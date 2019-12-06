Nets 111, Hornets 104: Balanced Brooklyn Rolls Past Charlotte in Fourth

Once again, the Brooklyn Nets spread out the scoring with a unified and balanced attack that led them to a 111-104 win over the Charlotte Hornets and a sweep of their two-game road trip.

Brooklyn improved to 12-10 after winning for the eighth time in its last 11 games.

Two nights after four players scored at least 20 points in a win at Atlanta, the Nets had six players in double figures while registering a season-high 35 assists on 42 field goals. Brooklyn shot 39.5 percent (15-for-38) from 3-point range and 47.7 percent (42-for-88) overall.

After nine lead changes in the first three quarters, the Nets took control in scoring the first 12 points of the fourth quarter, a run that covered nearly half of the quarter.

Joe Harris led the Nets with 22 points, making a season-high six 3-pointers on eight attempts. Harris shot 8-for-13 overall and added five assists.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Jarrett Allen and DeAndre Jordan all put up double-doubles for Brooklyn.

Dinwiddie had 13 points and a season-high 12 assists, Jordan had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Allen had 14 points and 10 rebounds. It was the fourth double-double of the season for Jordan, the third for Dinwiddie, and the sixth in the last seven games for Allen.

Jordan made 6-of-7 shots and Allen shot 7-for-10. It was the first time this season Allen and Jordan had double-doubles in the same game, and it keyed a 49-34 rebounding advantage for the Nets.

Taurean Prince had 16 points, shooting 6-for-9 overall and 2-for-4 from 3-point range, plus five rebounds and five assists. David Nwaba added a season-high 13 points for the Nets.

The Nets went into halftime trailing by two after a first half of high-end shooting by both teams.

Charlotte jumped out to a 10-3 lead before the Nets responded with a 12-3 run as both teams rained 3-pointers in the opening minutes. A Dinwiddie 3-pointer made the Nets 6-for-10 from beyond the arc in the first 8:37 and gave them a 22-21 lead. Charlotte eventually took a 32-29 lead into the second quarter.

The Hornets pushed their lead back to seven points in the second quarter, but the Nets kept firing away, with a Harris 3-pointer evening the game at 46 with 4:45 to go in the half. That gave Harris 15 points and made him 5-for-6 on 3-pointers to that point.

The Nets shot 52.4 percent (11-for-21) from 3-point range in the first half and 50 percent overall, with assists on 18 of their 20 field goals, and trailed 57-55 at the break.

Brooklyn put together a 17-5 run in the front of the third quarter, featuring three big dunks from Allen and finally a Prince jumper for a 72-64 lead. Prince’s transition layup off a Dinwiddie assist gave the Nets their biggest lead at 75-66.

But the Hornets cut into that lead over the final minutes of the quarter and eventually tied the game at 84 on three Devonte’ Graham free throws before Jordan’s pair from the line put the Nets up 86-84 going into the fourth quarter.

Jordan’s free throws were just the start of a 14-0 run that broke the game open for Brooklyn. Garrett Temple opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer, Nwaba put back a rebound and then made 1-of-2 from the line, and Theo Pinson finished a three-point play. A Harris 3-pointer trailing in transition after an Iman Shumpert steal put the Nets up 98-84. The Hornets didn’t score their first points of the fourth quarter until a Graham jumper with 6:30 to go in the game.