Raptors 123, Nets 107: Kyrie Irving Scores 19 in Barclays Center Nets Debut

The final score was forgettable, and the performance had Kenny Atkinson talking about getting back to basics with five days to go before the Brooklyn Nets open the regular season next Wednesday, but ultimately Brooklyn got what it needed most out of its regular season finale, and that was 25 minutes of basketball from Kyrie Irving.

Irving had been held out of Brooklyn’s previous preseason home game two weeks ago and played just one minute in two games in China, so this was his first game in a Brooklyn uniform at Barclays Center. He and the starters played most of the first quarter, with the Nets tied at 28 after one period before the Toronto Raptors broke things open in the second quarter.

Irving finished up with 19 points, four assists and three rebounds.

“It felt good,” said Irving. “I haven’t played a game since May. It just felt good to be out there with my teammates and compete at a very high level and just trying to get in game shape as best I could. Get some in-game shots and catch my rhythm and feel good after the game. They did a great job, Toronto, stretching us on the 3-point line. I think they hit over 20 threes. Any NBA team that’s hitting over 20 threes, they’re going to be successful out there on the offensive end. Just got to get back to maintaining our principles, our system. It’s still new on the fly for us. Not expecting to get it right away. We’ve got time to build. Just take it as a preseason game, for me, personally, I was just happy to be out there. I just enjoy the game so much and entertaining, so it was good to be out there.”

SETTLING THE ROTATIONS

Kenny Atkinson described the final preseason game as a “dress rehearsal,” and sometimes things change between then and opening night, but there are at least strong clues as to how the Brooklyn rotations are shaping out.

Atkinson went 10 deep in the first half, starting Irving, Caris LeVert, Joe Harris,Taurean Prince and Jarrett Allen, with a second unit of Spencer Dinwiddie, Garrett Temple, David Nwaba, Rodions Kurucs and DeAndre Jordan.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that Atkinson dug deeper into the bench, with minutes for Dzanan Musa, Nic Claxton and Theo Pinson. With Kevin Durant out and Wilson Chandler suspended to start the regular season, those are the 13 full-roster players that will be available on opening night next Wednesday. Two-way player Henry Ellenson later entered the game as well.

Going into Friday night’s game, the most prominent lineup question seemed to be how Atkinson would align centers Allen and Jordan.

“I keep saying it’s a position of strength,” said Atkinson before the game. “We have two really good players and I think it’s gonna play out. I think there will be matchup situations. I think there will be games where one guy’s playing really well and you keep him in there and he ends up playing 30 minutes and the other guy ends up playing 18. That could switch. We just have to have it play out and see how the games are going and see how the matchups are going. But you have two starter-caliber centers and that’s how we’re gonna do it, do it by committee. I don’t look at in a weird way as a battle between them. I don’t look at it that way. I look like we’re going to do this together, their going to do it together and we’re going to do it by committee. Who’s playing well. Matchups. Et cetera.”

ROUGH AGAINST THE RAPTORS

The Nets dropped their preseason finale against the defending champions, 123-107. They gave up 74 points in the first half, outscored 46-25 in the second quarter to trail 74-53 at the break as Toronto shot 58.3 percent (14-for-24) from 3-point range and 50 percent overall. Brooklyn meanwhile was just 28.6 percent from deep (6-for-21), undercutting solid work early getting to the rim and shooting 16-for-30 from 2-point range.

“Defense. Transition defense. Guarding the ball. Individual defense. I think it was just a cakewalk to the rim for them,” said Atkinson. “They were in our paint all night and we started sucking in they started kicking out for threes. The offense wasn’t great either but I think we gave up 47 threes tonight. That’s kind of not how we play. It will be good feedback and information. Good film to watch with the guys kind of restructure what we’re doing.”

NEXT STOP, OPENING NIGHT

The Nets completed the preseason with a 3-1 record after winning their first three. Taurean Prince was the preseason scoring leader, averaging 16.8 points and making 16-of-23 3-pointers.

Before the game, Atkinson was asked which players had surprised him with their performance over the last three weeks.

“Tough to single one guy out,” said Atkinson. “Let’s kinda look at the role players; David Nwaba’s obviously shown real defensive prowess, defensive mentality that we’re really looking for in a role player. I think he’s played well.

“Listen, I think Musa as you could say surprised because he’s so young. I really wasn’t expecting him to make a push to be in the rotation. I’m not sure why that is; probably because he’s so young. But he’s been a little bit of a pleasant surprise. Nic Claxton, it’s going to take him awhile; I think we all understand that, but I think it’s mostly from a strength point of view. But once he starts building up that strength, I think he has potential to help us down the road. I’m not saying the first week, I’m not saying the second week; I’m saying somewhere in this season when we need him he’s going to have an opportunity, because I think his instincts, his skill level, his length, athleticism all that stuff is pretty impressive.”