from 3-point range, and made all seven of his free throw attempts.

Dinwiddie and Jordan both posted double-doubles. Dinwiddie had 21 points and 11 assists, plus six rebounds, while Chandler had 15 points and 14 rebounds, plus three blocks. Taurean Prince had 17 points and Harris had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Nets trailed 66-54 at halftime.

They were powered early by Dinwiddie and LeVert, who combined for 25 points in a back-and-forth first quarter that featured seven lead changes and ended with the Nets on top 36-33.

But the Raptors wiped that out with an 11-0 run to open the second quarter, going up 44-36 4:11 into the quarter. Toronto pushed its lead to 15 points, going up 60-45 with 3:09 to go in the quarter and eventually leading by 12 at the break.

The Raptors led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, going up 79-61. But the Nets cut that led to eight. Trailing 91-76, Garrett Temple hit a 3-pointer, Wilson Chandler made three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point attempt, and after Siakam scored for Toronto, Chandler knocked down a 3-pointer to make it a 93-85 game.

But Toronto responded with a 7-0 run, pushing its lead back to 15 before the Nets closed within 100-88 going into the fourth quarter.

The Nets quickly got back within seven points as LeVert sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a Rondae Hollis-Jefferson finish for Toronto, with LeVert turning the second three into a four-point play that made it a 104-97 game. But the Raptors quickly pushed the lead back to 11 with four straight points.