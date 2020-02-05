Nets 129, Warriors 88: Brooklyn Cruises Past Golden State

Caris LeVert notched his second straight 20-point game as the Brooklyn Nets won for the fourth time in their last five games, beating the Golden State Warriors 129-88 at Barclays Center on Wednesday night. It was the largest margin of victory in Barclays Center history.

Two nights after matching his career high with 29 points, LeVert scored 23 with a season-high eight assists while shooting 3-of-5 from 3-point range.

Joe Harris had 17 points and nine rebounds and Garrett Temple had 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Taurean Prince had 12 points and six rebounds, DeAndre Jordan scored 10 points with seven rebounds, and Jarrett Allen grabbed 13 rebounds.

The Nets led by as much as 44 points in the fourth quarter and are averaging 122.6 points per game over their last five games.

Brooklyn outrebounded Golden State 65-34 and limited the Warriors to 12.8 percent shooting from 3-point range (5-39).

The Nets jumped out to a 68-47 halftime lead, the fifth time in the last nine games they’ve scored at least 68 points in the first half.

It was 15-2 just over four minutes into the game, with Prince, Harris and Spencer Dinwiddie knocking down consecutive 3-pointers. LeVert and Dinwiddie made two free throws each, and the Nets were quickly up by 13 points.

The lead reached 16 on a Wilson Chandler 3-pointer, and the Nets were up 40-25 at the end of the quarter. Five quick points from Rodions Kurucs in the first minute of the second quarter made it a 45-25 Brooklyn lead, and Jordan’s dunk gave the Nets their biggest lead of the half at 52-29. A LeVert 3-pointer closed the first half scoring with Brooklyn up by 21.

The Nets had 15 assists on 25 field goals in the first half, dominated the boards with a 35-22 rebounding edge, and limited the Warriors to 2-of-22 shooting from 3-point range (9.1 percent).

With a 20-5 run to open the third quarter — Prince had seven points and LeVert six — the Nets pushed their lead to 88-52, a 36-point bulge that was their largest of the game to that point. They eventually carried a 95-64 lead into the fourth quarter, the largest lead at the end of the third quarter in a home game in 10 years.