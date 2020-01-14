Jazz 118, Nets 107: Kyrie Irving Scores 32 in Second Game Back

The Brooklyn Nets came up short against a streaking Utah Jazz team that notched its 10th-straight win with a 118-107 victory over the Nets at Barclays Center on Tuesday night.

The Nets cut into Utah’s 20-point third quarter lead, but got no closer than eight points in the fourth quarter.

Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 32 points on 12-of-19 shooting and added a season-high 11 assists for a double-double. In two games back after missing 26 games with a shoulder injury, Irving is shooting 22-for-30 on field goal attempts.

Spencer Dinwiddie added 17 points, five assists and four rebounds and Joe Harris had 13 points. Caris LeVert scored 11 points. DeAndre Jordan grabbed 15 rebounds.

The Nets trailed 59-45 going into halftime.

Brooklyn jumped out to a 12-7 lead four minutes in on the strength of a 12-2 run, with Irving accounting for half the scoring there. But Utah quickly tied the game at 14 and took a 30-26 lead into the second quarter after scoring five points in the final two seconds of the quarter as Emmanuel Mudiay came up with a steal and a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.

With the Jazz up 38-30, a 7-0 Nets run cut the lead to a point thanks to a Jordan dunk, Dinwiddie drive, and LeVert 3-pointer. But Utah controlled the rest of the quarter, with a 14-2 run into halftime giving the Jazz a 59-45 lead at the break.

Utah extended its lead to 20 points before a 12-3 Nets run that was capped by a Rodions Kurucs 3-pointer and brought Brooklyn within 83-72. The Jazz eventually took an 88-74 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Jazz were still up by 14 four minutes into the quarter before a 6-0 Nets run cut the lead to eight. Harris drained a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer, Irving made a free throw off a technical, then recovered his own rebound after being blocked by Rudy Gobert and circled back around in the lane to cut the Utah lead to 99-91 with 6:45 remaining.