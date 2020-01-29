Nets 125, Pistons 115: Spencer Dinwiddie Scores 28 to Lead Brooklyn

Spencer Dinwiddie put on a new number and put up a big number.

In Brooklyn’s first game since the death of Dinwiddie’s childhood idol Kobe Bryant, the Nets guard took the court in a No. 26 jersey, having opted out of the No. 8 that Bryant also wore for his first 10 seasons in the NBA.

Dinwiddie then went for 28 points on 8-of-13 shooting to lead the Nets to a 125-115 win over the visiting Detroit Pistons at Barclays Center.

The Nets broke the game open with a 12-2 run powered by Dinwiddie early in the fourth quarter, led by as many as 15 points and stayed in control the rest of the way.

Taurean Prince had 22 points and seven rebounds and Kyrie Irving had 20 points. Caris LeVert and Jarrett Allen each scored 11 points, with Allen adding six rebounds and four blocks.

New number, same Spencer pic.twitter.com/4hrw7KHSHF — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 30, 2020

The Nets took a 70-68 lead at halftime.

Brooklyn jumped out to a 16-4 lead with Temple’s 3-pointer putting the Nets up by 12 as they limited the Pistons to 2-of-10 shooting in the opening minutes. Dinwiddie’s five points in the final minute of the quarter had the Nets up 32-30 going into the second quarter.

There were 10 lead changes in the second quarter as the Nets traded baskets with the Pistons. Again, Dinwiddie came on strong to finish the quarter, scoring 10 points in the final 2:16.

With Detroit up 59-51, the Nets got six straight points, with Allen knocking down two free throws and then finishing in the lane off a Dinwiddie feed. Dinwiddie’s circus shot fell on a drive to bring Brooklyn within two.

Dinwiddie’s 3-pointer with 37.8 seconds left in the half cut the Detroit lead to 66-65, Reggie Jackson scored for Detroit and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot made it 68-67. Finally, Dinwiddie drew a foul on a 3-point attempt with one second remaining and made them all for a two-point halftime lead.

The Nets pushed their lead back to double-digits with a 12-2 run early in the third quarter capped by back-to-back 3-pointers from Prince and Irving. The Pistons cut the third-quarter margin as close as three points before Brooklyn took a 99-93 lead into the fourth quarter.

After Detroit opened the fourth quarter with a Markieff Morris basket to cut the lead to four, the Nets took control with a 12-2 run that extended the lead to 111-97. Dinwiddie had nine points in the run, including a 3-pointer that put the Nets back up by 10 and a long jumper that pushed the lead to 14.