Nets 117, Heat 113: Brooklyn Finishes in the Fourth to Top Miami

The Brooklyn Nets got the fourth-quarter finish that has been eluding them, snapping a seven-game losing streak with a 117-113 win over the Miami Heat at Barclays Center on Friday night after a go-ahead 3-pointer from Caris LeVert.

Tied at 89 after the third quarter, the Heat pulled out to a 109-100 with under five minutes to go, before 3-pointers from Spencer Dinwiddie and LeVert brought Brooklyn within 109-106 with 3:37 remaining.

CLUTCH CARIS STRIKES AGAIN ‼️ pic.twitter.com/fAWhAioh9B — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 11, 2020

A Taurean Prince drive had the Nets within a point before Bam Adebayo scored in the paint for Miami. But Dinwiddie made 1-of-2 from the free throw line and LeVert’s 3-pointer with just over a minute to go put the Nets up 112-111.

With 25.9 seconds remaining, Prince’s finish in the paint gave Brooklyn a 114-111 lead. After Jimmy Butler scored for Miami, Joe Harris made two free throws for a 116-113 lead with 9.6 seconds remaining.

Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 26 points and a season-high 14 assists, and Jarrett Allen had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Rodions Kurucs scored a season-high 19 points, making 4-of-5 3-pointers, and Prince had 17 points with four assists and four rebounds. LeVert had 11 points, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot had 10, and DeAndre Jordan had 10 rebounds. Harris had nine points, seven rebounds, and six assists.

Miami led by 12 at halftime after closing the first half on a 9-2 run.

The Nets opened up hot from 3-point range, making their first five beyond the arc — including three by Kurucs — in jumping out to a 15-5 lead. But Miami answered with a 16-6 run to tie the game at 23 and kept on rolling from there, with a 19-5 run giving the Heat a 42-32 lead after the first quarter.

The Nets closed within 60-55 on a Prince 3-pointer late in the second quarter, but the Heat went into halftime leading 69-57.

An 8-0 run early in the third quarter brought Brooklyn within four. After a pair of Dinwiddie drives, Kurucs reconnected from 3-point range, then made 1-of-2 from the line to cut the Miami lead to 73-69.

From there, the Nets chipped away. Down 83-87, they got a Luwawu-Cabarrot corner 3-pointer, and a three-point play on a Dinwiddie drive to make it a one-point game. Another Luwawu-Cabarrot 3-pointer got Brooklyn back to even, tied at 89 going into the fourth quarter.

Miami opened up the fourth quarter with an 11-3 run, pushing its lead to 100-92 on a Goran Dragic 3-pointer four minutes into the quarter.