Knicks 94, Nets 82: Spencer Dinwiddie Scores 25 for Brooklyn
Nets drop final home game of 2019
Posted: Dec 26, 2019
The Brooklyn Nets dropped a 94-82 final to the New York Knicks Thursday night at Barclays Center.
Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 25 points, plus eight rebounds. The Nets fell to 16-14 on the season in their final home game of 2019. They tip off a three-game road trip Saturday night in Houston, followed by visits to Minnesota and Dallas before returning to Brooklyn to face the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, Jan. 4.
The Nets went into halftime trailing 46-41. The offensive execution fizzled late in the first quarter as the Knicks turned a 13-0 run into a 24-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Brooklyn pulled back into the lead with a 9-0 run early in the second quarter. Rodions Kurucs made two free throws and DeAndre Jordan converted a Dinwiddie lob into a three-point play. Joe Harris hit a 3-pointer, and Garrett Temple made one of two free throws to put the Nets up 29-28.
The teams traded runs after that, with the Knicks going up 36-29 before Dinwiddie fueled a 7-0 Brooklyn burst with four free throws, followed by a skip pass to Harris for a corner three that tied the game at 36. With the Nets up 39-38, the Knicks closed out the half 8-2 for a 46-41 lead.
The Knicks extended their lead as the Nets shot just 4-for-12 in the third quarter. Leading 53-45, the Knicks compiled a 22-7 run to take a 75-52 lead, the largest of the game. New York led 79-61 going into the fourth quarter.
Preseason
-
home gameGame between the Franca Franca and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri October 4th 2019. The Nets beat the Franca 137 to 89. Taurean Prince led the scoring with 22 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 9 assists, and Spencer Dinwiddie led by grabbing 12 rebounds.FridayFri Oct 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 137-89
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMET. Prince22PTSS. Dinwiddie12RBSC. LeVert9ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers played on Thu October 10th 2019. The Nets beat the Lakers 114 to 111. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 20 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and Rodions Kurucs led by grabbing 8 rebounds.ThursdayThu Oct 10 Mercedes-Benz ArenaW 114-111
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie20PTSR. Kurucs8RBSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSNBA TVWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat October 12th 2019. The Nets beat the Lakers 91 to 77. Caris LeVert led the scoring with 22 points, Caris LeVert led in assists with 5 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SaturdaySat Oct 12 Shenzhen Universiade CenterW 91-77
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEC. LeVert22PTSD. Jordan11RBSC. LeVert5ASTSNBA TVWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri October 18th 2019. The Raptors beat the Nets 123 to 107. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 19 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 4 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 9 rebounds.FridayFri Oct 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 107-123
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving19PTSD. Jordan9RBSK. Irving4ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
Regular Season
-
home gameGame between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed October 23rd 2019. The Timberwolves beat the Nets 127 to 126. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 50 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 7 assists, and Taurean Prince led by grabbing 11 rebounds.WednesdayWed Oct 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 126-127OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving50PTST. Prince11RBSK. Irving7ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri October 25th 2019. The Nets beat the Knicks 113 to 109. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 26 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 5 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Oct 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 113-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving26PTSJ. Allen11RBSK. Irving5ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Memphis Grizzlies played on Sun October 27th 2019. The Grizzlies beat the Nets 134 to 133. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 37 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 13 rebounds.SundaySun Oct 27 FedExForum, Memphis, TNL 133-134OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving37PTSJ. Allen13RBSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed October 30th 2019. The Pacers beat the Nets 118 to 108. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 28 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 17 rebounds.WednesdayWed Oct 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 108-118
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving28PTSD. Jordan17RBSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Houston Rockets and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri November 1st 2019. The Nets beat the Rockets 123 to 116. Taurean Prince led the scoring with 27 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 10 assists, and Taurean Prince led by grabbing 12 rebounds.FridayFri Nov 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 123-116
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMET. Prince27PTST. Prince12RBSK. Irving10ASTSYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons played on Sat November 2nd 2019. The Pistons beat the Nets 113 to 109. Taurean Prince led the scoring with 20 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 10 assists, and Kyrie Irving led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SaturdaySat Nov 02 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MIL 109-113
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMET. Prince20PTSK. Irving11RBSK. Irving10ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon November 4th 2019. The Nets beat the Pelicans 135 to 125. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 39 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 9 assists, and Taurean Prince led by grabbing 11 rebounds.MondayMon Nov 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 135-125
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving39PTST. Prince11RBSK. Irving9ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers played on Fri November 8th 2019. The Nets beat the Trail Blazers 119 to 115. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 34 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 6 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 9 rebounds.FridayFri Nov 08 Moda Center, Portland, ORW 119-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie34PTSJ. Allen9RBSK. Irving6ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Phoenix Suns played on Sun November 10th 2019. The Suns beat the Nets 138 to 112. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 18 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 6 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 12 rebounds.SundaySun Nov 10 Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, AZL 112-138
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie18PTSD. Jordan12RBSS. Dinwiddie6ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Utah Jazz played on Tue November 12th 2019. The Jazz beat the Nets 119 to 114. Kyrie Irving led the scoring with 27 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 5 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 17 rebounds.TuesdayTue Nov 12 Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City, UTL 114-119
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEK. Irving27PTSD. Jordan17RBSK. Irving5ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Denver Nuggets played on Thu November 14th 2019. The Nuggets beat the Nets 101 to 93. Jarrett Allen led the scoring with 17 points, Kyrie Irving led in assists with 9 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 11 rebounds.ThursdayThu Nov 14 Pepsi Center, Denver, COL 93-101
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Allen17PTSD. Jordan11RBSK. Irving9ASTSTNTWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls played on Sat November 16th 2019. The Nets beat the Bulls 117 to 111. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 24 points, Joe Harris led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 7 rebounds.SaturdaySat Nov 16 United Center, Chicago, ILW 117-111
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie24PTSJ. Allen7RBSJ. Harris8ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Indiana Pacers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Mon November 18th 2019. The Pacers beat the Nets 115 to 86. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 28 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 12 rebounds.MondayMon Nov 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 86-115
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie28PTSJ. Allen12RBSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Charlotte Hornets and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed November 20th 2019. The Nets beat the Hornets 101 to 91. Jarrett Allen led the scoring with 22 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 17 rebounds.WednesdayWed Nov 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 101-91
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Allen22PTSJ. Allen17RBSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Sacramento Kings and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri November 22nd 2019. The Nets beat the Kings 116 to 97. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 23 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 10 rebounds.FridayFri Nov 22 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 116-97
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie23PTSD. Jordan10RBSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks played on Sun November 24th 2019. The Nets beat the Knicks 103 to 101. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 30 points, Taurean Prince led in assists with 5 assists, and Taurean Prince led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SundaySun Nov 24 Madison Square Garden, New York, NYW 103-101
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie30PTST. Prince11RBST. Prince5ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers played on Mon November 25th 2019. The Nets beat the Cavaliers 108 to 106. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 23 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 9 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 21 rebounds.MondayMon Nov 25 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OHW 108-106
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie23PTSJ. Allen21RBSS. Dinwiddie9ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics played on Wed November 27th 2019. The Celtics beat the Nets 121 to 110. Garrett Temple led the scoring with 22 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 11 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 14 rebounds.WednesdayWed Nov 27 TD Garden, Boston, MAL 110-121
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEG. Temple22PTSJ. Allen14RBSS. Dinwiddie11ASTSESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets played on Fri November 29th 2019. The Nets beat the Celtics 112 to 107. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 32 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 11 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 11 rebounds.FridayFri Nov 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 112-107
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie32PTSJ. Allen11RBSS. Dinwiddie11ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun December 1st 2019. The Heat beat the Nets 109 to 106. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 29 points, Taurean Prince led in assists with 5 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 12 rebounds.SundaySun Dec 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 106-109
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie29PTSJ. Allen12RBST. Prince5ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks played on Wed December 4th 2019. The Nets beat the Hawks 130 to 118. Garrett Temple led the scoring with 27 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 5 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 13 rebounds.WednesdayWed Dec 04 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GAW 130-118
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEG. Temple27PTSJ. Allen13RBSS. Dinwiddie5ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets played on Fri December 6th 2019. The Nets beat the Hornets 111 to 104. Joe Harris led the scoring with 22 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 12 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 13 rebounds.FridayFri Dec 06 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NCW 111-104
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMEJ. Harris22PTSD. Jordan13RBSS. Dinwiddie12ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Denver Nuggets and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun December 8th 2019. The Nets beat the Nuggets 105 to 102. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 24 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and Taurean Prince led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SundaySun Dec 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 105-102
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie24PTST. Prince11RBSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Charlotte Hornets and the Brooklyn Nets played on Wed December 11th 2019. The Hornets beat the Nets 113 to 108. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 24 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 6 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 14 rebounds.WednesdayWed Dec 11 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 108-113
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie24PTSD. Jordan14RBSS. Dinwiddie6ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors played on Sat December 14th 2019. The Raptors beat the Nets 110 to 102. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 24 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 8 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 13 rebounds.SaturdaySat Dec 14 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ONL 102-110
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie24PTSD. Jordan13RBSS. Dinwiddie8ASTSYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sun December 15th 2019. The Nets beat the 76ers 109 to 89. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 24 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 6 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 11 rebounds.SundaySun Dec 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 109-89
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie24PTSD. Jordan11RBSS. Dinwiddie6ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New Orleans Pelicans played on Tue December 17th 2019. The Nets beat the Pelicans 108 to 101. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 31 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 7 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 14 rebounds.TuesdayTue Dec 17 Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LAW 108-101OT1
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie31PTSJ. Allen14RBSS. Dinwiddie7ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the San Antonio Spurs played on Thu December 19th 2019. The Spurs beat the Nets 118 to 105. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 41 points, Jarrett Allen led in assists with 6 assists, and Jarrett Allen led by grabbing 13 rebounds.ThursdayThu Dec 19 AT&T Center, San Antonio, TXL 105-118
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie41PTSJ. Allen13RBSJ. Allen6ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Sat December 21st 2019. The Nets beat the Hawks 122 to 112. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 39 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 6 assists, and DeAndre Jordan led by grabbing 20 rebounds.SaturdaySat Dec 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYW 122-112
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie39PTSD. Jordan20RBSS. Dinwiddie6ASTSYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the New York Knicks and the Brooklyn Nets played on Thu December 26th 2019. The Knicks beat the Nets 94 to 82. Spencer Dinwiddie led the scoring with 25 points, Spencer Dinwiddie led in assists with 3 assists, and Garrett Temple led by grabbing 9 rebounds.ThursdayThu Dec 26 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NYL 82-94
TEAM LEADERS OF THE GAMES. Dinwiddie25PTSG. Temple9RBSS. Dinwiddie3ASTSYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Houston Rockets on Sat December 28th 2019 at 8:00pm EST at Toyota Center Houston, TX. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Dec 28 Toyota Center, Houston, TX8:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Mon December 30th 2019 at 8:00pm EST at Target Center Minneapolis, MN. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Dec 30 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN8:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Dallas Mavericks on Thu January 2nd 2020 at 8:30pm EST at American Airlines Center Dallas, TX. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.ThursdayThu Jan 02 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX8:30pmETYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat January 4th 2020 at 6:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.SaturdaySat Jan 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmETYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic on Mon January 6th 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Amway Center Orlando, FL. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.MondayMon Jan 06 Amway Center, Orlando, FL7:00pmETYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Brooklyn Nets on Tue January 7th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Jan 07 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri January 10th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Jan 10 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun January 12th 2020 at 6:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WCBS 880 AM.SundaySun Jan 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmETYES NetworkWCBS 880 AMWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Utah Jazz and the Brooklyn Nets on Tue January 14th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Jan 14 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wed January 15th 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Jan 15 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA7:00pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat January 18th 2020 at 6:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Jan 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon January 20th 2020 at 3:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Jan 20 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY3:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets on Thu January 23rd 2020 at 8:00pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Jan 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY8:00pmETTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Detroit Pistons on Sat January 25th 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Jan 25 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks on Sun January 26th 2020 at 6:00pm EST at Madison Square Garden New York, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Jan 26 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY6:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed January 29th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Jan 29 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri January 31st 2020 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Jan 31 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards on Sat February 1st 2020 at 8:00pm EST at Capital One Arena Washington, DC. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 01 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC8:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon February 3rd 2020 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Feb 03 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed February 5th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Feb 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors on Sat February 8th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 08 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers on Mon February 10th 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Feb 10 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Toronto Raptors and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed February 12th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Feb 12 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers on Thu February 20th 2020 at 8:00pm EST at Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, PA. Watch the game on TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Feb 20 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA8:00pmETTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Charlotte Hornets on Sat February 22nd 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Spectrum Center Charlotte, NC. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 22 Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon February 24th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Feb 24 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards on Wed February 26th 2020 at 7:00pm EST at Capital One Arena Washington, DC. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Feb 26 Capital One Arena, Washington, DC7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks on Fri February 28th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at State Farm Arena Atlanta, GA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Feb 28 State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat on Sat February 29th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at AmericanAirlines Arena Miami, FL. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Feb 29 AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics on Tue March 3rd 2020 at 7:30pm EST at TD Garden Boston, MA. Watch the game on TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Mar 03 TD Garden, Boston, MA7:30pmETTNTWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed March 4th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 04 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets on Fri March 6th 2020 at 7:30pm EST at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Mar 06 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun March 8th 2020 at 3:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Mar 08 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY3:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tue March 10th 2020 at 10:30pm EDT at Staples Center Los Angeles, CA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Mar 10 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA10:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Golden State Warriors on Thu March 12th 2020 at 10:30pm EDT at Chase Center San Francisco, CA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Mar 12 Chase Center, San Francisco, CA10:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the LA Clippers on Fri March 13th 2020 at 10:30pm EDT at Staples Center Los Angeles, CA. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Mar 13 Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA10:30pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings on Sun March 15th 2020 at 9:00pm EDT at Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Mar 15 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA9:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Washington Wizards and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed March 18th 2020 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Boston Celtics and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat March 21st 2020 at 6:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Mar 21 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Orlando Magic and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon March 23rd 2020 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Mar 23 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the LA Clippers and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed March 25th 2020 at 7:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, ESPN or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Mar 25 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:00pmETYES Network, ESPNWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Orlando Magic on Fri March 27th 2020 at 7:00pm EDT at Amway Center Orlando, FL. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Mar 27 Amway Center, Orlando, FL7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets on Sat March 28th 2020 at 6:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Mar 28 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Portland Trail Blazers and the Brooklyn Nets on Mon March 30th 2020 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network, NBA TV or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Mar 30 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES Network, NBA TVWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Detroit Pistons and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed April 1st 2020 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Apr 01 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Indiana Pacers on Fri April 3rd 2020 at 7:00pm EDT at Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.FridayFri Apr 03 Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Dallas Mavericks and the Brooklyn Nets on Sun April 5th 2020 at 6:00pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SundaySun Apr 05 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY6:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tue April 7th 2020 at 8:00pm EDT at Chesapeake Energy Arena Oklahoma City, OK. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.TuesdayTue Apr 07 Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK8:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks on Thu April 9th 2020 at 8:00pm EDT at Fiserv Forum Milwaukee, WI. Watch the game on TNT or listen to the game on WFAN.ThursdayThu Apr 09 Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI8:00pmETTNTWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Chicago Bulls on Sat April 11th 2020 at 8:00pm EDT at United Center Chicago, IL. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.SaturdaySat Apr 11 United Center, Chicago, IL8:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
away gameGame between the Brooklyn Nets and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Mon April 13th 2020 at 7:00pm EDT at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Cleveland, OH. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.MondayMon Apr 13 Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH7:00pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
-
home gameGame between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets on Wed April 15th 2020 at 7:30pm EDT at Barclays Center Brooklyn, NY. Watch the game on YES Network or listen to the game on WFAN.WednesdayWed Apr 15 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY7:30pmETYES NetworkWFANWatch Game
No Future Games Scheduled Using This Filter