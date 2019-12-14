Raptors 110, Nets 102: Brooklyn Falls on the Road in Toronto

The Brooklyn Nets dropped a 110-102 final to the defending champion Raptors in Toronto on Saturday night. The Nets were within five in the opening minute of the fourth quarter before the Raptors pulled away.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the Nets with 24 points and eight assists. Garrett Temple had 16 points and Taurean Prince had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Joe Harris had 13 points and David Nwaba had 10.

DeAndre Jordan had 13 rebounds and Jarrett Allen had 10.

The Nets cut Toronto’s 16-point second-quarter lead to five points at halftime.

Brooklyn jumped out to a 12-2 lead after scoring the game’s first eight points. After early threes from Prince and Garrett Temple, Dinwiddie’s four-point play had the Nets up 10. But when the Raptors finally got going, they knocked down nine of their first 10 3-pointers in taking a 38-31 lead after the first quarter.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:



The two Kyle Lowry free throws that closed the first-quarter scoring were the start of an 11-0 Toronto run that had the Raptors up 47-31 on Lowry’s 3-pointer two minutes into the second quarter.

Brooklyn bounced back with three straight 3-pointers from Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Temple and Prince, with Jordan’s rebound basket making it a 10-0 run and bringing the Nets back within five.

Toronto pushed the lead back to 13, but Dinwiddie finished two drives — turning the first into a three-point play — and Prince’s 3-pointer cut the Raptors’ lead to 65-60 at the break.

The Raptors extended their lead to 10 early in the third quarter after an 8-0 run. Brooklyn’s closest deficit of the quarter was four points late in the period after a pair of Nwaba baskets. The first was a spectacular steal and layup, the second a tip-in in a crowd that cut it to 87-83, but Toronto took a 90-83 lead into the fourth quarter.

A 9-0 run had the Raptors up by 14, with Norman Powell knocking down a 3-pointer and then finishing in transition for a 99-85 lead on the Nets.