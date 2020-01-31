Nets 133, Bulls 118: Kyrie Irving Scores 54 Points to Lead Brooklyn

At his best, Kyrie Irving doesn’t just put up huge scoring nights, he makes it look easy.

That was the Irving on display Friday night at Barclays Center, pumping in 54 points in a 133-118 win over the visiting Chicago Bulls. It was the second-highest single-game scoring performance in franchise history.

For a while, Irving was even perfect. His 27 first-half points came on 10-of-10 shooting from the field, including 4-of-4 from 3-point range. He even made all three first-half free throw attempts. Irving went on to make three straight free throws to open the second half as well before finally missing his first shot of the night on a short jumper. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Irving matched Yao Ming and Penny Hardaway for the most points scored in a half without a missed field goal over the last 20 seasons.

Ultimately, Irving finished 19-of-23 from the field, 7-of-9 from 3-point range — he made his first six 3-pointers — and 9-of-10 from the line, in addition to putting up five assists and five rebounds. It was Irving’s third 40-point game as a Net — his second in the last week — and his third 50-point game.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points with seven assists and Taurean Prince had 16 points and eight rebounds. Jarrett Allen had 12 points, five rebounds, and five assists, and Garrett Temple added 11 points.

The Bulls came into Barclays Center ranked seventh in the NBA in defensive rating. Chicago has been strong in defending the 3-point line, but the Nets shot 48.4 percent from 3-point range anyway and punished the Bulls at the rim with 60 points in the paint. Brooklyn shot 62.5 percent from the field overall.

The Nets were up 73-57 at halftime, the second game in a row they’ve scored at least 70 points in the first half. Brooklyn shot 67.4 percent overall (29-43) and 53.3 percent from 3-point range (8-15) in the half, jumping out to a quick 9-2 lead as Irving scored seven of the first nine. The Nets kept rolling from there, with back-to-back threes from Irving and Dinwiddie putting Brooklyn up 24-12. The Nets led 35-23 going into the second quarter.

Brooklyn was so locked in throughout the half that the Nets converted two four-point plays in the second quarter, one from Dinwiddie, and the second from Irving for a 53-34 lead. Prince followed with a drive and the Nets were up 55-34, their biggest lead of the half.

With Chicago within 11 in the final minute of the quarter, Irving dropped in a layup, then swiped the ball away from Tomas Satoransky and pulled up for a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and a 16-point halftime lead.

By the end of the third quarter, the Bulls had cut the Brooklyn lead to seven after closing the quarter with a 12-4 run. The Nets led 103-97 going into the fourth quarter.

Chicago was within 107-99 when Irving took over again, scoring 10 straight Nets points to push the lead back to 14. After a Dinwiddie corner three, Irving pulled up for a 3-pointer and a 123-108 lead. Joe Harris finished inside, Irving made two free throws, followed up with a transition jumper, and the Nets were up 129-108 with 3:35 to play.