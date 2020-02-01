Wizards 113, Nets 107: Brooklyn Fades on the Road in Washington

The Brooklyn Nets were outscored 10-1 over the final 3:05 of the game in a 113-107 loss on the road to the Washington Wizards.

The Nets led by as many as 12 points in the game and were up nine in the fourth quarter before Washington closed out the game. Brooklyn had its last lead at 106-103 in a game with eight ties and 10 lead changes. The Wizards’ Bradley Beal tied the game with a 3-pointer to tip off Washington’s closing run.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 26 points and six assists for his fourth-straight 20-point game. Joe Harris had 22 points, shooting 8-for-16 overall and 6-for-11 from 3-point range.

Garrett Temple scored 17 points and Jarrett Allen posted a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds. DeAndre Jordan grabbed 11 rebounds.

Kyrie Irving scored 11 points before leaving the game with a right knee sprain midway through the fourth quarter.

The Nets led 61-59 at halftime after being up by as many as 12 points in the first half, powered by an early 3-point surge.

Eighteen of Brooklyn’s first 26 points came on 3-pointers, with Dinwiddie’s triple putting the Nets up 26-20. The Wizards went up 27-26 before the Nets closed the first quarter on a 10-0 run, all in the final 1:03 of the quarter. The final eight points came from Temple, with a transition layup, another transition finish that became a three-point play with a foul, and finally a 3-pointer for a 36-27 lead going into the second quarter.

Temple scored 17 first-half points, with he and Harris each knocking down four 3-pointers in the half.

With the Wizards within 44-43, Jordan dunked and Harris hit a three to launch a 17-8 run. Ten of the next 13 points came from Irving — another Harris three accounted for the rest — as the Nets went up 61-51 and led by 10 with under two minutes to go in the half.

Brooklyn made 12 of its first 18 3-pointers in the game before missing its final six of the first half as the Wizards closed the half on an 8-0 run to make it a two-point game at halftime.

Washington quickly knotted the game to open the third quarter, the first of four ties — along with four lead changes — in the third quarter. Up 77-75, the Nets got six straight points all from the foul line — they didn’t net a field goal in the final five minutes of the quarter — and went up 83-75. But Washington scored six of the final eight points of the quarter, including Troy Brown’s transition runner just inside the 3-point line to beat the buzzer, to stay within 84-81 going into the fourth quarter.

Brooklyn extended its lead to nine points early in the fourth quarter and Dinwiddie capped a string of 12 straight Nets points and Caris LeVert finished with a rebound dunk in transition for a 96-87 lead. The Nets were still up 99-90 before Washington tied the game with an 11-2 run.