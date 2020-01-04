Raptors 121, Nets 102: Toronto Hands Brooklyn Fifth Straight Loss

The Brooklyn Nets got Caris LeVert back on Saturday night, but dropped their fifth straight game, returning home to Barclays Center after a three-game road trip with a 121-102 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

LeVert, sidelined since mid-November following thumb surgery, scored 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting, including 2-of-2 from 3-point range, and the Nets led as late as the final minute of the third quarter, up 80-78.

But with the Nets down 85-83 early in the fourth quarter, a 15-5 run had the Raptors up by 12 with 6:21 remaining.

Spencer Dinwiddie led Brooklyn with 23 points and seven assists. Joe Harris had 18 points, making 3-of-5 3-pointers. Garrett Temple had 12 points and Taurean Prince had 10.

The Nets took a 52-48 lead into halftime.

Brooklyn shot 42.1 percent from 3-point range in the first half, and got going early with threes from Temple, Harris and Dinwiddie fueling a 15-8 lead. The Nets pushed their lead to 11 late in the quarter after another Dinwiddie 3-pointer and took a 33-24 lead into the second quarter.

A 16-5 run in the second quarter had the Nets up by 16. DeAndre Jordan dunked home a rebound, Harris knocked down a three, and Jordan finished Dinwiddie’s long lob for a transition dunk. Dinwiddie finished successive drives, Jarrett Allen put home a Temple lob, and a Prince 3-pointer had Brooklyn up 52-36.

Toronto closed the half with a 12-0 run to cut the Brooklyn lead to four at halftime.

The Raptors caught the Nets at 64-all midway through the third quarter, and there were five lead changes over the final four minutes of the quarter.

After Toronto went up 74-70, LeVert scored Brooklyn’s next eight points, with a 3-pointer putting the Nets up 78-77. The Raptors took an 83-80 lead into the fourth quarter.