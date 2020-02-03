Nets 119, Suns 97: Caris LeVert Leads Brooklyn With 29 Points

The Brooklyn Nets broke things open in the third quarter on the way to a 119-97 win over the Phoenix Suns at Barclays Center on Monday night.

The Nets’ 19-2 run turned a one-point lead into an 18-point bulge midway through the quarter. When Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer, the Nets were up 93-73 and DeAndre Jordan followed with two free throws to give Brooklyn its biggest lead of the night.

Making his first start since Nov. 10 in Phoenix, Caris LeVert led Brooklyn with 29 points, matching his career high. LeVert had missed 24 games with a thumb injury after that night and been coming off the bench since his return in early January. With Kyrie Irving out after suffering a knee sprain Saturday night in Washington, head coach Kenny Atkinson opted to move the Spencer Dinwiddie-LeVert pairing into the starting lineup together, with Garrett Temple coming off the bench.

LeVert got rolling in the final minutes of the first quarter and ended up shooting 10-for-20 overall, 2-for-4 from 3-point range, and adding a team-high seven assists.

Joe Harris scored 16 points and Taurean Prince was next with 15 points and six rebounds. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 14 points and Luwawu-Cabarrot had 13. Jordan had eight points and nine rebounds and Jarrett Allen had eight points and eight rebounds.

The Nets were up 55-52 at halftime behind 13 points from LeVert and 12 from Harris.

LeVert scored Brooklyn’s final nine points of the first quarter, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, to give the Nets a 35-31 lead going into the second quarter.

Luwawu-Cabarrot opened the second quarter with two free throws for a six-point lead, and after Phoenix knotted the game at 37, LeVert drove for another Nets lead. Tied again at 41, Harris knocked down an elbow jumper and a 3-pointer.

A LeVert drive and then a LeVert assist to Allen for a dunk had the Nets up 53-48 before Phoenix closed to within three points at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Nets opened up an 18-point lead behind a 19-2 run. With Brooklyn up 59-58, Dinwiddie got things going with a 3-pointer, then made 1-of-2 from the line, and LeVert finished off a drive. After Cheick Diallo scored for Phoenix, the Nets reeled off 13 straight points, including two 3-pointers from Prince. A Prince transition finish had Brooklyn up 78-60, and the Nets took a 90-73 lead into the fourth quarter.