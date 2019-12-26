Knicks 94, Nets 82: Spencer Dinwiddie Scores 25 for Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets dropped a 94-82 final to the New York Knicks Thursday night at Barclays Center.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 25 points, plus eight rebounds. The Nets fell to 16-14 on the season in their final home game of 2019. They tip off a three-game road trip Saturday night in Houston, followed by visits to Minnesota and Dallas before returning to Brooklyn to face the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, Jan. 4.

The Nets went into halftime trailing 46-41. The offensive execution fizzled late in the first quarter as the Knicks turned a 13-0 run into a 24-15 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Brooklyn pulled back into the lead with a 9-0 run early in the second quarter. Rodions Kurucs made two free throws and DeAndre Jordan converted a Dinwiddie lob into a three-point play. Joe Harris hit a 3-pointer, and Garrett Temple made one of two free throws to put the Nets up 29-28.

The teams traded runs after that, with the Knicks going up 36-29 before Dinwiddie fueled a 7-0 Brooklyn burst with four free throws, followed by a skip pass to Harris for a corner three that tied the game at 36. With the Nets up 39-38, the Knicks closed out the half 8-2 for a 46-41 lead.

The Knicks extended their lead as the Nets shot just 4-for-12 in the third quarter. Leading 53-45, the Knicks compiled a 22-7 run to take a 75-52 lead, the largest of the game. New York led 79-61 going into the fourth quarter.