Thunder 111, Nets 103: Brooklyn Falls to OKC in OT

A slide-busting win slipped away from the Brooklyn Nets in a 111-103 overtime loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder at Barclays Center on Tuesday night.

The Thunder outscored Brooklyn 10-2 in the extra session.

Taurean Prince led Brooklyn with 21 points, shooting 5-of-8 from 3-point range, and had eight rebounds. Caris LeVert scored 20 with six rebounds.

Jarrett Allen had 12 points and seven rebounds, Spencer Dinwiddie had 14 points and six assists, and Garrett Temple scored 11 points. DeAndre Jordan grabbed 10 rebounds.

The Nets trailed by a point going into halftime.

Brooklyn got some early sharp-shooting, with Prince nailing four 3-pointers on four attempts in the first six minutes on the way to 14 first-quarter points. The Nets trailed 27-23 going into the second quarter.

Trailing 33-25, the Nets outscored the Thunder 17-7 and went up 42-40 as Rodions Kurucs cut baseline to finish a lob from Dinwiddie. Brooklyn led 48-46 late in the quarter before Dennis Schroder’s 3-pointer sent OKC into halftime with a 49-48 lead.

Takeover turns from Dinwiddie and LeVert sparked Brooklyn in the third quarter as the Nets turned a nine-point hole into a 77-74 lead going into the fourth quarter. With Brooklyn down 59-50, Dinwiddie scored eight of the Nets’ next 10 points, then set up Allen off a pick-and-roll for a flush that brought Brooklyn within 63-62.

Oklahoma City was up 70-67 before a 10-2 Nets run that featured eight points from LeVert, whose elbow jumper put Brooklyn up 77-72 with 30 seconds to go in the quarter. The Nets were up by three going into the fourth quarter.

Brooklyn stretched its lead to seven points in the fourth quarter as Temple got rolling with a pair of 3-pointers, then a transition finish for a 90-83 lead. But the Thunder answered with a pair of 3-pointers to make it a one-point game midway through the quarter.

Four points from Dinwiddie — two free throws and a drive — followed by LeVert putting back his own miss, had the Nets up 96-89 before Chris Paul made three straight free throws to make it a three-point game. LeVert’s 3-pointer had Brooklyn up 99-93.

Paul got the Thunder even, scoring six points in an 8-2 run, including a jumper that knotted the game at 101 with 47.4 to go.

After an OKC turnover, the Nets inbounded with 11.7 seconds remaining. Dinwiddie drew a one-shot foul before the pass, but missed the free throw, and the Nets lined up again for the side inbounds with no time off the clock. Dinwiddie’s pull-up in the lane was off the mark and the teams headed to overtime.